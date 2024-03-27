Search

LIVE Updated Mar. 27, 18:42

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 03-27-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 03-27-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 03-27-2024
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 27, 01:00

Russian Attacks Kill Three as Ukraine Calls for More Air Defense

Russian Attacks Kill Three as Ukraine Calls for More Air Defense
Photo: Instagram place_kh
By AFP
Mar. 27, 18:42
In Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv, which has been reeling from power outages due to the strikes, officials said aerial bombing and shelling killed at least one person and injured 16 others.
Read more

France Doubles Down on Weapons to Ukraine, Top Official Says Russia Leaves No Option but Arms Build-Up

France Doubles Down on Weapons to Ukraine, Top Official Says Russia Leaves No Option but Arms Build-Up
Close-up of French Rafale fighter jet carrying three AASM guided bombs. The laser guidance pod designed to direct the bombs to precise targets as far as 50 km. away is visible between the central bomb and a fuel tank on the aircraft’s right wing. Dassault Aviation image published on Feb. 12.
By Stefan Korshak
Mar. 27, 15:27
Precision-guided AASM bombs will be rigged for Danish and Dutch F-16 fighter jets Ukraine expects in May or June. Paris also plans to send excellent howitzers and old Africa-capable vehicles.
Read more

Who is Oleksandr Lytvynenko? What We Know About Ukraine’s New Security Council Chief

Who is Oleksandr Lytvynenko? What We Know About Ukraine’s New Security Council Chief
Photo: social media
By Sergii Kostezh
Mar. 27, 15:07
Lytvynenko’s resume includes experience in the Russian FSB.
Read more
Washington ‘Does Not Encourage or Support’ Ukraine’s Strike Inside Russia: US State Department

Washington ‘Does Not Encourage or Support’ Ukraine’s Strike Inside Russia: US State Department
US and Ukrainian flags fly near the US Capitol in Washington. Stefani Reynolds / AFP
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 27, 14:42
The official statement followed an FT report last week that alleged Washington of relaying wishes to Kyiv not to strike Russian oil refineries ahead of the US presidential election.
Read more

39 Nobel Laureates Rally Against Putin's Regime in Open Letter

39 Nobel Laureates Rally Against Putin's Regime in Open Letter
People participate in a rally at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on February 24, 2024. Peter POWER / AFP
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 27, 14:25
The distinguished signatories, comprising scientists, economists, and writers, have unequivocally called upon world leaders to bolster their backing for Ukraine's defense efforts.
Read more

Ukraine Says Detained Two Russian Agents

Ukraine Says Detained Two Russian Agents
By AFP
Mar. 27, 13:53
Kyiv has waged an intense crackdown on those suspected of having collaborated with Moscow since its invasion in February 2022, opening thousands of criminal cases.
Read more

Kyiv Hosts Over 400,000 Internally Displaced Ukrainians, Reveals Ombudsman

Kyiv Hosts Over 400,000 Internally Displaced Ukrainians, Reveals Ombudsman
Dmytro Lubinets.Photo:facebook./dmytro.lubinets
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 27, 13:36
Despite the substantial number of IDPs, Lubinets lamented the absence of support programs tailored to this demographic in Kyiv, stressing the urgency for their development.
Read more

Putin’s Paranoia

Putin’s Paranoia
In this pool photograph distributed by Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin gives an interview to US talk show host Tucker Carlson at the Kremlin in Moscow on February 6, 2024. (Photo by Gavriil GRIGOROV / POOL / AFP)
By Timothy Snyder
Mar. 27, 11:45
Terrorism, delusion, and self-destruction.
Read more

Four Wounded by Russian Fire in Ukraine's Kharkiv Region

Four Wounded by Russian Fire in Ukraine's Kharkiv Region
Photo:prokuraturakharkiv
By AFP
Mar. 27, 11:40
The Kharkiv region borders Russia and has been under persistent shelling since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022, with recent bombardments there leaving thousands without power.
Read more

EU Liberals Leader Visits Kyiv as Ukraine Takes Spotlight in EU Elections

EU Liberals Leader Visits Kyiv as Ukraine Takes Spotlight in EU Elections
By Euroactiv
Mar. 27, 08:32
As all main EU political parties have placed Ukraine and defence at the fore of their EU elections campaign, the EU liberals chief, Valérie Hayer, visited Kyiv on Tuesday to show support for Ukraine.
Read more

Ukraine's Secret Service Boss Details Assassination Campaign vs. Kremlin-Loyal Occupation Officials

Ukraine's Secret Service Boss Details Assassination Campaign vs. Kremlin-Loyal Occupation Officials
Vasyl Malyuk, head of Ukraine’s national spy agency the SBU, sits in his office in an undated official photograph published by the SBU.
By Stefan Korshak
Mar. 27, 08:21
Not all claims made by SBU head Vasyl Malyuk could be confirmed independently. Reportedly, one Ukrainian collaborating with the Kremlin lost body parts to an anti-tank mine.
Read more

Polish Minister Says NATO Discussing Shooting Down Russian Missile Incursions

Polish Minister Says NATO Discussing Shooting Down Russian Missile Incursions
By AFP
Mar. 27, 08:13
Warsaw on Sunday said that a Russian cruise missile fired overnight at towns in western Ukraine had crossed Polish airspace for 39 seconds, passing about two kilometres over the border.
Read more

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 26, 2024

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 26, 2024
ISW - map.
By ISW
Mar. 27, 08:02
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
Read more

‘We Will Strengthen Ukraine and Upgrade Our System’ – War in Ukraine Update for March 27

‘We Will Strengthen Ukraine and Upgrade Our System’ – War in Ukraine Update for March 27
Russian ambassador to Poland Sergei Andreev after being doused with paint in Warsaw in May of 2022. Photo: https://twitter.com/nexta_tv
...
By John Moretti
Mar. 27, 03:27
By Mark Raczkiewycz
Mar. 27, 03:27
France to deliver howitzers soon; Reykjavik pledges €2M for Prague’s ammo initiative; No answers from Kremlin yet about its missiles in NATO airspace
Read more
