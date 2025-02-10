Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 02-10-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 02-10-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
Canadians are perplexed by Donald Trump’s sudden targeting of their staunchest ally. Many Ukrainians in Canada, however, suspect there might be an element of Russian influence over the actions.
With no shortage of controversy in the first few weeks of his presidency, US President Donald Trump’s recently threatened 25% tariff on Canadian imports (including 10% on oil) – has sparked outrage across Canada, with economists warning it could push the country into recession. The move also caused confusion as Canada was considered one of America’s closest allies. Canada and the US are also home to some of the largest Ukrainian diasporas in the world
PBS News wrote, “One of the world’s most durable and amicable alliances – born of geography, heritage and centuries of common interests – is broken.”
Ukraine and Russia have both targeted each other’s energy facilities and military infrastructure in almost nightly drone or missile attacks.
Ukrainian drones struck Krasnodar Krai in southwestern Russia early in the morning on Monday, Feb. 10, with debris from a downed UAV damaging a residential building. Governor Veniamin Kondratiev confirmed that wreckage struck the 19th floor of the “Tsentralny” complex.
Trump has questioned US security commitments in Europe and called on allies to boost their defense spending, while his administration has been quiet so far on his plans for future Ukraine aid.
A trio of top Trump administration officials will make separate trips to Europe this week, with security and Washington’s commitment to Ukraine expected to be at the heart of their discussions.
President Donald Trump -- pushing his “America First” agenda -- has questioned US security commitments in Europe and called on allies to drastically boost their defense spending, while his administration has been largely quiet so far on his plans for future Ukraine aid.
Russian media reported on Sunday that the foreign registered tanker “Koala” carrying 130,000 tons of fuel oil was damaged by explosions in the engine room in the Russian port of Ust-Luga.
The Antigua and Barbadua flagged oil tanker Koala, carrying 130,000 tons of fuel oil, was reportedly in danger of sinking following as many as three explosions in the engine room in the early hours of Sunday while docked in the Ust-Luga port in Russia’s Leningrad region according to reports on the Baza and Fontanka SPB Online Telegram channels.
The tanker had a 24-man crew that included four Russian, eight Georgian and 12 Indonesian citizens. Russia’s Federal Agency for Sea and Inland Water Transport – Rosmorrechflot – said there were no casualties and although the crew was forced to evacuate, the blast did not cause “a spill of the cargo or a leak of oil products,” and there was no risk of the ship sinking. As a precaution Russia’s Emergencies Ministry staff installed booms around the ship.
The far-right performed well in various European elections in 2024. That does not bode well for the EU and Ukraine.
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine approaches its three-year anniversary this month, many international observers are anxious to see what will unfold. Throughout the war, tens of thousands of Ukrainians have been killed by Russian forces. Numerous cities and villages have been razed to the ground, and a quarter of Ukraine’s population remains displaced.
Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the Russians have sustained nearly 850,000 casualties. Tens of billions of dollars of Russian military equipment have been destroyed, and the Russian Federation has lost hundreds of billions of dollars due to international sanctions. Despite these heavy losses, the war has continued at Russia’s command.
As Trump flies to New Orleans for the Super Bowl, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz tells NBC News that US will “recoup” any future military aid through rare earths deal.
As US President Donald Trump flew to New Orleans to watch the biggest football game of the year, his national security adviser, Mike Waltz, on Sunday went on television to expand on an interview given to the New York Post that sketched out an idea of trading security guarantees for Ukraine’s rare metals.
Speaking on Air Force One on Friday, where Waltz was also aboard, Trump mentioned a proposed $500 million agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The deal would grant the US access to rare earth minerals and gas in Ukraine in exchange for security guarantees in a potential peace settlement.
In addition to funding for education costs, Lithuania also raises nearly a million euros for drones to be sent to the front lines.
Lithuanian public television and Ukrainska Pravda reported on Sunday that the Lithuanian government voted last week to allocate almost €33 million ($34 million) for the fiscal year 2025 to pay for the education of Ukrainian refugees in that country.
As of March 2023, about 42,000 Ukrainians had arrived, seeking asylum from the Russian full-scale invasion. That, at least, was the figure for those who had applied for and received temporary residence visas. Those who do not apply to switch their official residences from Ukraine have difficulty accessing social services such as healthcare, child benefits, housing heating assistance, etc.