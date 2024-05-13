Please find the previous parts of the digest below:

February to March 2022

April to May 2022

June to July 2022

August to Semtember 2022

October to November 2022

December 2022 to January 2023

February to March 2023

April to May 2023

June to July 2023

August to September 2023

October to November 2023

December 2023

Dec 1 An artillery strike on Ivanivka, Kherson region, injured a woman. 16 settlements in the Kharkiv region were hit with mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, aircraft and Shahed drones, injuring three. Residential areas factories and enterprises damaged in Kherson city. Missiles struck Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region damaging multistory buildings.

Dec 2 Another video surfaces showing the execution of two surrendering Ukrainian soldiers. Nikopol hit with a Shahed drone, damaging a municipal enterprise. The eighth power outage incident at Zaporizhzhia NPP raises more concern over nuclear safety. A clinic in Kherson city was hit by a missile destroying its second floor. 76 separate attacks using mortars, artillery, MLRS, anti-tank weapons, tanks, UAVs and aircraft on border areas of the Kherson region, badly damaging the region’s power grid.

Dec 3 Two civilians killed and seven injured by artillery strike on Kherson city, an apartment building and two hospitals were damaged. 22 front line settlements struck by artillery, MLRS and drones in the Zaporizhzhia region, residential buildings and shops damaged. Nikopol and Chervonohryhorivka, Dnipropetrovsk region hit with heavy artillery causing minor building damage. 120mm mortars hit Krasnopillia, Sumy region.

Dec 4 Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region hit with heavy artillery and kamikaze drones destroying four homes, a gymnasium, three farm buildings, and powerlines. Vasylivka, Zaporizhzhia region hit with guided aerial bombs, MLRS and artillery. A child’s body recovered from rubble in Novohrodivka, Donetsk region. Two women were killed, and eight civilians injured, a pre-school educational institution was damaged by mortars, artillery, MLRS, anti-tank guided weapons, tanks, aircraft and Shahed UAVs across the Kherson region. One killed and three injured by strikes on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region.

Dec 5 A civilian was killed, and five others injured in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region while queuing for water and bread from volunteers. 21 settlements across the Zaporizhzhia region, hit by mortars, artillery, tanks, and UAVs. Residential buildings were damaged by overnight strikes on Ochakiv and Bereznehuvate, Mykolaiv region. An artillery strike on Avdiivka, Donetsk region injured two. Border communities in the Sumy region struck by mortars.

Dec 6 Two civilians injured by artillery strike on Seredyna-Buda, Sumy region, damaging a hotel, three apartment blocks, an educational institution, a clinic, and an administrative building. Two civilians were injured, and a thermal power plant damaged by an MLRS strike on Kharkiv. 24 front line settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region were hit by heavy artillery. Three killed and seven injured, residential buildings, a medical facility, a humanitarian warehouse, and a tractor brigade damaged after more than 100 mortar, artillery, MLRS, ATGM, tank, aircraft, and UAV attacks. One killed and seven injured by artillery strikes on Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region.

Dec 7 22 settlements were hit by MLRS, and artillery strikes in the Zaporizhzhia region. Shahed drones hit port infrastructure and vehicles in Izmail on the Lower Danube region, killing a truck driver. Families including 651 children evacuated from 23 at-risk settlements in the Kherson region.

Dec 8 Podoly and Kurylivka, Kharkiv region were hit with FAB-250 bombs, damaging residential buildings. 20 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region were hit with drones, MLRS and artillery, six houses damaged. 19 missiles fired at Kyiv, where buildings were damaged by falling debris, one killed and eight injured in Pavlohrad and Ternivka, Dnipropetrovsk.

Dec 9 Artillery strikes on Kherson city center injured a woman and damaged a private enterprise and residential buildings.

Dec 11 An administrative building in which employees were working was hit by a missile in Kherson city. 18 settlements in the Kharkiv region were hit by artillery and mortar attacks. 21 settlements across Zaporizhzhia region were hit by mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, and UAVs. Five border villages in the Sumy region were hit by guided aerial bombs, MLRS, mortars, artillery and FPV drones.

Dec 12 Artillery strikes hit Ochakiv and Kutsurub, Mykolaiv region, damaging residential buildings, power, and communication lines. One person killed and four wounded after.

