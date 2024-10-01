The Atesh guerrilla movement has reported that its agents had sabotaged a key railway line in Russia’s Kursk region.

“Our agents blew up a relay cabinet on a crucial railway line used by the Russian Armed Forces to deliver equipment and ammunition to the Kursk section of the front,” Atesh said.

The partisans stressed the strategic importance of the railway, which provides a constant supply line to Russian forces on the front. Disrupting its operation undermines logistical support and complicates the transport of essential military equipment, the report said.

“As long as the Russian Armed Forces continue to feel safe, we will keep striking their vital infrastructure,” the group added.

Kyiv Post was unable to independently verify the location and timing of the footage released by Atesh.

In late September, the Atesh partisan movement reported that Russian troops were transferring weapons, ammunition, and military equipment, including assets from the 810th Marine Brigade, from occupied Crimea to the Kursk region. The partisans released corresponding photos to back up their claim.

The 810th Separate Marine Infantry Brigade, stationed near Sevastopol in Kozacha Bay, is a key component of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet coastal forces. According to Atesh, Russian forces were repairing damaged equipment in Crimea and then redeploying it to the Kursk region.

They suggested that a shortage of weapons in the Kursk sector is being managed by reallocating resources from less active fronts, such as Kherson.

Atesh released photos showing the movement of military equipment, allegedly including Soviet-era ZU-23 23-mm twin anti-aircraft guns, landing combat vehicles, and Kamaz military trucks used for transporting ammunition or personnel.

At the end of August, partisans also carried out sabotage operations targeting a crucial railway line that serves as a key logistics route for the Russian military. This line connects Rostov-on-Don in Russia with Russian-occupied Mariupol and Berdyansk in Ukraine.

The guerrillas said that if the Crimean (Kerch) Bridge is destroyed – something they expect to happen soon – this railway would become the primary route for transporting military supplies to the southern front. They explained that setting fire to relay boxes disrupts signaling and control systems, causing delays or stoppages in the movement of trains carrying military cargo.

In July, Atesh partisans sabotaged a railway track near Yekaterinburg, Russia, used for transporting North Korean ammunition. A representative from the group told Kyiv Post that the operation was carried out by a Russian citizen who had been following the group’s activities and decided to join.

Later that month, Atesh claimed responsibility for sabotaging the Rostov-on-Don to Mariupol railway, which the Russians use to transport military equipment and troops to Ukraine. They reported that one of their agents burned a relay cabinet near Shakhty.

The group announced that partisan sabotage operations would increase daily, warning Russian military personnel: “You should not relax for a minute; our revenge for your criminal actions will be horrific.”