Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 12-27-2024

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier also warned of “foreign influence ... which is particularly intense on X,” the social media platform owned by billionaire Elon Musk, in upcoming elections.
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier dissolved parliament on Friday and confirmed the expected date for the early general election prompted by the collapse of Olaf Scholz’s government last month.
Scholz’s coalition was brought down by internal fights over how to revive Europe’s largest economy, but a deadly car-ramming attack at a Christmas market last week has renewed the country’s heated debates over security and immigration.
The soldier was wounded in his right leg during fighting in Vovchansk but was unable to be evacuated, so the tourniquet stayed in place for more than a month before rescue arrived.
A Ukrainian soldier identified only as 41-year-old “Alexander” was wounded in the right leg in mid-November during heavy fighting in Vovchansk, in the Kharkiv region. A medic applied a tourniquet that saved his life, little knowing that it would remain in place for more than a month, as evacuation under fire was not possible. It is usually recommended that tourniquets be applied for no more than two hours.
Thirty-six days (or 864 hours) later, he was eventually brought to a hospital in the city of Kharkiv, where he underwent an operation. While he lost part of his leg, the surgeons were amazed that he had survived at all and were full of praise for the paramedics who had looked after him in the field.
Polish officials have struggled to rein in companies that are suspected of sanctions-busting, according to economic watchdog reports.
Editor’s note: This is the latest in Kyiv Post’s Sanctions Busting series, a look into how Russia evades sanctions to wage its war against Ukraine.
European and American allies have imposed tens of thousands of economic sanctions against Russia since the Kremlin launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, aiming to slowly strangle the Kremlin into retreating. Yet leaders in key business sectors across the EU and the US have continued to find ways to bypass restrictions aimed at curbing Russia’s ability to fund the war through international trade and national growth, allowing the invasion to drag on as casualties mount.
Wedged between Ukraine and Romania, westward-looking Moldova feels threatened by Russia.
The parliament of Moldova, controlled by pro-Western lawmakers, has approved a 10-year defense strategy calling for increased defense spending as part of a plan to join the European Union.
The chamber’s pro-Russian opposition ridiculed the document as pointlessly directed against Moscow in view of Moldova’s small land mass and armed forces.
The two discussed boosting bilateral ties between Kyiv and Belgrade, as well as their “European path,” without providing further details.
President Volodymyr Zelensky and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić discussed cooperation between the two nations by phone, including their “common path to the EU,” according to official statements by the two.
Zelensky thanked Vučić and Serbia’s support for Ukraine in an evening video address on Thursday.
Putin says Fico, an outspoken opponent of EU support for Ukraine, has offered his country to host talks between Russia and Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday (Dec. 26) that Russia is open to a Slovakian proposal to host peace talks with Ukraine to end a conflict he said Russia was determined to bring to a conclusion.
Putin, who this week hosted Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico in the Kremlin, said that Fico, an outspoken opponent of European Union support for Ukraine, had offered his country as to host talks between Russia and Ukraine.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan lashed out at Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko when the latter insisted Pashinyan visit Belarus despite the earlier fallout between the two nations.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko argued off-script in a live broadcast during a Thursday meeting in St. Petersburg.
During a Eurasian Economic Union meeting at a resort near St. Petersburg, Pashinyan lashed out at Lukashenko when the latter insisted that Pashinyan visit the bloc’s next meeting in Belarus when Minsk takes over the rotating presidency.
A Russian anti-aircraft system may have downed an Azerbaijan Airlines jet, a US official has told CNN. If confirmed, it may be a case of mistaken identity, the official said, where poorly trained Russian units have fired negligently against Ukraine’s use of drones. Thirty-eight passengers were killed on Wednesday after Azerbaijan Airlines Flight 8432 crashed as it attempted to make an emergency landing near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan.
Separately, Azerbaijani government sources have confirmed to Euronews that a Russian surface-to-air missile caused the Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash in Aktau on Wednesday. According to the sources, the missile was fired at Flight 8432 during drone air activity above Grozny, and the shrapnel hit the passengers and cabin crew as it exploded next to the aircraft mid-flight. Government sources have told Euronews that the damaged aircraft was not allowed to land at any Russian airports despite the pilots’ requests for an emergency landing, and it was ordered to fly across the Caspian Sea towards Aktau in Kazakhstan. According to data, the plane’s GPS navigation systems were jammed throughout the flight path above the sea.
Ukraine said Russian enlistment officers prompted school-aged children to join the army during career guidance events held inside the occupied Luhansk region.
Moscow has offered schoolchildren to become contract soldiers in the Russian Army in the occupied Luhansk region, said Ukraine’s regional authorities.
Ukraine’s Luhansk Regional State Administration said Friday that “representatives of [Russian] military enlistment offices” encouraged schoolchildren to join the military during local career guidance events at the Lutuhyne district in the southern Luhansk region, which is currently under Russian occupation.
There are at least five solid reasons why Ukraine as a member of NATO would also be very advantageous for the United States.
A substantial number of Ukrainians today fully support membership in the North American Treaty Organization for their nation. Being a part of NATO is very much viewed as the ideal way to protect the country’s self-governance and halt any future invasions. Imperatively, countless Ukrainians also believe that their country’s elevation into NATO would not only be in the best national interests of Ukraine, but also of the United States.
In a May 28, 2024 interview with Time magazine, US President Joe Biden stipulated that his doubt about Ukraine’s NATO membership is deeply ingrained and surpasses any pragmatic opposition to allowing Kyiv an invitation to join the alliance while the ongoing war with Russia continues. The implication is that President Biden does not consider membership in NATO for Ukraine as an essential requirement for permanent peace in the region.
Pro-government Azerbaijani website Caliber cited unnamed officials as saying they believed a Russian missile fired from a Pantsir-S air defense system downed the plane.
Azerbaijani and US officials believe a Russian surface-to-air missile caused the deadly crash of an Azerbaijani passenger jet, media reports and a US official said Thursday, as the Kremlin cautioned against “hypotheses” over the disaster.
The Azerbaijan Airlines jet crashed near the Kazakh city of Aktau, an oil and gas hub, on Wednesday after going off course for undetermined reasons.
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
Key Takeaways from ISW:
Ukraine has captured at least one North Korean soldier sent by Pyongyang to aid Russia’s war efforts, South Korea’s spy agency said on Friday.
South Korea’s spy agency said Friday it had confirmed that a North Korean soldier sent to back Russia’s war against Ukraine had been captured by Ukrainian forces.
Pyongyang has deployed thousands of troops to reinforce Russia’s military, including in the Kursk border region where Ukraine mounted a shock border incursion in August.
Putin: Slovakia offers to host peace talks; Moscow’s drones kill two more civilians in occupied Donetsk region; Reuters reports that crashed Azerbaijan flight was shot down by Russian defenses.
After Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico’s visit to Moscow, Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin told a press conference that “if there are any negotiations, [Slovakia] would be happy to provide their country as a platform.”
Putin claimed that Slovakia held a “neutral position” in the Russo-Ukrainian war and so Moscow was not opposed to the idea of holding talks in Bratislava. Slovakia is a member of the European Union, but Fico’s government has balked at the 27-member bloc’s regular appropriations of military aid to Kyiv during the nearly three-year full-scale invasion of Ukraine.