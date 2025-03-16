Search

Kador Group

LIVE Updated 53s ago

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 03-16-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 03-16-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
...
By Kyiv Post
7h ago

Russia, US and Germany Discuss Resuming Supplies Via Druzhba Pipeline

...
By Kateryna Mykhailova
53s ago

The move could be part of a broader deal as Donald Trump pushes to end the war in Ukraine.

The US, Russia, and Germany are holding closed-door negotiations on resuming Russian energy supplies to Europe, including through the Soviet-era Druzhba pipeline, The Bell reported.

Previously, discussions focused only on the possible relaunch of Nord Stream 2, a pipeline designed to transport Russian natural gas to Europe via the Baltic Sea. It ceased operations following US sanctions and Germany’s decision to halt its certification in response to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Read more

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 15, 2025

...
By ISW
17m ago

Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.

Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • Russian milbloggers and Ukrainian officials continue to deny Russian President Vladimir Putin’s unsubstantiated claim that Russian forces have encircled a significant number of Ukrainian troops in Kursk Oblast.
  • Russian forces continued offensive operations in Kursk Oblast but have not completely pushed Ukrainian forces out of the area as of this publication.
  • Ukrainian officials expressed concern about Russian ground operations in northern Sumy Oblast but doubt Russia’s ability to conduct an effective concerted offensive operation against Sumy City.
  • The Kremlin is likely preparing to intensify a narrative that accuses Ukrainian forces of war crimes in Kursk Oblast in an attempt to discredit the Ukrainian military, erode Western support for Ukraine, and spoil or delay straightforward discussions about the 30-day ceasefire that US President Donald Trump proposed to Putin.
  • Russian forces conducted drone and missile strikes against Ukraine on the night of March 14 to 15, including conducting their third double-tap strike against Ukraine in the past week.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed the official Ukrainian delegation to “engage with Ukraine’s international partners” in the negotiation process to end the war on March 15.
  • Ukrainian forces recently advanced near Toretsk and Russian forces recently advanced in Sumy Oblast and near Chasiv Yar and Pokrovsk.

Read more

Trump freezes VOA, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, T, Radio Free Asia

...
By AFP
33m ago

Trump Administration silences the US-funded broadcasters promoting freedom externally.

President Donald Trump’s administration on Saturday put journalists at Voice of America and other US-funded broadcasters on leave, abruptly freezing outlets long seen as critical to countering a Russian and Chinese information offensive.

Hundreds of reporters and other staff at VOA, Radio Free Asia, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and other outlets received a weekend email saying they will be barred from their offices and should surrender press passes, office-issued telephones and other equipment.

Read more