Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 03-16-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 03-16-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
The move could be part of a broader deal as Donald Trump pushes to end the war in Ukraine.
The US, Russia, and Germany are holding closed-door negotiations on resuming Russian energy supplies to Europe, including through the Soviet-era Druzhba pipeline, The Bell reported.
Previously, discussions focused only on the possible relaunch of Nord Stream 2, a pipeline designed to transport Russian natural gas to Europe via the Baltic Sea. It ceased operations following US sanctions and Germany’s decision to halt its certification in response to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
Key Takeaways from the ISW:
Trump Administration silences the US-funded broadcasters promoting freedom externally.
President Donald Trump’s administration on Saturday put journalists at Voice of America and other US-funded broadcasters on leave, abruptly freezing outlets long seen as critical to countering a Russian and Chinese information offensive.
Hundreds of reporters and other staff at VOA, Radio Free Asia, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and other outlets received a weekend email saying they will be barred from their offices and should surrender press passes, office-issued telephones and other equipment.