Dec 15 Four were injured by more mortar, artillery, MLRS, tank, aircraft and UAV attacks on Kherson city and the region.

Dec 16 21 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region were attacked by artillery, MLRS, and UAVs, injuring two civilians. Three civilians were injured, a five-story apartment block and five detached houses were damaged by Shahed and artillery attacks on Nikopol, Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka, Dnipropetrovsk region. 20 settlements in the Kharkiv region were hit by artillery, drone and mortar strikes, damaging homes.

Dec 17 IAEA inspectors denied entry to certain areas of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

An infrastructure facility was damaged by a Shahed drone and heavy artillery attack on Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region. The Odesa region was hit with Shahed drones, killing one, causing significant damage. A woman was killed by an artillery strike on Krasnopillia, Sumy region. A man was killed by an artillery strike on Kherson city.

Dec 18 One man was killed after almost 80 attacks on the southern Kherson region using mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, UAVs and aircraft. Sumy region’s border areas and settlements were hit with cross-border automatic grenade launchers, mortars and artillery. 18 towns and villages in the Zaporizhzhia region were hit by MLRS, drones, and artillery, damaging residential buildings and infrastructure.

Dec 19 Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, with kamikaze drones and artillery, an infrastructure facility, two five-story buildings, 13 private houses, farm buildings, fifty solar panels powerlines and gas pipelines were damaged. A Shahed drone strike on Beryslav, Kherson region injured a local resident. An artillery strike on Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kharkiv region, injured a woman and damaged residential buildings. 22 towns and villages in the Zaporizhzhia region were hit by MLRS, UAVs, and artillery, damaging residential buildings and infrastructure.

Dec 20 Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, hit with 11 kamikaze drones and artillery, injuring two men, and damaged private houses, a bus stop, and a powerline. Kherson and its suburbs were hit with a “double tap” missile strike. The first hit a critical infrastructure site, an educational institution, a post office, a warehouse, and a residential building causing fires. A second attack forced firefighters to withdraw and take shelter. 21 towns and villages on the front line in the Zaporizhzhia region were hit with 44 drone attacks and over 100 artillery and MLRS strikes.

Dec 21 Two aerial bombs aimed at coal mines in Toretsk, Donetsk region killed three civilians and injured five and trapped 32 miners underground until electricity was restored. An artillery strike on Tiahynka, Kherson region, killed a civilian woman. A hospital in Kherson city was hit by an overnight artillery strike. Nikopol was hit by heavy artillery again killing two women. 35 Shahed drones caused damage across the country, mainly by falling debris. 20 settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region were hit by drones, MLRS, artillery and air strikes and communities in the Kherson region were hit by mortars, artillery, unmanned aerial vehicles, tanks, aircraft, anti-tank guided weapons, and MLRS. The fire station in Toretsk, was damaged by artillery fire.

Dec 22 One civilian killed and six injured by mortar, artillery, MLRS, tank, UAV and aircraft strikes across the Kherson region. Kindrashivka, Kharkiv region was hit with artillery, wounding two and damaging residential buildings. Shahed drones attacking Kyiv were shot down, with debris injuring two and damaging apartment buildings.

Dec 23 Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region was hit with artillery and nine kamikaze drones injuring one civilian. Electricity and gas supplies to Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv regionafter artillery strike. 17 aircraft, MLRS and artillery strikes on residential areas in the Donetsk region damaged more than 50 residential buildings, a social infrastructure facility, an outpatient clinic, a driving school, a gas pipeline, and a powerline.

Dec 24 Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region struck with artillery and kamikaze drones again, damaging homes. Two women were injured artillery strikes on Bіlozerka and Komyshany, Kherson region. An artillery strike on Kherson city, killed three people and wounded one.

Dec 25 Artillery struck Nikopol and a missile shot down over Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region. The city of Kherson shelled from occupied eastern bank of the Dnipro River. 18 locations in the Zaporizhzhia region and 12 in the Kherson region hit by mortar, artillery, MLRS, tank, aircraft, and UAV strikes, killing three and injuring two.

Dec 27 Three killed and 16 injured by strike from mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, aircraft and UAVs, including seven Shahed drones across the Kherson region, the central railway station, a hospital, residential neighborhoods, infrastructure, enterprises, a shopping center, and an educational institution were damaged with widespread power outages. One person was killed, and three others were injured when drone debris fell on the outskirts of Odesa, the Mykolaiv and two regions in the Vinnytsia region.

