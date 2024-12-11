Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 12-11-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 12-11-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
The Russian Defense Ministry stated that air defenses intercepted and destroyed 14 Ukrainian drones in Bryansk but did not address the Taganrog attack.
In the early hours of Wednesday, Dec.11, multiple explosions shook the city of Taganrog in Russia’s Rostov region, regional governor Yuri Slyusar reported, describing the attack as a "missile strike."
The attack, reported around 4:20 a.m., triggered air defense systems and caused at least ten explosions, local residents told the Shot Telegram channel.
At a $5K-per-plate dinner at Trump’s Florida resort organized by disgraced Gen. Mike Flynn, the Republican party mouthpiece and recent Kremlin guest is lauded alongside a conservative pop star.
Tucker Carlson, conservative commentator and frequent guest of the Kremlin, was given a newly minted “Champion of America” award at President-elect Donald Trump’s Florida resort on Tuesday night, as part of a fundraiser that also fêted country-pop singer Robert “Kid Rock” Ritchie.
The sold-out $5,000-a-plate gala dinner at Mar-a-Lago was set up to benefit the conservative political action committee (PAC) America’s Future, led by Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, who was also scheduled to appear at the event, Politico reported. For an additional $3,800, guests could join a VIP poolside reception.
A 56-year-old member of Russia’s Sevastopol-based 810th separate marine brigade who was killed in action in the Kursk region was one of the last members of the Kerek people from Russia’s far east.
A post that appeared on the VKontakte (VK) social media site, Russia’s Facebook equivalent, underlined yet another of the hidden tragedies of President Vladimir Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine. It was the notification on the group “Died in the North-Eastern Military District,” of the death on Sept. 13 of 56-year-old Ivan Taymagyr in Russia’s Kursk region, who served with the Sevastopol 810th separate guards marine brigade of the Black Sea Fleet.
The reason why this notice was so noteworthy is that Taymagyr hailed from the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug – Russia’s easternmost federal region which at its easternmost point is less than 100 kilometers (62.5 miles) from Alaska.
Chinese companies are cutting back on sales of drone components to the US and Europe, and bigger restrictions might be coming next year.
The US-China trade war has now spread to drones, a key part of Ukraine’s defense, with Beijing companies cutting unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) parts sales to the US and Europe and threatening bigger restrictions next year, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Insiders say China’s new rules could require exporters to get special licenses or at least report their plans to the government.
A missile strike Tuesday hit a private clinic in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, killing at least four people and wounding more than a dozen, officials said, as Russia steps up attacks in southern regions partially under its control. National Police said the “death toll has risen to four,” while 19 people were wounded, including a 5-year-old child, after a Russian missile “hit a private clinic in the center of Zaporizhzhia.”