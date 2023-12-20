Overview: Domestic production of combat-ready UAVs set at 1M for next year

Moscow’s troops also retake positions outside Donetsk city AFU leadership proposes mobilization of 500K, lowering conscription age President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that his military leadership had proposed mobilizing “450,000 to 500,000 people” but that he “needed more arguments to support this idea,” the AFP reported. Military officials told the AFP that the Ukrainian army is struggling to find new recruits. Some Ukrainians who enlisted at the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion are still in combat, while volunteers to replace those killed or wounded are increasingly hard to find, the news agency said. Zelensky said that any such mobilization was “very sensitive” and asked his military command to start the new recruitment after the holidays and do it in a “fair way.” Mobilizing women has been ruled out, he said, but it is possible that Ukraine could lower the conscription age for men from 27 to 25. The President noted that roughly six Ukrainian taxpayers were needed to finance one soldier. “How do we find three million more taxpayers from January on?” Zelensky asked.

𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚:

Zelensky is killing Ukrainian youth.



𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲:

Zelensky says he needs more arguments for lowering the draft age to 25 and that he won’t sign a law that allows to mobilize women. pic.twitter.com/0ns9UQfJms — Victoria (@victoriaslog) December 19, 2023

US Senate pushes Ukraine vote to after the holiday break Both aisles of the US Senate announced on Tuesday that any vote about aid to Ukraine will need to be pushed to next year, as Republicans and Democrats still need time to negotiate the former’s demands on radical US immigration policy change as part of any deal to further defend Ukraine against the Russian invasion. Other Topics of Interest Ukraine Army Short of New Recruits For The Front Some Ukrainians who joined the fighting in February 2022 are still in combat and exhausted, while volunteers to replace those killed or wounded are becoming rarer. “As negotiators work through remaining issues, it is our hope that their efforts will allow the Senate to take swift action... early in the new year,” Democrat Chuck Schumer and Republican Mitch McConnell said in a joint statement. “In the time remaining this year, Senate and Administration negotiators will continue to work in good faith toward finalizing their agreement.” Zelensky promises a million domestically made UAVs next year for defense effort President Volodymyr Zelensky also said on Tuesday that, next year, Ukraine would produce domestically about one million drones, weapons that have changed the face of modern warfare, military observers of the two-year Russian invasion have noted. “We will produce one million drones next year,” Zelensky said. “Our soldiers will receive Ukraine-made drones in their brigades.” AFU officials told AFP their forces need about 100,000 to 120,000 UAVs per month.

Warriors of the Bulava unit from the Presidential Brigade named after Bohdan Khmelnytskyi destroyed the enemy Vasilek mortar with the FPV drone #WildHornets and targeted 💩 positions with a bomber.



Thanks to your support, defenders of Ukraine had a productive day 🫡… pic.twitter.com/sMacT5FAgY — Wild hornets (@wilendhornets) December 19, 2023

Air Force intercepts incoming missile over Dnipropetrovsk State news agency Ukrinform relayed on Tuesday that Serhii Lysak, the military administrative head of the Dnipropetrovsk region, said on Telegram that the “Air Command East shot down an enemy missile over the Dnipro district.” Local media reported earlier that an explosion was heard in the region during an air raid alert. On Monday, a similar Russian missile was destroyed over the Kryvyi Rih district.

Operations: Luhansk and Donetsk regions Moscow’s forces made a marginal gain this week northeast of Kupyansk, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported. Geolocated footage published on Monday indicates that Russian forces marginally advanced north of Synkivka (northeast of Kupyansk).

Additional geolocated footage posted on Monday shows that Russian forces made a marginal gain just north of Pervomaiske (about 10 km southwest of Avdiivka) and footage posted on Tuesday indicates that Russian forces have also marginally advanced in the quarry area southwest of the AFU stronghold. Russian military bloggers claimed that the Kremlin’s forces achieved tactical successes southwest of Avdiivka and are trying to push Ukrainian forces out of positions in the city’s coke and chemical plant. The bloggers also posited that Russian forces are advancing on the northern flank of Avdiivka near Stepove.