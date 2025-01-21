Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 01-21-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 01-21-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
Key Takeaways from the ISW:
In the White House, Trump reiterates his pledge to end the war in Ukraine, hints at negotiations with Putin, and questions NATO spending while claiming Russia has suffered nearly a million casualties.
Although newly christened American President Donald Trump did not mention Ukraine in his inaugural address as president, he did name-drop the country later on at a rally when repeating his campaign promise to end “needless wars” like Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that “should never have started” and again in the Oval Office.
He went on to bring up Ukraine, Russia, and their leaders multiple times in the televised address.
Trump immediately reversed Biden-era policies and enacted sweeping executive orders on climate, immigration and free speech. He said he’d meet with Putin. Senate confirms Rubio as Secretary of State.
US President Donald Trump has begun signing a flurry of executive orders just hours after his inauguration on Monday. He made the first announcements at a rally of his supporters in Washington after his inaugural parade across the frozen district.
After making a congratulatory speech to his supporters where he spent some time criticizing Biden and former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, Trump sat at a desk in the middle of the crowd and turned to the tower of black folders stacked prominently by his side.
Leaders from around the world reacted to Donald Trump’s return Monday to the White House, offering congratulations and urging good relations, but “the canal is and will remain Panama’s”.
Here are some of the first reactions from around the world after Trump took the oath of office for a second term:
‘Just peace’: Ukraine
Expansionist rhetoric, an end to climate-change regulation, codified gender definitions and promises to overhaul the legal system mark the inaugural address of America’s 47th president.
The United States resumed its proud tradition of a peaceful and civil transfer of presidential power on Monday, inaugurating its 47th president, Donald Trump, who skipped the last inauguration after he lost the 2020 elections and his followers violently assaulted Capitol Hill in a deadly protest he fomented.
Outgoing President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris smiled politely in the front row as Trump delivered an address that described a country in crisis brought about by flaws in their administration, and promised far-reaching policy reversals, including measures to codify gender descriptions to “male” and “female” only, and to regain control of the Panama Canal by force if necessary. He spoke of a foreign policy that “expands our territory” but in this address did not repeat the claims made in previous press conferences that he intends to annex Greenland.