Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 02-04-2025

Latest from the British Defence Intelligence.
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
Key Takeaways from the ISW:
“Independent media plays a vital role in ensuring the continued flow of information to Russian audiences,” Brussels explains.
Ukrainska Pravda on Monday wrote that the European Commission would provide almost €3 million in aid to independent journalists exiled from Russia and Belarus who have found shelter in the European Union and have continued their reporting from there.
Brussels announced that those funds will go toward supporting independent media and journalists from Belarus and Russia working in EU countries, enabling them to continue producing and distributing content to their audiences without “editorial interference.”
“If we are attacked in terms of trade, Europe, as a true power, will have to stand up for itself,” Macron warns.
The threat of a transatlantic trade war loomed large Monday over a gathering of European leaders aimed at boosting the continent’s defenses in the face of an aggressive Russia.
The EU’s 27 leaders, Britain’s prime minister and the head of NATO were in Brussels to brainstorm ways to ramp up European defense spending, a key demand that President Donald Trump has made to America’s allies.
As stalled military shipments to Kyiv resume, the US President says Zelensky is open to the idea of barter, which likely would include lithium, a key component of batteries for electric cars.
Speaking to reporters from his desk in the Oval Office, US President Donald Trump announced his idea of sending more military aid to Ukraine in exchange for that country’s rare earth metals.
“We’re putting in hundreds of billions of dollars,” Trump said on Monday. “They have great rare earth. And I want security of the rare earth, and they’re willing to do it.”