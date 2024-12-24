Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 12-24-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 12-24-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
Germany sends Kyiv largest aid package to date; Slovaks protest their leader’s visit to the Kremlin; Ukrainian drones strike same Russian oil depot for second time in a month.
The $680 million military-aid package promised by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during his Kyiv visit three weeks ago has arrived in Ukraine, and has shaped up to be the largest such allotment to date.
In all, Germany has contributed about €28 billion ($29 million) in aid to Ukraine since the start of the Russian full-scale invasion in 2022.
Thousands of North Korean soldiers have been killed or wounded in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, according to estimates from both South Korea and Ukraine.
More than 1,000 North Korean soldiers have been killed or wounded in Russia’s war with Ukraine, South Korea said Monday, while Kyiv put the total at over 3,000. Pyongyang has sent thousands of troops to reinforce the Russian military, including to the Kursk border region, where Ukrainian forces seized territory earlier this year.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement that “we assess that North Korean troops who have recently engaged in combat with Ukrainian forces have suffered around 1,100 casualties,” citing “various sources of information and intelligence.”