Dec 28 25 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, and 20 in the Kherson region were hit with mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, aircraft and UAVs left seven dead and six others injured.

Dec 29 A combined attack of over 150 missiles and Shahed drones hit Kyiv, Lviv, Kharkiv, Konotop, Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia killing 40 people and injuring more than 160. Targets included a maternity hospital, shopping mall, infrastructure facilities, school buildings, apartment buildings and a service station.

Dec 30 Artillery struck and damaged a hospital in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region. A man was killed in Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia region after an MLRS strike. An Iskander-M missile was shot down over the city of Zaporizhzhia, falling debris damaging buildings. A school, an administrative building, and a shopwere damaged by artillery strikes in Mykhailivka, Kherson region.

Dec 31 Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, struck with four S-300 missiles causing extensive damage to civilian non-residential infrastructure, including warehouses. Three residents were injured by a missile strike on Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, a local pharmacy and an office building were damaged. Rescuers in Kyiv found the bodies of two more victims under rubble from the Dec 29 attack. An 11-year-old boy was killed, and a 9-year-old boy injured in a strike on Kherson.

January 2024

Jan 1 An artillery strike killed a 73-year-old woman in Avdiivka, Donetsk region. Several Shahed drones shot down over Kyiv, falling debris damaged houses. A combat drone destroyed a house in Esman, Sumy region killing two and injuring one. Eight buildings were destroyed and more than 70 damaged by a missile strike in Smila, Cherkasy region. Artillery strikes killed a 65-year-old man in Pivdenne, and a 13-year-old girl in Pokrovsk, both in the Donetsk region. A 17-year-old girl received injuries after a missile hit Starokostiantyniv, Khmelnytsky region. Air strikes killed a civilian in Dvorichna, and damaged buildings in Kucherivka, and an MLRS strike hit Kupiansk-Vuzlovy, all in the Kharkiv region.

Jan 2 A missile strike using Iskander-M of non-Russian manufacture killed one civilian and injured more than 50, including six children, destroyed a school and caused a gas explosion in suburbs of Kharkiv. Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovske and Marhanets Dnipropetrovsk region were struck with artillery and kamikaze drones. Artillery struck Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, killing two civilians. A 15-year-old boy was killed by a UAV attack in Odesa. Two civilians were killed and 50, including two children, were injured and an apartment building was destroyed in combined missile and Shahed drone attacks on Kyiv, buildings in five other districts were damaged.

Jan 3 Guided aerial bombs hit border areas in the Kharkiv region causing serious damage to buildings. Missile strikes on Chasiv Yar, Avdiivka and Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region, killed three civilians and injured two more. 15 settlements across the Kharkiv region were hit with artillery and mortars, wounding three civilians, and damaging residential properties. Nikopol struck heavy artillery overnight. Multiple strikes directed at front line villages in the Kherson region using mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, UAVs and aircraft, hit residential areas, medical institutions, administrative buildings, educational institutions, a library, a factory and a railway station.

Jan 4 Kamikaze drones and artillery struck Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring two civilians. MLRS hit the central district of Kherson, injuring a local woman. Artillery strikes on Marinka, Avdiivka and Kurakhove, Donetsk region killed one person and injured another. Mortars and artillery hit border areas in the Chernihiv region.

Jan 5 Artillery and kamikaze drone strikes on Kryvyi Rih and Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, destroyed several houses and damaged powerlines and a gas pipeline. An educational institution and residential buildings were damaged by artillery strikes on Ukrainsk, Donetsk region.

Jan 6 Kamikaze drones attacked Zaporizhzhia, causing minor damage. Border communities in the Sumy region were hit by mortars, grenade launchers and artillery. Three S-300 missiles hit Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, Donetsk region, killing 11, including five children and injuring eight damaging private and public buildings. Kamikaze drones hit Dnipro causing damage to a multi-story building. A 56-year-old man was wounded by an artillery hit on Tiahynka, Kherson region.

Jan 7 A missile hit a private house in Zmiiv, Kharkiv region, killing two and wounding two occupants. Nikopol and Dnipro hit with missiles and Shahed drones, falling debris caused damage. MLRS strikes on Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, killed one civilian and injured another two, including a child, and damaged residential buildings. An artillery barrage lasting several hours was centered on a market and residential houses in Kherson, killing two civilians and injuring two others.

