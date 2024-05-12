Please find the previous parts of the digest below:

February to March 2022

April to May 2022

June to July 2022

August to Semtember 2022

October to November 2022

December 2022 to January 2023

February to March 2023

April to May 2023

June to July 2023

August to September 2023

Shahed kamikaze drones become Russia’s weapon of choice for terrorizing Ukraine’s civilian population with no letup in the use of all types of weapons to hit border and frontline settlements, as the Kremlin gives up all pretense that it only hits military targets.

October 2023

Oct 1 Mortars and artillery struck Novhorod-Siversky, Semenivka and Koriukivka, Chernihiv region injuring a 16-year-old boy. Shahed drones hit houses in Lyman and Vuhledar, Donetsk region, injuring four civilians were. Drones damaged houses and infrastructure objects in Lysychansk and Siversk, Luhansk region. Shahed drones hit an agricultural warehouse in Snihurivka, Mykolaiv region. S-300 missiles hit the city of Kharkiv, destroying a civilian enterprise. Other settlements in the Kharkiv region were hit with artillery, mortars, and other weapons. A man was injured by a PFM “butterfly” mine in Oskil. Industrial infrastructure and grain warehouses in Uman, Cherkasy region, were hit by Shahed drones, one injured. Chernihiv, Poltava, Sumy, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions were struck with Shaheds and ballistic missiles, causing widespread damaged.

Oct 2 A guided aerial bomb hit Kupiansk, Kharkiv region damaging seven residential houses. A massive artillery attack on Huryiv Kozachok and other border settlements in the Kharkiv region, damaged private and public buildings and infrastructure, many suffered power outages. Two employees of Kherson utility companies were killed, a mother and two children injured by artillery strikes on the city. 17 border settlements in the Chernihiv region were hit by artillery, mortars and helicopter airstrikes, civilian infrastructure was destroyed. Houses, outbuildings, church and civilian objects were damaged.

Oct 3 Bohodukhiv, Odnorobivka, Kozacha Lopan, and Ivashky, Kharkiv region, hit with mortars, an administrative building, civilian enterprises and a cemetery were damaged, gas and electricity supply networks interrupted. Guided aerial bombs dropped on Nevske and Novolyubivka in the Luhansk region, destroying a school and surrounding buildings. 22 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region hit by artillery, MLRS, UAV and air attacks, residential buildings and infrastructure damaged. Five residents in four settlements in the Donetsk region were injured by artillery strikes. Mortars, artillery, Grad MLRS, tanks, aviation and UAVs struck the residential neighborhoods in 14 border settlements in the Kherson region, killing four and injuring seven, damaging buildings of educational institutions, a church, a humanitarian headquarters, a shopping center, an auto center, a factory and critical infrastructure.

Oct 4 “High speed” missiles struck Kryvyi Rih overnight. Residential areas across theKherson region were hit by mortars, artillery, UAVs, tanks, aircraft, BMP-2 IFVs, and MLRS, an administrative building, educational institution, church, pharmacies and agricultural enterprise were hit, one killed and 16 injured. Myrove, Dnipropetrovsk region hit with artillery, houses and power lines were seriously damaged.

Oct 5 An artillery strike destroyed the fourth floor of a hospital in Beryslav, Kherson region, injuring two medical workers, destroyed ambulances. An Iskander missile hit a café which a memorial lunch was taking place in Hroza, Kharkiv region, killing 59 people and injuring seven.

Emergency services work to free bodies from the rubble in Hroza.

Photo: Ukrainian presidential office

Oct 6 A FAB-500 on Petropavlivka, damaging houses and powerlines, a man was injured by an MLRS strike on Shevchenkove, both in the Kharkiv region. Iskander missile strikes on Kharkiv city killed two, one a ten-year-old child, and injured 33 others, caused widespread damage. Vuhledar and Novoukrainka, Donetsk region, struck with artillery and phosphorous munitions. More than 15 settlements in the region were subjected to artillery strikes seriously damaging public and private property. 23 localities were hit in the Zaporizhzhia region with artillery, UAV, MLRS and air strikes. Two killed in attacks on residential areas by mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, aircraft, and UAVs across the frontline areas of the Kherson region, two medical facilities in Beryslav, and Kherson city damaged. A mass Shahed drone attack on port infrastructure in Odesa damaged trucks and a granary.

Oct 7 Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, hit with heavy artillery, enterprises, farm buildings, private homes, powerlines, and a gas pipeline damaged. The Mykolaiv region was hit with two missile strikes, damaging buildings. An S-300 missile attack on Peresichne, Kharkiv region, injured two and damaged two apartment buildings. Bilenke, Zaporizhzhia region, was hit with cluster munitions, two people were killed and two injured, five houses damaged. A missile hit Myrhorod, Poltava region, damaged nine private houses. Border areas of Sumy region hit with MLRS and mortars. Overnight, Oniks supersonic anti-ship missiles damaged a guesthouse and a granary in Odesa port.

Oct 8 Overnight strikes on Kherson city left 11 people, including two children, injured. High-rise buildings and private houses were damaged. 21 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region attacked with UAVs, airstrikes, MLRS and artillery destroying residential buildings and infrastructure facilities. Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, hit with Iskander ballistic missiles, one killed and four injured including a 9-year-old child, 10 apartment blocks, 19 houses, a boiler room, gas pipe, and powerline damaged.

Oct 9 A woman was injured by an artillery strike on Kherson city, houses were damaged. 16 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region were hit by mortars, artillery, MLRS, grenade launchers, tanks, aircraft, and UAVs.

Oct 10 Three people, including a 16-year-old girl, were injured by shelling of Bakhmut and Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. An S-300 missile hit the center of Velykyi Burluk, Kharkiv region. Three people including a policeman were injured, houses were damaged. Three mortar attacks on the border communities of the Sumy region damaged housing. 21 populated areas of the Zaporizhzhia region were hit with aerial guided bombs, MLRS, UAVs, mortars, artillery, tanks, and aircraft. Widespread attacks across the Kherson region using artillery, MLRS, and UAVs injured four.

Oct 11 A 74-year-old woman killed by an artillery strike on Shyroke, Zaporizhzhia region. Two people killed, one injured and a school destroyed by heavy artillery strikes on Nikopol, Marhanets and Myrove, Dnipropetrovsk region. An artillery strike on Beryslav, Kherson region, injured a 76-year-old woman. There were 82 separate strikes on settlements in the Kherson region using mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, grenade launchers and drones. One person killed by artillery attack on Avdiivka, Donestk region.

Oct 12 Over 100 attacks on Kherson region using artillery, MLRS, tanks, automatic grenade launchers, anti-tank grenades, aircraft and UAVs, killed two civilians. Four settlements in the Donetsk region, hit by artillery, killed two civilians and injured seven. Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region struck with heavy artillery and kamikaze drones, two hotels, a high-rise building, nine private houses, five outbuildings, a garage, gas pipelines and powerlines were damaged. Sveske Forestry state enterprise hit by helicopter-launched missiles in the Sumy region, four settlements hit with mortars. One civilian killed and two civilians injured, a kindergarten destroyed, private houses and farm buildings damaged by artillery strikes on Bilozerka and Chornobaivka, Kherson region. An overnight Shahed attack on the Odesa region injured one, damaged warehouses in the port area and private houses. Air defense units intercepted 14 Shahed drones over the Mykolaiv and Odesa regions.

Oct 13 Artillery and drone attacks on Nikopol and Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk region. destroyed a utility company, an agricultural company, nine private houses and a power line. Two killed and 23 injured by Iskander missile strikes on Pokrovsk and Avdviika, Donetsk region, an administrative building of the social protection department, an infrastructure facility, two medical facilities and two apartment blocks were destroyed. Artillery strikes damaged the wastewater treatment plant in Kherson city. A drone hit a civilian car in Beryslav, Kherson region, killing the two occupants. Two others were injured when a drone dropped a grenade in the same area.

Oct 14 The Dniprovskyi market in Kherson city was destroyed by artillery strikes. A civilian was injured after strikes by aircraft, drones, MLRS and artillery on 22 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Oct 15 Two people were killed in an airstrike on Druzhelyubivka, Kharkiv region. Another two were killed in artillery attacks on Avdiivka, Donetsk region. Two more were killed by airstrikes on Kherson city and Beryslav, Kherson region, electricity and water outages resulted.

Oct 16 23 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region were hit by aircraft, drones, MLRS and artillery three were injured, damage caused to residential buildings and infrastructure facilities. Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region hit with heavy artillery and MLRS, two stores, a café a private enterprise, a religious institution, agas pipeline, four powerlines, a bus stop and a park were damaged. The Poltava region struck by missiles and Shahed drones, seven civilians injured, and several houses hit by falling debris.

Oct 17 Five injured by an artillery strike on a transport company in Kherson city. Two civilians killed and one injured by artillery strikes on Pervomaiske, Donetsk region. 32 strikes launched using mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, aviation and UAVs on the Kherson region, damaging a healthcare facility and livestock farms.

Oct 18 An artillery strike on Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region injured four. Odnorobivka, Kharkiv region, was hit by an artillery strike damaging houses, gas and power supply lines. Five people killed and five injured with 50 residents evacuated after a missile destroyed three floors of a residential building in Zaporizhzhia. 16 settlements in the Kherson region were hit by 70 strikes, using mortars, artillery, MLRS, IFVs, tanks, aircraft and UAVs.

Oct 19 Two people killed and seven injured and civilian housing, a factory and a park damaged by mortars, artillery, MLRS, AGS, ZU-23-2, tanks, aircraft and UAV strikes on Kherson city and the surrounding area. 21 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region hit by artillery, missile, UAV, MLRS, and air strikes.

Oct 20 A teaching college in Beryslav, Kherson region, destroyed by a missile strike. Four missiles struck Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, damaging six apartments and a school building. One killed by an airstrike in the Kherson region. One killed and one injured by a missile attack on residences in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region. The EU declared the illegal conscription campaign in occupied Ukraine, as a blatant violation of international law.

Oct 21 13 settlements in the Kherson region hit with MLRS, mortars, artillery, aircraft and UAVs, four killed and 10 injured, civilian infrastructure, a grain complex and private housing damaged. Nikopol and Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk region hit with heavy artillery and kamikaze drones, one man killed, a private enterprise, two residential buildings, a garage and a solar panel farm were damaged. The border areas of the Sumy region were hit by grenade launchers, artillery and mortars. An artillery strike hit Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region.

Oct 22 Two people were killed, a coalmine, a power plant and its administrative buildings in Toretsk, Donetsk region, were set on fire by an artillery strike. Heavy artillery struck Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region four households and powerlines damaged. Two S-300 missiles struck the Nova Poshta terminal in in Korotych, Kharkiv region, killed eight and injured 17, the warehouse and trucks were destroyed. 23 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region were hit by artillery, missile, UAV, MLRS, and air strikes, residential buildings and infrastructure facilities were damaged. 30 residential buildings, a lyceum, shops, a church, a utility company building, a power line and a gas pipeline were damaged by guided aerial bombs hitting Stanislav, Kherson region.

Oct 23 Frontline settlements in the Kherson region hit 73 times by mortars, artillery, MLRS, automatic grenade launchers, tanks, aircraft and UAVs, killing two and damaging a critical infrastructure facility, an engineering structure, a utility company, an educational institution, a church a transport company and a factory. Falling debris damaged a warehouse facility in the Odesa region after 13 Shahed drones and a Kh-59 missile were shot down.

