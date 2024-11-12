Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 11-12-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 11-12-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
Kremlin reportedly turns its propaganda muscle to Romania; Berlin asks to speed Kyiv aid as rightward world elections sound alarm; New French foreign minister warns Elon Musk not to ‘break democracy’
According to an article by a Bucharest news outlet on Monday, Russian propagandists now have turned their attention to Romanian elections, scheduled for late November. The Kremlin is attempting to influence Romanian voters, Digi24 said, as highlighted by Ukrainska Pravda: “through proxies and intermediaries, such as Russia-related or Russian-funded organizations and institutions, possibly including candidates.”
The Romanian journalists claimed that every Russian person in Romania is “under constant monitoring” by Moscow, as it is flustered about the country’s membership in both the European Union and NATO, the same national aspirations shared by much of the Ukrainian population leading up to Russia’s invasion of the country in February 2022.