Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 11-29-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 11-29-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
After Moscow’s latest strikes on Ukraine’s power grid, Biden drives home a message of urgency; More drone attacks on Kyiv; As Russian economy goes into full meltdown, oligarchs are furious.
After Russian air strikes hammered Ukraine’s power grid with almost 200 missiles on Thursday, leaving millions without power, US President Joe Biden called for increased support for Kyiv, underscoring the “urgency” of the situation before his successor Donald Trump takes office in January.
“This attack is outrageous and serves as yet another reminder of the urgency and importance of supporting the Ukrainian people in their defense against Russian aggression,” Biden said. “On this day, my message to the Ukrainian people is clear: the United States stands with you,” he added.
Americans can be grateful to Putin this Thanksgiving for contributing to the higher price of a traditional turkey dinner since he launched Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
As the US gathered around the kitchen table to feast on turkey and endless side dishes in celebration of Thanksgiving on Thursday, the economy was a major topic of discussion – and who was to blame for the rising cost of Thanksgiving dinner.
The cost of a turkey and the traditional fixings for a group of ten dropped 5% in 2024 compared to last year to an average of $58.08, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF).