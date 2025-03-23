Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
LIVE Updated 9m ago

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 03-23-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 03-23-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 03-23-2025
...
By Kyiv Post
7h ago

Czechia May Send Troops to Ukraine as Part of Peacekeeping Mission – Pavel

Czechia May Send Troops to Ukraine as Part of Peacekeeping Mission – Pavel
...
By UkrInform
9m ago

He said that if a strong group of European states provided security guarantees to Ukraine, Czechia should be among them, calling such involvement crucial for the country.

The Czech Republic is prepared to participate in a foreign peacekeeping mission that would send troops to Ukraine if a potential peace agreement is reached.

Czech President Petr Pavel said this in an interview with the European Pravda news outlet, according to Ukrinform.

Read more

Kyiv Suffers Deadly Russian Drone Strike, Casualties Include 5-Year-Old

Kyiv Suffers Deadly Russian Drone Strike, Casualties Include 5-Year-Old
...
By Kyiv Post
26m ago

A massive Russian drone strike on Kyiv left at least three people dead, including a young child, and dozens injured, with damage reported across the city.

Russian forces have launched a massive drone strike on Kyiv, causing damage in many parts of the city and killing three people, including a 5-year-old child, officials say.

From the evening of March 22 into the night of March 23, a series of explosions echoed across Kyiv as Russian drones targeted the capital, as witnessed by Kyiv Post correspondents in the different city districts.

Read more

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 22, 2025

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 22, 2025
...
By ISW
38m ago

Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.

Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff uncritically amplified a number of Russian demands, claims, and justifications regarding the war in Ukraine during an interview on March 21.
  • Vladislav Surkov, a former close adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, recently reiterated a number of longstanding Kremlin claims and ambitions that directly contradict Witkoff’s assertions in an interview with French media aimed at Western audiences.
  • Surkov’s statements are consistent with those made by Putin and senior Russian officials, who have recently and repeatedly stated that Russia intends to bring Ukraine under Russian control and establish suzerainty over neighboring countries in order to weaken the West and strengthen Russia’s global influence.
  • Witkoff uncritically repeated several inaccurate Russian claims regarding the status of the Ukrainian territories that Russia illegally occupies.
  • Witkoff’s statements undermine US President Donald Trump’s stated desired end state for the war in Ukraine that achieves an enduring peace and is in the best interests of the United States, Ukraine, and Europe.
  • Ukrainian forces recently advanced near Pokrovsk, and Russian forces recently advanced near Siversk and Pokrovsk and in western Zaporizhia Oblast.
  • The Kremlin continues to innovate new ways to leverage conscripts to increase the pool of servicemembers eligible for military service in the future.

Read more