Overview:

Poor weather reportedly slows operations on a number of fronts

Ukraine makes some advances around Avdiivka

Opposing forces continue stalemate around Robotyne

Are Russians killing their recalcitrant soldiers again (or killing themselves)?

Zelensky replaces Armed Forces’ medical chief

According to the Associated Press, Russia launched 20 Shahed drones aimed at Kyiv on Saturday night and into Sunday morning, along with other attacks targeting the Cherkasy and Poltava regions. The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) said 15 of them were shot down.

Other strikes on the besieged city of Kherson injured five, including a three-year-old girl, while shelling on the northeastern region of Sumy killed one other civilian.

The overnight strike on Kyiv is the second attack on the capital over the weekend, said the city’s Military Administration spokesperson, Serhii Popko. The drones flew toward Kyiv from “constantly changing vectors,” Popko said, making things more difficult for air defenses.

Meanwhile, five people were injured in Russian shelling on the city of Kherson on Sunday, including a three-year-old girl, Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said.

“As winter approaches, there will be more Russian attempts to make the strikes more powerful,” President Volodymyr Zelensky posted to social media over the weekend. “It is crucial for all of us in Ukraine to be one hundred percent effective. Despite all the difficulties. Despite all the fatigue. Despite any attempts to weaken Ukraine.”