Jan 8 Missile attacks on Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Khmelnytsky regions killed five and injured more than 40, residential buildings and infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Jan 9 One civilian killed and 20 civilians, including five children, were injured by missile strikes on Kryvyi Rih and Novomoskovsk, Dnipropetrovsk region. 14 settlements in the Kherson region were hit by mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, and UAVs.

Jan 10 A missile attack on a coal mine in Myrnohrad, Donetsk region, killed a civilian employee and wounded two, and damaged an administrative building. Eight other communities were hit by artillery damaging residential houses and an agricultural enterprise. Aerial guided bombs hit Vilkhuvatka, Kharkiv region, killing a 48-year-old woman, damaging houses, and shops. A children’s recreation camp near the city of Kharkiv was hit by artillery. Nine border communities in the Sumy region were hit by cross-border attacks using mortars, machine guns, artillery, anti-tank guided weapons, artillery, and a kamikaze drone. One person was killed and thirteen people, including several Turkish journalists, were injured in a Russian missile attack on a hotel in Kharkiv city.

The hotel in Kharkiv city hit by a missile on Jan 10, 2024.

Jan 11 12 settlements in the Kharkiv region hit with MLRS, artillery and mortars. An 86-year-old woman injured by artillery strike on the city of Kherson. A man was killed and 11 others wounded by mortars, artillery, UAVs, tanks, and MLRS strikes on border communities in the Kherson region.

Jan 12 13 towns and villages in the Zaporizhzhia region were hit by artillery and kamikaze drones, destroying seven residential buildings. 12 settlements in the Kharkiv region were hit with MLRS, artillery and mortars causing damage to homes and power outages. Two people were killed by an MLRS strike in Kherson.

Jan 13 Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, hit with artillery and kamikaze drones overnight, the attack damaged an apartment building, six private houses, and a powerline. A two-story house in Beryslav, Kherson region destroyed by a guided aerial bomb, a 74-year-old woman rescued from under the rubble, 10 detached houses were significantly damaged. A missile attack on Shostka, Sumy region, an infrastructure facility, left 12,000 apartments without heat. 15 settlements across the Kharkiv region were hit with artillery, mortars, and air strikes. 19 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region were hit with MLRS and drones. 13 settlements around Kherson city were hit with mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, UAVs, and aircraft, two more civilians killed.

Jan 14 Nikopol again hit with kamikaze drones and artillery, three high-rise buildings and 10 private houses were damaged. A 60-year-old man, rescued from under rubble in Kherson after an artillery strike. Kherson and surrounding villages subjected to more than 100 strikes by mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, UAVs and aircraft. Seredyna-Buda, Sumy region hit with MLRS.

Jan 15 Five people were killed by a missile strike on a house in New York, and one killed by artillery strikes in Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region.

Jan 16 Nikopol struck with artillery and drones once again two houses, an empty factory building, and a powerline were damaged. Seventeen people were injured, two seriously, after two S-300 missiles hit a hospital and residential buildings in Kharkiv. Two dozen villages in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv were evacuated due to “worsening” situation.

Jan 17 Nikopol again hit with kamikaze drones and artillery. A 61-year-old woman was killed, a 10-year-old boy lost his leg and a 14-year-old girl was wounded, by a guided aerial bomb dropped on Maly Burluk, Kharkiv region, a culture center and residential buildings were damaged. A private house was hit by artillery in Mykhailivka, Kherson region. Debris from a shot down drone cut off 60 residences from heating in Odesa. Three civilians were injured by attacks on Kherson city and the surrounding area using mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, and UAVs. Seventeen people were injured by a missile attack on Kharkiv, a medical facility was set on fire and residential buildings were damaged.

Jan 18 Nikopol attacked with two kamikaze drones, Marhanets and Pokrovsk Dnipropetrovsk region hit with heavy artillery, two civilians were injured. Six aerial bombs hit Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region, destroying a multi-story building. A missile strike on an apartment building in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, killed a 57-year-old woman and injured two men. Artillery, mortar and MLRS strikes hit border villages in Chernihiv region, damaging civilian housing. A 50-year-old woman was injured by a drone attack on Kherson city. Border villages in the Kherson region were again subjected to strikes by mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, UAVs and aircraft, residential neighborhoods, farms factories, a park, and a warehouse were hit, a Shahed drone destroyed an administrative building in Beryslav. An S-300 missile strike on an educational institution in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, killed a female employee and wounded another.

