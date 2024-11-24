Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 11-24-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 11-24-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
Russia has extremely high interest rates for loans and many Russians have almost no cash savings
Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Saturday signed a law that allows those who sign up to fight in Ukraine to write off unpaid debts worth almost $100,000, the government announced.
The new legislation will be a strong motivation for some to join up, experts said, as Russia seeks new ways to recruit fighters for the nearly three-year invasion grinding through troops.
While some observers are writing off Ukraine as a lost cause after Trump takes office, those who know Ukrainians understand that it would be foolish to underestimate them.
The debate about the war on Ukraine is focused on the ascendancy of Donald J. Trump and its implications. There is currently much speculation about scenarios for Ukraine.
That Trump, who has refused to commit to Ukraine’s victory, will somehow cut a ceasefire deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin in which some amount of Ukrainian territory is ceded to Russia.
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
Key Takeaways from the ISW: