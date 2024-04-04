“In the afternoon, the enemy launched a missile attack on a village in the Zmiiv district of our region. Five victims are known to have been injured,” Serhii Melnyk, a general who commands a regional garrison posted to social media.

A few hours earlier, Moscow’s missiles targeted a community about 30 kilometers south of the regional capital.

Continuous bombardment of the region in recent days has destroyed civilian infrastructure , leaving thousands of Kharkiv residents without power or water.

The three rescue workers were combing through the rubble of a previous strike when a follow-up volley of Russian ordnance in the early hours of Thursday killed them. Four strikes were recorded in the city, with one destroying the top floor of a residential building.

Russian missiles once again rained down on the Kharkiv region on Wednesday and Thursday, this time killing three rescue workers in the country’s second-largest city, and injuring five civilians in a separate missile strike in the town of Zmiiv .

I ❤️ Kharkiv In the heart of Kharkiv, the sound of distant explosions echoes through the air before the city's air-raid sirens wail, a chilling reminder of its proximity to the Russian border. This bustling metropolis, once a beacon of tolerance and diversity, now stands at a… pic.twitter.com/mllA8L4pTC

White House pushes back on floated plan to transfer leadership of defense contact group

The White House on Wednesday expressed an unwillingness to relinquish its leadership of the 50-plus member Ukraine Defense Contact Group, known informally as the Ramstein Group, as per a proposal from NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

“It is bigger than NATO, it’s 50 some-odd nations all around the world, including in the Indo-Pacific, and what brought them together was American leadership,” White House national security communications adviser John Kirby told a group of reporters on a call. “What’s keeping them together is American leadership.”

Other Topics of Interest Kyiv Post Chief Editor Talks Top Stories on TVP World Press Corner Show The continuing fallout from the IDF strike that killed seven aid workers in Gaza, NATO’s 75th anniversary and the developing Russiagate scandal that has rippled across the German far-right.

The group’s primary objective is to ensure the flow of weapons and ammunition to Kyiv to defend against Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, now in its third year.

Stoltenberg had floated the idea to relieve Washington of its leadership position, along with the creation of a €100 billion ($108 billion) NATO fund for Ukraine, as a way to safeguard against the possibility that the US could walk away from such agreements to support Kyiv if Donald Trump were to be elected president in November.

Advertisement

“​​Ukrainians, they need more support, but they also need more predictable and long-term support,” Stoltenberg said at a Wednesday press conference.

Foreign ministers of NATO member nations have promised to reach a consensus on the proposal before a July meeting in the US capital, marking the 75th anniversary of the Alliance’s formation.

Zelensky fires back at condemnation of strikes into Russia, meets with Finnish leader

President Volodymyr Zelensky defended the use of long-range unmanned vehicles to attack a drone factory that reportedly led to 13 people being injured in a workers’ dormitory attached to the plant.

When asked about the United Nations “condemning” attacks on “civilian infrastructure,” Zelensky instead said that such words should be equated with Russian strikes on Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, where much of its energy infrastructure has been destroyed.

“To truly grasp how people survive in Kharkiv without power and water, you must come, see, and then decide whether to condemn something or not. Russia understands nothing but force,” said Ukraine’s second war-time president at a joint news conference with his Finnish counterpart in Kyiv on April 3.

Advertisement

The previous day, UN Secretary General spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, was asked to comment on Ukraine’s drone strike deep into Russia that included damage caused at a vast oil refinery.

“We stand against, and call for a halt to, all attacks on civilian infrastructure,” he said at a daily news briefing.

Meanwhile, Zelensky and Finnish President Alexander Stubb signed a 10-year bilateral security cooperation agreement between the two countries.

Discussions between both parties “focused on security issues,” the Ukrainian presidential website stated. “The parties also discussed defense co-production and experience in security solutions for the construction of shelters.”

Helsinki announced a 23rd military aid package that day equaling €188 million ($204 million), bringing the Finnish total security assistance to €2 billion ($2.17 billion).

“It is mostly military aid. It includes air defense systems and large-caliber artillery ammunition, among other things. This is our support for Ukraine,” Stubb said.

Advertisement

Finland fought what historians call the “Winter War” of 1939-1940 against invading Soviet Union forces despite declaring itself a neutral country at the outset of World War II. Finland ceded 11 percent of its territory to the Soviet Union in March 1940.