Oct 24 Two people killed and four injured by strikes on Podoly, Kharkiv region. Four people, including a 12-year-old, were injured by attacks in the Kherson region. 22 settlements across the Zaporizhzhia region struck by mortars, artillery, MLRS, automatic grenade launchers, tanks, aircraft and UAVs, residential buildings and civil infrastructure destroyed.

Oct 25 36 people were injured by Shahed drone attacks in areas around the Khmelnytsky NPP. Drones and artillery struck Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region damaging four residential buildings. Residential areas of Kherson city hit from the occupied left bank and by an airstrike, one man killed, civilian infrastructure objects, including a kindergarten, were damaged. Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region hit with heavy artillery, killing one and injuring several people.

Oct 26 51 strikes by mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, aviation and UAVs on settlements in the Kherson region, two people, including a child, were killed and four more were injured. Houses in the Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region damaged by overnight strikes.

Oct 27 Kherson city hit by artillery strikes, killing two, damaging a dozen residential buildings. Nikopol was hit with artillery, a 5-year-old boy and a woman were injured, 10 buildings damaged and destroyed, 19 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region struck by artillery, MLRS and drones, destroying residential buildings and infrastructure. An MLRS strike on Avdiivka, Donetsk region injuring one man.

Oct 28 Nikopol and Chervonohryhorivka, Dnipropetrovsk region hit with heavy artillery twice. Three civilians were injured by strikes on Ivanivka and Kozatske, Kherson region. 21 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region were hit by mortars, artillery, MLRS, automatic grenade launchers, tanks, aircraft and UAVs, damage to several residential houses.

Oct 29 Three women and two men injured by 32 airstrikes using guided aerial bombs on Beryslav, Kakhovka and Kherson, police vehicles, houses, shops, cars, office premises, administrative buildings, and a school damaged. Nikopol and Myrove, Dnipropetrovsk region hit with heavy artillery, houses, an administrative building and a private enterprise were damaged.

Oct 30 One woman injured, an ambulance, a veterinary clinic, and several homes destroyed by artillery strikes in Bilozerka, Kherson region. A ballistic missile strike on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia destroyed social infrastructure. Four civilians were injured and buildings damaged by a missile attack on a shipyard in Odesa district. Two killed and four injured by overnight and early morning mortar, artillery, MLRS, tank, UAV and aircraft strikes on front line settlements in the Kherson region.

Oct 31 At least 28 residential buildings, two enterprises and a powerline were damaged by an Iskander missile attack on Selydove, Donetsk region. A missile strike on the bus depot in Kherson injured two employees. Artillery strikes on Kutsurub, Mykolaiv region, injured two civilians. An oil refinery in Kremenchuk, Poltava region set on fire following a missile attack.

Nova Poshta terminal Korotych, Kharkiv region in which eight died on Oсt. 22, 2023.

Photo: National police service.

November 2023

Nov 1 Combined S-300, MLRS, UAV, and artillery strikes on Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, killed a civilian and left seven injured, 16 households, a five-story apartment block, infrastructure facility, a pharmacy, several shops, a garage and farm buildings damaged. A farm building was destroyed and another six were damaged. Power lines were also affected. A drone dropped a grenade in Novoraisk, Kherson region injured a woman. Seven people were killed and 28 injured in separate Russian attacks on 10 regions including Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions as part of nationwide guided aerial bomb, missile, drone, MLRS and artillery attack.

Nov 2 A utility company was destroyed in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, by heavy artillery and kamikaze drones, eight private houses, powerlines and a gas pipeline were damaged. Overnight bombardment of Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region, damaged seven apartment blocks. Mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, UAVs and aerial bombs struck frontline villages in the Kherson region, killing four and injuring four others and disrupted the power grid.

