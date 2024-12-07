Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 12-07-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 12-07-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
Zelensky condemns deadly Russian airstrikes in Zaporizhzhia and Kryvyi Rig, emphasizing Putin's refusal for peace and warning that only force can end the war and secure Ukraine's future.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday condemned Russia and its President Vladimir Putin over two aerial attacks that killed at least 10 people. The strikes, which occurred in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, and the central city of Kryvyi Rig, also left over 20 people injured, requiring immediate medical attention at local hospitals.
“Thousands of such strikes carried out by Russia during this war make it absolutely clear that Putin does not need real peace,” Zelensky stated in a post on Telegram.