LIVE Updated 4m ago

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 02-04-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 02-04-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

By Kyiv Post
7h ago

British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 3 February 2025

By Kyiv Post
4m ago

Latest from the British Defence Intelligence.

  • Alexander Ogloblin, a former Russian major-general, is reportedly to stand trial on charges of major bribery having allegedly accepted approximately 12 million rubles from a telecommunications company as an inducement to secure Russian Ministry of Defence contracts. Ogloblin was previously sentenced to four and a half years in prison in February 2022, and stripped of his rank, in relation to separate charges of embezzling 1.6bn rubles of budget funds.
  • This follows the 17 January 2025 reported sentencing of former 1st Air and Missile Defence Army commander Konstantin Ogiyenko to eight years in prison for attempted major bribery. He was also stripped of his rank as major-general.
  • It is likely endemic corruption within the Russian Ministry of Defence and broader defence industry significantly undermines the effectiveness of the Russian military. Some of this corruption is tolerated by the Kremlin, but there have been increasing crackdowns on those not sufficiently politically protected since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It is highly unlikely Russian authorities will significantly reduce corruption levels amongst Russian defence officials.
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 3, 2025

By ISW
12m ago

Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.

Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • Russian forces continued to suffer high losses in January 2025 despite a slower rate of advance as compared with previous months in late 2024.
  • Ukrainian forces reportedly conducted drone strikes against Russian oil and gas infrastructure in Volgograd and Astrakhan oblasts on the night of February 2 to 3.
  • Ukrainian forces continue to innovate with drone operations to maintain their technological advantage over Russia and bring about battlefield effects.
  • The United Nations (UN) Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) expressed concern about the “sharp rise” in reports of Russian forces executing Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs).
  • Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief General Oleksandr Syrskyi stated on February 3 that Ukraine has started implementing organizational reforms to transition the Ukrainian Armed Forces into a “corps structure.”
  • Unspecified actors assassinated Armen Sargsyan, the founder of the “Arbat” Special Purpose Battalion, who has been involved in Russia’s hybrid activities and invasions of Ukraine since 2014.
  • Ukrainian forces recently advanced near Borova, and Russian forces recently advanced near Kupyansk, Borova, Lyman, Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, and in the Dnipro direction.
  • The Russian government is expanding the federal “Time of Heroes” program, which aims to install Kremlin-selected veterans into government positions, to occupied Ukraine as part of long-term efforts to integrate occupied Ukraine into Russia.

EU Offers Financial Help for Displaced Russian, Belorussian Journalists

By Kyiv Post
4h ago

“Independent media plays a vital role in ensuring the continued flow of information to Russian audiences,” Brussels explains.

Ukrainska Pravda on Monday wrote that the European Commission would provide almost €3 million in aid to independent journalists exiled from Russia and Belarus who have found shelter in the European Union and have continued their reporting from there.

Brussels announced that those funds will go toward supporting independent media and journalists from Belarus and Russia working in EU countries, enabling them to continue producing and distributing content to their audiences without “editorial interference.”

‘Totally Unnecessary and Stupid’ – Trump’s Trade Threats Overshadow Euro Defense Meeting

By AFP
6h ago

“If we are attacked in terms of trade, Europe, as a true power, will have to stand up for itself,” Macron warns.

The threat of a transatlantic trade war loomed large Monday over a gathering of European leaders aimed at boosting the continent’s defenses in the face of an aggressive Russia.

The EU’s 27 leaders, Britain’s prime minister and the head of NATO were in Brussels to brainstorm ways to ramp up European defense spending, a key demand that President Donald Trump has made to America’s allies.

‘I Want Security of Rare Earth’ – Trump Proposes to Trade Military Aid for Ukraine’s Metals

By John Moretti
7h ago

As stalled military shipments to Kyiv resume, the US President says Zelensky is open to the idea of barter, which likely would include lithium, a key component of batteries for electric cars.

Speaking to reporters from his desk in the Oval Office, US President Donald Trump announced his idea of sending more military aid to Ukraine in exchange for that country’s rare earth metals.

“We’re putting in hundreds of billions of dollars,” Trump said on Monday. “They have great rare earth. And I want security of the rare earth, and they’re willing to do it.”

