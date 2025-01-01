Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 01-01-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 01-01-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
The Ukrainian president and several other world leaders expressed horror after a deadly terrorist attack in New Orleans killed 10, injured 35 on New Year’s. Police continue looking for collaborators.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday said he was “horrified” by the deadly attack in New Orleans, Louisiana on a crowd celebrating the New Year and said his country stood by the American people.
“Horrified by the attack in New Orleans, US, which has claimed innocent lives and left many injured,” Zelensky said in a post on X. “We trust that those responsible for this terrible act will be brought to justice. Violence, terrorism, and any threats to human life have no place in our world and must not be tolerated,” he added.
There’s no time lost as 2025, with all its unfolding elements, takes shape before our eyes.
Greetings on day one of the New Year. Already, the new annual chapter in our lives has brought some noteworthy events, signaling what could be an unpredictable year.
As 2025 dawned, there were no surprises from Russia’s barbaric mode of addressing the outside world while others were celebrating, nor any signs of peace, joy, family reunification, and international solidarity.
Servicemen interviewed by AFP suggested that systemic changes in military culture -- and leadership -- could help deter desertions.
Oleksandr deserted from the front line in eastern Ukraine after watching his fellow servicemen being pulverised by Russian bombardments for six months. Then, those remaining were ordered to counterattack.
It was the final straw for Oleksandr, 45, who had been holding the line in the embattled Lugansk region in the early months of the war. Even his commanding officer was reluctant to send his men back toward what looked like certain death.
HUR cyber specialists disrupted Russia’s oil giant Lukoil, paralyzing payment systems and digital platforms during the holiday season and causing widespread chaos and losses.
Cyber specialists of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) have conducted another cyberattack on Russia’s critical infrastructure, sources within the intelligence told Kyiv Post under conditions of anonymity.
“Between Dec. 30 and Jan. 1, 2025, HUR specialists carried out a new cyberattack targeting Russia’s oil sector,” said one source.
Two prominent literary-cultural figures connected with Ukraine share their views on 2024 and what 2025 is likely to bring.
Andriy Kurkov is one of Ukraine’s best-known writers, with more than 30 books to his name translated into 37 languages. He is president of the non-governmental organization PEN Ukraine, whose many articles and essays on Ukraine have been published in media around the world.
The year 2024 will be remembered in Ukraine for two main features of the on-going war: North Korean soldiers and Russian “Oreshnik” missiles.
Ukraine’s fate matters to all of us and we cannot allow Putin and what his Russia represents to get away with the murder of people and nations.
On Feb. 24, 2022, Europe woke up to a reality it had long considered unimaginable. A war on its borders – not a limited conflict, but a massive invasion of a sovereign state by a great power with the aim of destroying its existence.
That day was not only the beginning of the war in Ukraine; it was the moment when Europe had to understand that an attack on Ukraine is also an attack on the values, stability, and security of the whole of Europe. To ignore this reality is to ignore our own responsibility for the future of the continent.
Ukrainians’ shopping trends in 2024, according to Google search, offer a different glimpse into Ukraine’s newfound wartime reality.
What are Ukrainians buying online in wartime Ukraine during 2024?
Despite the prevalence of drones in Ukraine – as well as the thousands of fundraisers to supply drones to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) – those are not the top purchases ordinary Ukrainians searched for on Google.
Musk flummoxes internet with ‘Kekius Maximus’ persona.
Elon Musk adopted the moniker “Kekius Maximus” on X Tuesday, sparking speculation among his 210 million followers about his mysterious new handle that is a mash-up of an alt-right symbol, a memecoin, and the lead character of the movie “Gladiator.”
Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and a confidant of US President-elect Donald Trump, also replaced his profile picture with one of “Pepe the Frog,” a popular cartoon character, wearing ancient Roman attire and holding a video game joystick.
Polish President Andrzej Duda said in his New Year address that Russia must not emerge victorious in Ukraine, adding that the conflict “must end with a just peace.”
In a New Year’s address delivered on Tuesday evening, Duda, whose presidential term ends on August 6, 2025, said that the security of Poland must remain the top priority for his successor.
He said: “The coming year 2025 is the year of presidential elections. It is us, Poles, who must decide who we will entrust with the highest office in the country.
The EU’s black sheep Hungary feels the backlash from Brussels now that it has relinquished the EU presidency.
Hungary has officially been denied a billion euros of European Union funds that had been frozen because of corruption, the EU said, the first time the bloc has enforced such a move.
Brussels in 2022 began “conditionality” proceedings against Hungary, seeking to block disbursements because of alleged infringements linked to public procurement as well as a lack of control and transparency.
The Ukrainian Navy reports that the Russians lost three armored vehicles and an infantry squad in the failed assault, though the exact number of casualties is unspecified.
Ukrainian Marines have successfully repelled a Russian assault on their positions, destroying three armored vehicles and inflicting losses on Russian infantry, according to a report by the Ukrainian Naval Forces on Facebook.
“We are repelling the assault of the Russian occupiers and destroying their equipment,” reads the caption accompanying a video released by the 37th Separate Marine Brigade.
The move, tied to Russia’s invasion, sparks mixed reactions across the EU, with energy markets on edge.
Russia’s gas transit to Europe via Ukraine stopped on Wednesday, Moscow and Kyiv said, ending a decades-long arrangement and marking the latest casualty of the war between the neighbours.
Russian gas has been supplied to Europe via pipelines crossing Ukraine since the end of the Soviet Union in 1991 in an arrangement that earned revenues for Moscow from the gas and for Kyiv from the transit fees.
Ukrainian soldiers released a video showing Russian serviceman Rudakov ordering the shooting of civilians in the Luhansk region.
Russian servicemen are instructing their soldiers positioned closer to the frontline to shoot and torture the local population, according to an investigation by the 3rd Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU).
Ukrainian forces found the phone of one of the Russian soldiers, who filmed his comrade, Oleg Igorevych Rudakov (“Rudik”), giving criminal orders to “clean up” residents.
Of six injured in the Russian attack on Kyiv, two were hospitalized, and four, including a pregnant woman, were treated on-site. The death toll from the strike has risen to two.
[Updated at 12.51]: Timur Tkachenko, head of the KMVA, said that the death toll from the strike has risen to two.
“The efforts to address the aftermath of the strike on the capital have been underway since early morning. I was personally at the site where debris fell. Unfortunately, we now have two confirmed fatalities. My condolences to their families and loved ones,” he wrote on Telegram.
The world in focus, as seen by a Canadian leading global affairs analyst, writer and speaker, in his review of international media.
Across the United States, the new year will usher in thousands of new state laws. At least 20 states increase statewide minimum wage starting Jan. 1 — the highest in Washington state at $16.66 an hour, followed by California at $16.50. Kentucky becomes the latest state to legalize medical marijuana and several states, including Delaware, tighten gun control. A Florida law that bans children under 14 from having social media accounts, and limits 14 and 15-year-olds to accounts authorized by their parents, takes effect Wednesday. However, social media companies may not immediately kick those kids off their platforms. And a new California law says schools can no longer require teachers to out LGBTQ+ students to their parents - NPR
Thousands of Bangladeshis rallied at a ‘March for Unity’ in the capital Dhaka on Tuesday to mark the student-led uprising five months ago that led to the ouster of longstanding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and remember the more than 1,000 killed in the violence.The Students Against Discrimination (SAD) group that led the protests, dropped a plan to call for changes to the country’s 1972 constitution at the rally, after the interim government announced on Monday that it would prepare a proclamation. SAD says a ‘Proclamation of the July Revolution’ is essential to honour the sacrifice of the protesters who died or were wounded, and to serve as a document reflecting the people’s aspirations. Some political analysts had expressed concern that there could be fresh instability if students sought changes to the constitution without broader consensus. The press office of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus, who leads the interim government, said it would seek national consensus on a ‘Declaration of the July Uprising’, focusing on unity, state reform, and the broader goals of the uprising. It expressed hope that a declaration would be finalized soon - Reuters
One of the ships the Russians may have wanted to use to evacuate troops and equipment from Syria has mysteriously sunk.
A rescue flotilla dispatched by Russian naval authorities to recover troops and equipment evacuating Syria was far from its destination and spread out across the open seas, according to international shipping databases on Tuesday.
Ukrainian military information platforms reported on Dec. 25 that Russian naval authorities were assembling a five-ship convoy of transport vessels sailing in two groups, with the ultimate destination being Tartus in Syria, Russia’s sole naval base in the Mediterranean Sea.
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
Key Takeaways from the ISW:
Zelensky declares 2025 pivotal for Ukraine to stop Russia; Ukrainian doctors rebuild the faces and lives of wounded soldiers; and Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense says it greenlit +1,300 weapons in 2024.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday vowed that the country would use 2025 to fight for an end to Russia’s nearly three-year-long invasion at all costs. “May 2025 be our year,” Zelensky said in an address to the nation just before the clock struck midnight in Kyiv. “We know that peace will not be given to us as a gift but we will do everything to stop Russia and end the war.”
Residents of several cities, including Kyiv, had to take shelter during air raid alerts that rang out throughout the night. Ukraine lost seven times more territory to Russia in 2024 than in 2023, according to an AFP analysis, and is facing the possibility of a reduction in US military and political backing when President-elect Donald Trump takes over the White House.