Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-04-2024

France's President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech alongside Austria's Chancellor during a press conference ahead of a working lunch at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris, on April 4, 2024. (Photo by MOHAMMED BADRA / POOL / AFP)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds a joint press conference with French foreign minister after their meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Paris on April 2, 2024. (Photo by Benoit Tessier / POOL / AFP)
France's Minister for the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu addresses a joint press conference with the German defense minister at the Federal Ministry of Defence in Berlin on March 22, 2024. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)
Finland’s President Alexander Stubb shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during their joint press conference following their meeting in Kyiv on April 3, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Genya SAVILOV / AFP)