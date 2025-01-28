Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 01-28-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 01-28-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
As leaders discuss cooperation, G-7 warns Kyiv to resolve its internal political conflict on arms procurement.
President Volodymyr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday reportedly discussed security guarantees and accession to the EU while in Poland to attend Auschwitz commemoration events.
The French and Ukrainian presidents were in the Polish town of Oświęcim, adjacent to the German-named concentration camp, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of its liberation by the Red Army.
“Most of the projects have received an order to stop,” a source at the US Agency for International Development’s (USAID) mission said.
Numerous Ukraine-based humanitarian projects have had their financing suspended due to the US freeze on foreign aid, several sources told AFP on Monday, prompting alarm in the war-battered country.
Almost three years after Russia’s invasion, Ukraine has become extremely dependent on foreign aid for humanitarian work, with the United States providing billions of dollars of that help.
Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Defense required a tie-breaking vote from his VP, as Senate gets ready to hear from his FBI choice and Kremlin-friendly Tulsi Gabbard this week.
The US Senate on Monday confirmed President Donald Trump’s selection for Secretary of Defense by a vote of 51-50.
The confirmation of the controversial Pete Hegseth required a tie-breaking vote from Vice President JD Vance, as three Republicans broke ranks and voted against to register a 50-50 tally: Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and former Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.