Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 01-08-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 01-08-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
Zelensky says 2025 will be ‘highly productive’ for EU accession talks; Europe says Russia is using ‘hybrid warfare’ in Moldova; and almost 1,000 medical facilities have been restored in Ukraine.
In his evening video address on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky underscored the urgency of making 2025 a highly productive year for Ukraine’s EU accession negotiations.
“This year should be as productive in Ukraine’s EU accession negotiations as required to meet Ukraine’s needs and, therefore, strengthen the security of all Europe,” he stated, emphasizing the importance of these discussions for both Ukraine and its European partners.