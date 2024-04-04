Search

LIVE Updated Apr. 4, 17:42

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-04-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 04-04-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-04-2024
By Kyiv Post
Apr. 4, 01:00

Top Officials Wealth May Have Gone Up During War – Economic Pravda Report

Top Officials Wealth May Have Gone Up During War – Economic Pravda Report
Screen shot of Ukrainian Pravda chart showing officials' assets.
By Kyiv Post
Apr. 4, 17:42
The news site’s report found that every sixth official had bought an apartment or house, and every third one a car. Meanwhile, officials’ savings also increased.
Macron Denounces ‘Threatening’ Remarks from Russia After Rare Phone Talks

Macron Denounces ‘Threatening’ Remarks from Russia After Rare Phone Talks
France's President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech alongside Austria's Chancellor during a press conference ahead of a working lunch at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris, on April 4, 2024. (Photo by MOHAMMED BADRA / POOL / AFP)
By AFP
Apr. 4, 16:41
Russia warned France during the one-hour talks that it hoped it had not been involved in a recent attack on a concert hall in Moscow, an attack already claimed by Islamic State group extremists.
Russian Air Attacks Kill Six in Northeast Ukraine

Russian Air Attacks Kill Six in Northeast Ukraine
By AFP
Apr. 4, 15:14
Russia launched a total of 20 Iranian-designed Shahed drones at the northeastern region overnight, of which 11 were shot down, Ukraine's air force said.