Jan 19 Nikopol and Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk region were struck with drones and artillery. 11 settlements in the Kherson region, were hit by mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, and drones injuring three people, residential buildings, and critical infrastructure damaged.

Jan 20 An artillery strike on Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia region injured a civilian, destroyed and damaged civilian housing. 17 front line villages in the Kherson region were attacked with mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, UAVs and aircraft killing one person and wounding three others, including a child, a critical infrastructure facility and a church were severely damaged.

Jan 21 One person was killed by an artillery strike in Kurakhove, Donetsk region. More than 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under fire from artillery, mortar and MLRS, as well as air and UAV strikes. Overnight, Shahed drones attacked cities throughout Ukraine. Air strikes hit Avdiivka, Orlivka, and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region.

Jan 22 Three people were killed by attacks using mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, UAVs and aircraft in Donetsk, Kharkiv and Kherson regions, attacks on border settlements in Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Sumy continued. Nikopol again hit with kamikaze drones and artillery.

Jan 23 More than 40 cruise, ballistic, air-launched and anti-aircraft guided missiles were launched across Ukraine strikes across Ukraine, S-300 missiles against multi-story buildings killed 11 and injured more than 60 in Kharkiv. Missiles killed one in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region, four in Kherson and injured more than 20 in Kyiv.

Jan 25 A combined Shahed drone and missile attack in the Odesa region injured two civilians and damaged residential and industrial buildings. Border villages in the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions were again subjected to strikes by mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, UAVs, and aircraft.

Jan 26 A large combined MLRS and Shahed drone attack against residential buildings in Kherson killed three and injured 12. Nikopol, Marhanets and Pokrovsk, Dnipropetrovsk region attacked with kamikaze drones, and heavy artillery, residential buildings were damaged.

Jan 27 Two civilians were killed by a Russian sabotage group that had infiltrated a village in Khotin, Sumy region. One person was killed by a drone strike in Beryslav, Kherson region. Artillery strikes on several communities in the Donetsk region damaged residential buildings. 15 settlements in the Kharkiv region were hit with MLRS, artillery and mortars causing damage to homes and power outages. 14 settlements in the Kherson region were hit by mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, and UAVs.

Jan 28 A 50-year-old was injured when an explosive object was dropped from a UAV in Beryslav, Kherson region. Kherson city and surrounding villages subjected to more than 100 strikes by mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, UAVs, and aircraft. An S-300 missile hit a high rise building in Kharkiv. A missile strike injured two and damaged civilian infrastructure in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region.

Jan 29 Three people were killed by cross-border artillery strikes on Znob-Novhorodske, Sumy region. Authorities in Donetsk region ordered mandatory evacuation of nine frontline villages because of threat of attacks. S-300 missiles struck civilian infrastructure in Myrnohrad, Donetsk region, and Muzykivka, Kherson region killing four and injuring 16, a school, residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged. Nikopol and Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk region struck with drones and artillery. Border villages in Chernihiv and Sumy regions suffered air strikes.

Jan 30 One person was killed by an artillery strike in Avdiivka, Donetsk region and another person was killed in a Russian drone strike in Beryslav, Kherson region. 35 drones were fired at fuel and energy infrastructure across Ukraine with 15 drones shot down over Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Kherson and Kyiv regions. Two missiles were fired at Orlivka, and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region, causing damage to residential buildings. Settlements in the Kharkiv, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions were hit with MLRS, artillery, UAVs, tanks and mortars.

Jan 31 Air and missile strikes and MLRS attacks injured 12 civilians and damaged civilian infrastructure and apartment buildings in Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Kherson regions. Nikopol attacked with two kamikaze drones, Marhanets and Pokrovsk Dnipropetrovsk region hit with heavy artillery, four civilians were injured. Missile strikes on Chasiv Yar, Avdiivka and Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region, killed two civilians and injured one. Settlements across the Kharkiv region were hit with artillery and mortars, wounding three civilians, and damaging residential properties.