Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 12-02-2024

The German Chancellor is also expected to announce additional arms shipments worth €650 million, set to arrive in December.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Kyiv for an unannounced visit on Monday, Dec. 2, marking his first trip to the Ukrainian capital in two and a half years. The visit aims to show solidarity with Ukraine amid its ongoing war with Russia.
The US President stated that his son was "selectively and unfairly prosecuted" because of his familial ties.
The US President Joe Biden has granted "a full and unconditional pardon" to his son, Hunter Biden, for any crimes he "has committed or may have committed or taken part in" between Jan.1, 2014, and Dec.1, 2024, according to a White House statement.
The pardon covers all charges, including those for which Hunter Biden had been convicted.
While continuing to rattle his saber on tariffs, the incoming US president hints he will draw back Russian sanctions for a peace deal, just as those measures are starting to bite.
US President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday warned the BRICS nations about launching their own currency, while showing no signs of reversing his plans to ease sanctions on Russia as part of a peace deal with Ukraine.
“We require a commitment from these Countries that they will neither create a new BRICS Currency, nor back any other Currency to replace the mighty U.S. Dollar or, they will face 100% Tariffs, and should expect to say goodbye to selling into the wonderful U.S. Economy,” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.
The call came after Syrian rebels and their Turkish-backed allies launched their biggest offensive in years, seizing control of Syria’s second-largest city Aleppo.
Turkey's top diplomat and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke Sunday about the "rapidly developing" conflict in Syria where rebel forces have made gains.
Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed by telephone "the need for de-escalation and the protection of civilian lives and infrastructure in Aleppo and elsewhere," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.
Since the US presidential election result, Ukrainians have focused on their management skills. The country hoped for Harris but now must hope for a silver lining to Donald Trump’s presidency.
Trump and his team are already trying to influence world politics with statements, phone calls and no doubt, other behind-the-scenes actions. Trump promised to end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours. Nobody will press the stopwatch until the day he takes office, but to have any hope of fulfilling his promise, he needs to “prepare” Putin and Zelensky for the end of the war in advance, so that on Jan. 21, the day after his inauguration, they are ready to sign an agreement to end the war.
Nobody on the planet can be oblivious to the fantastical nature of this plan, but Trump believes in himself with the force of one of Elon Musk’s rockets and we can assume that members of his team are already working to bring this miracle about. Some of them have no doubt called Putin’s people in the Kremlin with specific suggestions and advice on how to end Russia’s aggression and save face.
As Ukraine grapples with mounting challenges on the frontlines, President Volodymyr Zelensky presses EU leaders for continued aid and NATO membership, while Ukrainian forces call for more weapons to address manpower shortages, and a devastating missile strike on critical infrastructure is now condemned as a war crime by Amnesty International.
Zelensky urged NATO to offer Ukraine a formal invitation to join the alliance after meeting with EU leaders in Kyiv over the weekend.