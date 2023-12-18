A weekend of fierce Russian assaults on multiple axes ended with some of the heaviest Kremlin personnel losses in the entire war, and a near-record number of destroyed or knocked out tanks, Ukrainian official sources said on Monday.

Ukraine’s Army General Staff (AGS) in situation estimates published over the previous 72 hours said military intelligence was confident Kyiv’s troops had killed or seriously wounded more than 3,000 Russian soldiers and put better than 75 tanks and nearly 100 armored personnel carriers out of action.

On Dec. 18 Russian forces deployed along the 2,000-kilometer fighting front lost 44 tanks to all causes, a one-day loss of tanks exceeded only once in the entire war, on Oct. 21 2023, reported Ragnar Gudmundsson, an Icelandic analyst tracking Ukraine war losses since the outset of Russia’s February 2022 invasion.

AGS spokesmen have stated the Ukrainian military estimates document Russian losses primarily through the analysis of drone video of successful strikes, destroyed military equipment, or killed or wounded Russian soldiers.

Russia says its losses are an order of magnitude less. Pentagon and British Defence Ministry analysts have said Ukrainian estimates claiming very heavy Russian casualties during the war are probably exaggerated by 10-20 percent, but generally accurate.

Both Russian and Ukrainian sources reported the eastern approaches of the Donbas city of Avdiivka, site of some of the war’s fiercest combat since the launch of a Russian local offensive there in early October, was likely the location on the front seeing the most intense and large-scale fighting in recent days.

Ukrainian military social media sites documented Russian armored vehicles at a time advancing in column before being cut to pieces with artillery, autocannon and guided missile fire. A Dec. 16 drone video reportedly recorded near the Adviivka outlying village of Krasnohorivka showed 13+ tank and armored personnel come under fire and seemingly stall under shell strikes.