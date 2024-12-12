Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 12-12-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 12-12-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
The explosion damaged the roof and shattered windows of the barracks of a special police regiment while falling debris sparked a fire that was quickly extinguished.
Grozny, the capital of the Chechen Republic, was targeted by a drone attack early in the morning on Thursday, Dec. 12, according to Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. The drone was intercepted over the barracks of a special police regiment, he stated on Telegram.
"No one was seriously injured. Four guards sustained minor injuries. The on-duty personnel were in protected rooms at the time," Kadyrov wrote, attributing the attack to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
German trade with Ukraine had grown from some eight billion euros ($8.4 billion) in 2021 to almost 10 billion euros in 2023, Scholz said.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday urged businesses to invest in war-torn Ukraine and stressed a commitment to smooth Kyiv's path to European Union accession.
"If you invest in Ukraine today and in the coming years, you are investing in a future EU member," Scholz said in a speech at a German-Ukrainian business forum in Berlin.
The reports aren’t confirmed. NATO has stated repeatedly that although it supports Ukraine it has no intention of entering a shooting war with Russia.
A leading Russian milblogger claimed Ukrainian Air Force F-16s are flying combat sorties from a NATO air base in Poland, an allegation that was repeated in both Russian and Ukrainian media but not independently confirmed.
The fairly obscure pro-Moscow milblogger Globalistika identified the Polish Air Force Mińsk Mazowiecki Air Base east of Warsaw as the home base for at least 16 Ukrainian Air Force F-16 fighter aircraft, of which seven currently are repainted with Ukrainian colors and are on combat status.
Serhii Marchenko said Ukraine has enough resources to last until mid-2025, while stressing the importance of building trust and negotiating with the new US administration.
Ukraine will have sufficient funds and weaponry to hold out at least until mid-2025, Ukraine's Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko said in an interview with El Pais, when asked what would happen if the US stopped providing aid to Kyiv.
Marchenko said that the cessation of US aid would be a serious challenge for the country and that Kyiv needs to develop a plan for cooperation with the new US administration.
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
Key Takeaways from the ISW:
Kremlin decries Washington’s frozen-asset-backed $20B loan to Ukraine as “banal theft”; Zelensky angered about Orban’s unsanctioned “peace talks” with Putin; US warns of another “Oreshnik” strike.
The White House announced this week that it would grant a $20 billion loan to Kyiv as part of a larger $50 billion package from the G7 nations. The Russian Foreign Ministry fired back on Wednesday, calling the move “banal theft” that “will not go unanswered.”
According to AFP, Moscow claimed it had “sufficient capacity and leverage to retaliate by seizing Western assets under its jurisdiction,” without elaborating.