Nov 3 24 strikes on border areas of the Sumy region. Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region hit with heavy artillery injuring one man and damaging houses and powerlines. A missile attack on Zarichne, Zaporizhzhia region, wounded 11 local residents, damaged apartment buildings. Three injured by artillery strike on Kherson city. 20 other settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region were attacked with artillery, MLRS and UAVs. Overnight nationwide attacks used 38 Shahed drones and one Kh-59 guided air-launched missile. Ukrainian forces intercepted 24 enemy drones and one missile.

Nov 4 A woman was killed, and two children were injured in an artillery strike on Myrhorod, Poltava region. An artillery strike on Zalizne, Donetsk region, killed a local resident. Five injured by an artillery strike and three guided aerial bombs in Kherson city. Overnight artillery strike on Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region.

Nov 5 Four injured by shelling of residential areas in Kherson city. Kh-59 and Kh-31 missile strikes on an infrastructure facility in the Odesa region injured three, and damaged infrastructure objects and administrative buildings. Two men injured by shelling of Nikopol and Myrove, Dnipropetrovsk region. A school was hit by an aerial bomb in Darivska, Kherson region.

Nov 6 Artillery and mortars hit Kostiantynivka, Maryinka and Ocheretyn, Donetsk region, injured one, damaged two apartment blocks and one private house. Eight residents of Odesa were injured by overnight Shahed, Oniks and Iskander-M missiles that hit industrial buildings, several multi-story residential buildings and a UNESCO listed museum. Frontline settlements in Kherson region were hit by mortars, artillery, UAVs, tanks, aircraft, S-60 anti-aircraft guns, and MLRS, injured eight.

Nov 7 Another mortars, artillery, UAVs, tanks, aircraft, and MLRS bombardment of Kherson city and the surrounding communities, killed one and injured eight. Border areas of Sumy region struck by cross-border grenade launcher attacks. Multiple shelling of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, injured one civilian, a church, private houses, powerlines and gas pipelines were damaged.

Nov 8 A drone hit a “point of invincibility” in Novoberyslav, a man was injured by a landmine while grazing cattle in Shyroka Balka, both in Kherson region. There were eight attacks on the border areas of the Chernihiv region. Three civilians were killed by an artillery strike in Bahatyr, Donetsk region.

Nov 9 A missile attack on a civilian vessel in the Black Sea Port of Pivdennyi in Odesa, killed a port worker and injured five crew members. Ten civilians were reported dead after a missile strike on Kherson city. Artillery, mortar and air strikes hit more than 15 settlements in the Kharkiv region, killed three. 24 mortar and artillery strikes targeted border communities in the Chernihiv region. Two residents were killed in Rai-Oleksandrivka and Pivnichne, Donetsk region and one injured by artillery strikes.

Nov 10 A woman killed, and two men injured by shelling of Nikopol, Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka, Dnipropetrovsk region, infrastructure a church, bus depot, 11 private houses, a gas pipeline and powerlines were affected. A missile strike on Odesa damaged the dismantled monument to Catherine the Great in the courtyard of the Art Museum. Artillery strikes on Kherson city, damaged an administrative building, a school, and houses were damaged.

Nov 11 A man and a woman killed by an artillery strike on Toretsk, Donetsk region, residential buildings were destroyed. Massive artillery and MLRS strikes on central Kherson and surrounding areas injured several civilians and damaged houses. Two police officers were injured in an enemy drone attack on Kupiansk, Kharkiv region. Shahed drones attacked Nikopol, Pavlograd, Kamianka, Dniprom and Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, killing one, injuring six and damaging houses. 15 communities in the Kherson region 121 times were attacked with mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, UAVs, and aircraft, killing two civilians and injuring eight more.

Nov 12 A man was killed, and his wife injured by a missile strike in Kherson city. The border area of Sumy region was hit by two mortar attacks destroying the regional library.

