Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 03-27-2024

Close-up of French Rafale fighter jet carrying three AASM guided bombs. The laser guidance pod designed to direct the bombs to precise targets as far as 50 km. away is visible between the central bomb and a fuel tank on the aircraft’s right wing. Dassault Aviation image published on Feb. 12.
In this pool photograph distributed by Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin gives an interview to US talk show host Tucker Carlson at the Kremlin in Moscow on February 6, 2024. (Photo by Gavriil GRIGOROV / POOL / AFP)