Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 03-19-2025

Hours after Trump and Putin negotiated a ceasefire on energy strikes, Russia bombed Slovyansk’s power grid, hit homes in Kramatorsk, and targeted hospitals in the Sumy region.
[Updated at 9:59]: In the early hours of March 19, Russian forces used drones to strike the railway power system in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukrzaliznytsia’s press service reported via Telegram.
As a result of the attack, some areas lost power, but train traffic continues according to schedule.
Zelensky said Putin will use Trump to weaken Ukraine, then try to take Sumy, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions, so the Kremlin can dictate terms from a position of strength, with White House help.
Russia is moving troops to Ukraine’s border in the Sumy region and preparing a new offensive on multiple fronts, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
Addressing the situation near Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Zelensky during an online press conference stated that Ukrainian forces remain steadfast in their positions.
Putin made the comments in a phone call with Donald Trump, telling the US leader that the war in Ukraine could only be resolved if the West halts military and intelligence support for Ukraine.
The German and French leaders vowed on Tuesday to keep providing military aid to Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a “complete cessation” of Western military support.
“We both agree that Ukraine can count on us, that Ukraine can count on Europe and that we will not let (Kyiv) down,” said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
In a notable development rewarding the Trump administration for cozying up to the Kremlin and thawing US-Russia relations, Putin authorized a US hedge fund to acquire Russian securities.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has authorized US hedge fund 683 Capital Partners LP to acquire securities in Russian companies from specific foreign stakeholders.
The decree, published on March 17, permits the New York-based fund to purchase assets from six US-based, four UK-based, and one Singaporean investment fund.
Witkoff said the US delegation in Saudi Arabia would be led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, but did not indicate who they would be holding talks with.
Talks on a ceasefire in Russia’s war with Ukraine will continue on Sunday in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff said Tuesday.
In an interview with Fox News hours after Trump held a lengthy phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Witkoff said talks on a ceasefire deal “will begin on Sunday in Jeddah.”
Despite this agreement, explosions shook Ukraine just hours after Trump and Putin spoke, and air raid sirens sounded across the country.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that Putin “effectively rejected“ a US-backed ceasefire plan, launching new attacks on civilian areas shortly after agreeing to stop hitting energy sites.
The US has been pushing for a 30-day ceasefire as a first move toward ending the war, which has lasted three years.
Kyiv Post reviews the reactions of Russian bloggers, officials, influencers, and popular propagandists to the Trump-Putin phone conversation on March 18.
The result of the conversation between US and Russian Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin has predictably become the central topic of discussion among Russian propagandists, influencers, and milbloggers.
The most important aspects for them, as reflected in their messages, were:
