While Russia threatens American journalists with prison and House Pro-Russian Republicans deny aid to Ukraine, former Fox News TV personality Tucker Carlson is cozying up to Putin during his current trip to Moscow.
Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson recently completed his speaking tour of Canada. Apparently, he wants to “liberate” us from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Carlson is now visiting Moscow to convene with the paragon of freedom and democracy himself: Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The last few weeks have somehow gone from terrible to worse for Russia’s dictator. A Mediazona investigation confirmed the identities of more than 43, 460 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine. The wives of mobilized troops have begun protesting against Putin. CIA director Bill Burns also stated that the full-scale invasion has crippled the Russian economy, left Russia beholden to China, and helped the US recruit spies deep behind enemy lines.
It only gets worse.
On Jan. 25, Turkey finally ratified Sweden’s NATO membership after nearly 2 years of delays. In an interview with CNN Turk, US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland stated that Ankara could be welcomed back into the F-35 family if it transfers its Russian-made S-400 air defense systems to Kyiv.
She also insinuated that the US and Turkey are working together to provide Turkish-built 155mm artillery shells to Ukraine.
Kathimerini reports that the White House is using the Defense Security Cooperation Agency’s Excess Defense Articles mechanism to transfer military assistance to Ukraine through Greece. In sum, Washington will provide Athens with new equipment and Greece will transfer its old hardware to Kyiv.
'People Dying Like Flies Before They Get to Ukraine' - Russian Soldier's Wife Reveals Conscripts Killed in Training Camps
Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban, widely regarded as Russia’s Trojan horse in NATO, dropped his veto and voted in favor of the European Union’s €50 billion ($54 billion) Ukraine Facility to fund Kyiv through 2027.
Germany also passed its annual budget which includes more than $8 billion in military assistance to Ukraine for 2024.
Bulgaria began transferring the 100 armored personnel carriers it pledged to Kyiv last November. The Netherlands will send an additional six F-16s to Ukraine, raising the total number it will transfer to 24.
Even Ecuador announced it would provide Russian-made military equipment to Ukraine as part of an agreement with Washington, provoking a dispute with Moscow in the process.
Armenia, a CSTO member state and one of a handful of countries that supported Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 became the 124th party to the International Criminal Court. Given the ICC’s arrest warrant against Putin, and both Yerevan’s criticism of Moscow as well as its pivot to France and India, the Russian dictator is unlikely to visit Moscow’s longtime ally any time soon.
Meanwhile, Bloomberg reports that a sizable amount of Russia’s oil refining capacity is likely to be offline following a Ukrainian drone strike at a Lukoil facility in Volgograd. Even worse, the Financial Times announced that the West is considering using Moscow’s estimated $300 billion in frozen assets as collateral to guarantee loans to Kyiv.
Ukraine, a country without a navy, has sunk ~20 percent [or about one-third, if you agree with Ukraine’s General Staff] of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. Last week, it destroyed the Ivanovets missile corvette with naval drones. Kyiv’s success in the Black Sea region has forced Russia to relocate its ships from Crimea to Novorossiysk.
It also enabled exports from the port of Odesa, formerly subject to a Russian blockade and dependent on a Turkish-backed grain deal, to reach pre-war levels in January 2024.
The list of bad news for Putin goes on and on.
Instead of building on the momentum, aligning with the White House, the Senate, and America’s allies, and helping Ukraine win the war, pro-Russia Republicans repeatedly throw the Kremlin lifelines.
On Feb. 3, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson announced that Congress would vote on assistance to Israel in a bill separate from the US-Mexico border deal and military aid to Ukraine.
Carlson’s pro-Russia Republican associates advance Putin’s interests in Congress. The self-proclaimed “free-speech absolutist” himself normalizes the Russian dictator who spent a quarter century invading his neighbors, jailing his critics, and exterminating his opponents. Business as usual.
From denying Bashar al-Assad’s chemical weapons attacks against civilians to suggesting that the US blew up the Nord Stream pipeline, Carlson has parroted the Kremlin’s talking points, disinformation, and propaganda for years. He also whitewashed, justified and supported Russia’s invasion of Ukraine under the pretext of countering “NATO expansion” since the beginning of the war. Carlson even dared to blame America for it.
Putin’s propagandists themselves, the same regime mouthpieces who call for genocide in Ukraine, nuking London, Warsaw, and Berlin, and destroying America, have championed Carlson for standing firmly with Russia against the West.
Anyone who watches Russian television is aware of how they adore Carlson, refer to Trump as “our president,” and celebrate every time the Republican party sabotages military aid to Kyiv.
Despite supporting Russia’s war against Ukraine, America, and the West and visiting Moscow in the year 2024, Carlson still portrays himself as an American “patriot.”
Meanwhile, international journalists and Russian expats who criticize Putin, oppose the war, or campaign for a democratic Russia are spied on by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) and banned from entering the country for life. Some are even murdered abroad.
Today, two American journalists are imprisoned in Russia without due process for simply practicing journalism. Radio Free Europe’s Alsu Kurmasheva is liable for imprisonment of up to five years for “failing to register as a foreign agent” and spreading “false information” about the Russian military. The Wall Street Journal’s Evan Gershkovich, who spent nearly a year in pre-trial detention, faces up to 20 years in prison on bogus charges.
Traveling to Moscow to interview a dictator like Putin in the year 2024 is like visiting Berlin in 1940 to speak with Hitler. America wasn’t officially at war with Nazi Germany, but it was possible – some might even say inevitable – given Washington’s diplomatic and military support for Great Britain. To pro-Russia Republicans, that’s just “journalism” because it’s important to hear both sides of the story.
America’s most infamous news anchor is no stranger to controversy. He stirred it for years. This increased viewership and drove ratings at Fox News. Carlson’s lies eventually cost his employer $787 million in a settlement deal with Dominion Voting Systems. Naturally, he also lost his job.
Whatever his reasons for visiting Moscow, this episode will likely cost America, Ukraine, and the West a lot more than that.
The views expressed are the author’s and not necessarily of Kyiv Post.
George Monastiriakos is an adjunct professor of law at the University of Ottawa. Read his works at www.Monastiriakos.com. Follow him on X @Monastiriakos.
Comments (16)
@John, Russia is winning. Suck it.
stalin / duranty + putin / carlson = same communist garbage.
Anyone else notice how your comments directly below orc trolls like ArklahomBoy, Jack Griffen, Maddy or Thoughtlife.god often disappear. Seems the only productive way to post a retort to these trolls is to leave the comment at the base level. At any rate here is my previously 'disappeared' response to Arklahomboy:
---------------
@ArklahomBoy, Well actually every thing I said above is extracted from credible sources. Anyone with unrestricted access to the internet can simply paste in any of the putin quotes above and cross reference them to myriads of credible sources.
Just because you may not have unfettered access to websites hosted outside of nations that restrict truthful information flow, does not mean these quotes are not factual.
Come to think of it though, even a russian troll should be able to validate all the outrageous Putin quotes I re-posted....they are all extracted from putin's russian media appearances.
Its amazing to me how despots like putin, patriarch krill and trump so readily incriminate themselves with their own words in their nations own media.
At any rate, thanks for giving me such an easy troll response to debunk.
Coming to Fox..."The Greatest soviet american Hero" starring...tucker carlson.
Look at what's happened to me,
I can't believe it myself.
Suddenly I'm up on top of the world,
It should've been somebody else.
[Chorus:]
Believe it or not,
I'm walking on air.
I never thought I could feel so free-
Flying away on a wing and a prayer.
Who could it be?
Believe it or not it's just me.
Just like a light of a new day,
It hit me from out of the blue.
Breaking me out of the spell I was in,
Making all of my wishes come true.
Believe it or not,
I'm walking on air.
I never thought I could feel so free-
Flying away on a wing and a prayer.
Who could it be?
Believe it or not it's just me.
Full version continues:
This is too good to be true
Look at me falling for you
Believe It Or Not (4X)
(Repeat Chorus til fade...)
Have any of us seen the Carlson interview yet? No?. Well many people below seem to know what is in it.
Biases showing?
Monastiriakos is a fervent supporter of Ukraine in its war with Russia, and therefore is not an objective observer of the politics of this war.
A journalist loses objectivity when a side is taken.
Monastiriakos’ opinion is worthless.
carlson is #Stakhanovite His employer is... #ThePropagandaAndAgitationDepartment in moscow
@Sasha, Great sarcastic comeback! Sadly it will go over the heads of the lower IQ MRGA brainwashed cult members. The rest of us are laughing out loud though.
That MRGA trolls like "ArklahomBoy" are stupid enough to think that anyone who supports Ukraine would give any credence to the lies tucker perpetuates is equally laughable.
Tucker has never lived up to honest journalistic standards which is why he keeps getting fired from the mainstream networks. Some edge controversy is sometimes desired by media. However tucker became a chronically lying liability for them. Cost his last boss FOX $800 million.
@John, you told Sasha that "MRGA trolls like 'ArklahomBoy' are stupid enough to think that anyone who supports Ukraine would give any credence to the lies tucker perpetuates is equally laughable." But I have no idea what MRGA is (apart from some stupid thing that you say all of the time) and people who disagree with you about topics are not trolls. Also, you stupid idiot, I never made any claims about people like you giving Tucker a listen. Everyone knows that you cannot tolerate any diversity of thought, and that you are only here to deep throat the boot.
To all your Carlson detractors, go eat a bag of dicks. Fucking idiots, eat shit.
