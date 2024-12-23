Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 12-23-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 12-23-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
South Korean military intelligence also suggests that the nuclear-armed North is “producing and providing self-destructible drones” to Russia to further aid Moscow’s fight against Ukraine.
More than 1,000 North Korean soldiers have been killed or wounded in Russia’s war with Ukraine, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on Monday.
The new figure follows a report by Seoul’s spy agency to MPs last week, which said at least 100 North Korean soldiers had been killed since entering combat in December.
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
Key Takeaways from ISW:
• Russian President Vladimir Putin repeated his latest assertion that he should have violated the ceasefire he had imposed on Ukraine in 2014 and 2015 by launching a full-scale invasion even earlier than February 2022.
For fear of nuclear escalation, we have accelerated nuclear proliferation.
There are human activities in which both sides can win. War is not one of them. Either Ukraine wins this war or Russia does. Ukraine’s former foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba says bluntly that unless the current trajectory is changed, “we will lose this war.”
To be clear: this is still avoidable. Suppose the roughly four-fifths of Ukrainian territory still controlled by Kyiv gets military commitments from the West strong enough to deter any further Russian advances, secure large-scale investment in economic reconstruction, encourage Ukrainians to return from abroad to rebuild their country, and allow for stable, pro-European politics and reform. In five years, the country joins the EU, and then, under a new US administration, starts the process of entering NATO. Most of Ukraine becomes a sovereign, independent, free country, firmly anchored in the west.
Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, has threatened to nuke the West or Ukraine a total of 12 times this year, but none were launched – so far.
“We never liked the French,” the opening line of a Telegram post by Dmitry Medvedev, Russia’s former president and prime minister and now Security Council deputy chairman – a great start to 2024.
Apart from his public disdain for the West, Medvedev is also known for his hawkish comments that went as far as suggesting to nuke the West and Ukraine on multiple occasions, earning him the moniker as “herald of the apocalypse.”
Ukraine’s Special Ops team took on daring missions in 2024, from blowing up Black Sea platfor
The Special Operations Forces (SSO) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are elite troops specializing in high-complexity missions on land, water, and occupied territories. Their roles include sabotage, aerial reconnaissance, and psychological operations.
Due to their classified nature, details of SSO missions and personnel remain undisclosed. Entry into the SSO is highly selective, with only 10 percent of candidates passing the rigorous training process.
I oversaw NATO’s Trust Fund Project to destroy surplus weapons and munitions in Ukraine. If only we knew then what we know now.
My first experience of Ukraine was in 2001. As the demilitarization advisor for the NATO Maintenance and Supply Agency (NAMSA), I ran a project to destroy anti-personnel landmines, in the Donetsk Chemical Plant, so that Ukraine could meet its “Anti-personnel Mine-Ban Treaty” obligations.
Then, in 2002, the government of Ukraine asked NATO for assistance in destroying some of its huge surplus of conventional ammunition.
Over the weekend: Trump says Putin wants to meet ASAP to discuss ending the war; Slovak PM heads to the Kremlin on a surprise visit; and Ukraine appeals to UN after Russia accused of executing 5 POWS.
Over the weekend, foreign leaders discussed ending the war in Ukraine as officials in Kyiv called for Russia to be held accountable for its war crimes.
US President-elect Donald Trump said at a rally in Arizona on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin told him he wants to have a meeting together as soon as possible, according to Ukriniform. “President Putin said that he wants to meet with me as soon as possible. So, we have to wait for this. But we need to end that horrible, horrible war,” Trump said.