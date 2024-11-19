Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 11-19-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 11-19-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
UN Security Council blasts Russia’s lies and cynicism; European leaders react to Biden’s long-range strike approval; Trump’s national security adviser chimes in on the issue.
A day after US President Joe Biden issued a thumbs-up for Kyiv’s use of American-made ATACMS missiles up to 180 miles within Russia, European leaders have been cautious about sending the message that their respective approvals are soon to follow.
Speaking on Monday at the G-20 summit in Brazil, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer played his cards close to the vest, explaining that he would not be “going into operational details” about easing such restrictions “because the only winner, if we were to do that, is [Russian President Vladimir] Putin.”