Nov 13 Widespread strikes on the Kherson region using mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, UAVs and aircraft, killing three civilians and injuring another 15, including a child. One civilian was injured by heavy artillery and Shahed drone strikes on Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, a utility company, an infrastructure facility, three private houses, a gas pipeline and a power transmission line were damaged. 21 frontline settlements in the Zaporizhzhia were hit with artillery and air strikes. An S-300 missile hit an entertainment venue in the city of Kharkiv, causing minor damage, while frontline and border settlements in the region were hit with artillery and aerial guided bombs. Kutsurub, Mykolaiv region, was hit by artillery strikes. Marhanets and Chervona Hryhorivka, Dnipropetrovsk region, hit with heavy artillery.

Nov 14 A woman was injured by an artillery strike on Berysla, Kherson region. Shahed drones killed one and injured another in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region,

Nov 15 Four S-300 missiles struck Selyidove, Donetsk region, killing an 85-year-old woman, injuring three civilians and damaged apartment buildings. Seven civilians were injured, residential neighborhoods, a healthcare facility, a penal institution, and an educational institution were damaged after the Kherson region was struck 81 times by mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, UAVs and aircraft.

Nov 16 Artillery struck on central Kherson, injuring three people, including a 15-year-old girl and damaged high-rise buildings. One civilian killed and five injured by bombardment of Bilozerka, Kherson region, residential buildings and a grocery store were damaged, a critical infrastructure facility was destroyed. Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, was hit by heavy artillery.

Nov 18 Nikopol was hit three times with Shahed drones and Marhanets twice with heavy artillery. Two buildings and an infrastructure object, destroyed by Shahed drones in the Zaporizhzhia region. Three civilians were injured by shelling of Netailove, Maksymilianivka and Toretsk, Donetsk region.

Nov 19 Mortar fire killed a civilian in his own house in the Sumy region. Three houses were damaged by shelling of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region. Civil infrastructure and residential houses were destroyed by repeated bombardment of Avdiivka, Donetsk region. Shahed drones damaged an infrastructure facility in the Kyiv region, 15 out of 20 were shot down.

Nov 20 Heavy artillery and kamikaze drones killed one and injured two, damaged 10 houses, an infrastructure site, several power lines and gas pipelines in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region. 16 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region were hit by mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, UAVs and aircraft, residential buildings and infrastructure facilities were destroyed. Frontline settlements in the Kherson region were hit 51 times, injuring six civilians, including a child. A strike on Kherson city wounded a three-year-old girl.

Nov 21 A civilian man was killed by shelling of Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv region. 16 settlements across the region were hit with artillery, mortars, and other weapons. 19 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region were hit by mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, UAVs and aircraft. One civilian was killed and six injured in shelling of Selidove Donetsk region. 44 attacks by mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, automatic grenade launchers, UAVs and aircraft on settlements in the Kherson region killed two people and injured three others.

Nov 22 Mortars, artillery, UAVs, tanks, aircraft, and MLRS strikes hit 15 settlements in the Kherson region, killing one and injuring seven, a factory plant, educational institution, dormitory and shop were damaged. Nikopol was hit with artillery and kamikaze drones again.

Nov 24 An 11-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were injured by shelling of Kherson city and three civilians were killed and 11 more were injured by mortar, artillery, MLRS, UAVs and aircraft on frontline settlements in the Kherson region. A civilian was injured by an artillery strike in Pereizne, Donetsk region.

Nov 25 Five people, including an 11-year-old child, were injured by a massive overnight drone attack on the city of Kyiv, with more than 60 UAV shot down. Mortar fire injured a civilian woman in Semenivka, Chernihiv region.

Nov 28 Three people, including a seven-year-old child, were killed by artillery strikes on Seredyna-Buda, Sumy region. A civilian was killed by shelling in Nikopol.

Nov 30 Five people, including an eight-year-old child, were killed in an airstrike on a residential building in Novohrodivka, Donetsk region. Three people were killed by artillery attacks in Sadove, Kherson region.