@Maddy, why thats just silly russian troll talk maddy....could you be more obvious? Tucker doesn't report truth. He fabricates fake news himself and generously lies for fabricators like rump and putin. That in turn gets his past media bosses at Fox having to pay out $800 million settlements to the innocent victims of his lies. He is a liability for any legitimate media outlet (not saying that term applies to Fox though).
His narrow focused allegiance with putin and his cronies rump, orban..etc), puts him well within reach of 'chief russian nazi propagandist' territory. Joseph Goebbels had a similar role in Hitlers' regime..he and Hitler committed suicide within a day of each other in their bunker once their jig was up. What fate awaits tucker (and trump) when putin falls .....we shall see.
It is important that Tucker Carlson, an actual journalist, tells us the real story. The corporate owned, fake news media industrial complex here in the West only exposes its audience to the braindead idiotic propaganda of the Globalists. Right now, there are people in the West who have been do deliberately misinformed that they actually believe we are winning in Ukraine, or that we can win in Ukraine, etc. But we were never going to succeed with Project Ukraine, and all we are doing is getting Ukrainians killed for nothing. People need to know the truth, and they need to apply pressure on their representatives to ensure that no more weapons or money are donated to this lost cause.
@ArklahomBoy, certainly Putin will tell him the whole truth and only the truth! It's all so simple, why didn't anyone think of it before?
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
@Sasha, everyone knows that Putin does not lie. But my point was that Tucker Carlson will be able to get the real story out to more people who need to hear it.
@ArklahomBoy, you're right, the earth is flat and Putin doesn't lie 😱
@Sasha, I like how you knew that you could not possibly counter what I said, and so you chose to swing your fists at strawmen. Good job!
@ArklahomBoy, Really? "Putin Does not Lie"?
Fact: putins' intended 3 day invasion of Ukraine started on 24/2/22. Ukraine had not previously ever invaded any territory internationally recognized as Russia's. Here are some Putin lies pre and during that invasion:
15/2/22: "“According to our estimates, what is happening in the Donbas today is genocide,” (internationally debunked. Same lie used to invade / steal 20% of Georgia in 2008)
18/2/22: Putin says military exercises on Ukraines border are "purely defensive and do not threaten anyone".
14/10/22: "there is no need for massive strikes [on Ukraine]"..."We do not set ourselves the task of destroying Ukraine."
17/2/23: ""We aren't fighting the Ukrainian people," "has become hostage of the Kyiv regime "
21/2/23: In regard to western nations..."It's they who have started the war. And we are using force to end it,"
9/5/23: "For Russia there are no unfriendly enemy nations in either the West or the East."
Like his adoring minion rump, its' almost impossible for putin to publicly say something not full of lies.
@John, nothing you say is true and I am already familiar with the idiotic braindead propaganda which you regurgitate from your Globalist masters. But I will give you one of those: the Russians did say they were not planning on invading Ukraine, even as they planned to go in. I thought that was pretty funny at the time. You idiot Neocons and idiot Globalists had eight years to transform Ukraine into a NATO battering ram and Russia just went right in and wrecked your plans. Classic!
@ArklahomBoy, Well actually every thing I said above is extracted from credible sources. Anyone with unrestricted access to the internet can simply paste in any of the putin quotes above and cross reference them to myriads of credible sources.
Just because you may not have unfettered access to websites hosted outside of nations that restrict truthful information flow, does not mean these quotes are not factual.
Come to think of it even you should be able to search all these quotes....they are all extracted from Putin's media appearances in russia. Its amazing to me how despots like putin, patriarch krill and trump so readily incriminate themselves with their own words.
At any rate, thanks for giving me such an easy troll response to debunk.
Georgie hates Tucker. That is sad as there is too much hate. Everyone has the right to their opinions. That is tolerance and democracy. The Kiev regime and it's supporters do not apparently believe in that. There is an active peace movement in Russia but zero in the Ukraine as the SBU has ruthlessly suppressed it. Let Tucker interview Mr. Putin and see what happens. Zelensky should also agree to an interview. Why is he so terrified of Tucker?
The only people who listen to Carlson already support russia, so it’s not like his interview is going to have much influence on anyone.
CARLSON is still chasing ratings but not from me anymore. Or thousands of others. He's just as ignorant as a 2nd grader. Truly sad.
@Lee,
Wait a minute, you should avoid insulting 2nd graders.
and the winner of the 2024 Walter Duranty award for journalism--- Tucker Carlson
Putin is internationally recognised as a mass murdering criminal and kidnapper of children. There is a warrant out for his arrest.
There is no 'both sides'.
Interview him from his jail cell after the defeat of Russian forces if you must, but he will have nothing to say beyond the musings of a mad man. Tucker Carlson will lose any last shred of credibility with such an interview and to be honest he would only be doing so to promote himself.
Carlson is not taken seriously by most media outlets.