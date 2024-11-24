Search

LIVE Updated 23m ago

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 11-24-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 11-24-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
By Kyiv Post
7h ago

Putin Signs Law Letting Ukraine Fighters Write Off Bad Debts

By AFP
23m ago

Russia has extremely high interest rates for loans and many Russians have almost no cash savings

Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Saturday signed a law that allows those who sign up to fight in Ukraine to write off unpaid debts worth almost $100,000, the government announced.

The new legislation will be a strong motivation for some to join up, experts said, as Russia seeks new ways to recruit fighters for the nearly three-year invasion grinding through troops.

Read more

Ukraine Beyond Trump

By Pete Shmigel
23m ago

While some observers are writing off Ukraine as a lost cause after Trump takes office, those who know Ukrainians understand that it would be foolish to underestimate them.

The debate about the war on Ukraine is focused on the ascendancy of Donald J. Trump and its implications. There is currently much speculation about scenarios for Ukraine.

That Trump, who has refused to commit to Ukraine’s victory, will somehow cut a ceasefire deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin in which some amount of Ukrainian territory is ceded to Russia.

Read more

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, November, 23, 2024

By ISW
38m ago

Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.

Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) likely attempted to cover up the recent removal of the acting commander of the Southern Military District (SMD) Colonel General Gennady Anashkin following widespread accusations within the Russian information space that Anashkin's subordinates submitted false frontline progress reports to superiors.
  • Ukrainian military officials denied claims of North Korean personnel's presence in Kharkiv Oblast amid new unconfirmed reports that North Korean "technical advisers" are operating in occupied Mariupol.
  • Russian forces recently advanced in Kursk Oblast and near Velyka Novosilka.
  • Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia does not currently need to conduct another partial involuntary reserve callup as Russian authorities continue leaning into crypto-mobilization efforts.

