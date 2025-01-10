Search

LIVE Updated 19m ago

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 01-10-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 01-10-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 01-10-2025
By Kyiv Post
7h ago

Trump Says Arranging a Meeting With Putin

By AFP
19m ago

He made the statement just a week and a half before taking office, following promises during his campaign to bring peace to Ukraine, which has been under Russian invasion since February 2022.

US President-elect Donald Trump said Thursday that Russian leader Vladimir Putin wanted to meet and that a rendezvous between the pair was being arranged.

Ukrainian Drones Hit 54,000 Russian Targets in December – Syrsky

By Kyiv Post
20m ago

Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief reported the statistics on Jan. 5 following his monthly update meeting with commanders of Ukraine’s unmanned systems and electronic warfare units.

Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky posted a summary of his monthly meeting with commanders of unmanned systems and electronic warfare units via video conference on Telegram on Jan. 5.

He said that during December, the Ukrainian Defense Forces had hit over 54,000 Russian targets, with almost half of the strikes being achieved using kamikaze drones. He made particular mention of the successes achieved by Maj. Robert Brovdy’s unmanned aerial systems (UAS) regiment and by the drone units attached to the 46th Airmobile, 57th Motorized Infantry, 28th Mechanized, 35th Marine, and 3rd Assault Brigades.

Ukraine’s Sole Supporter in Trump’s Right-Wing Euro-Clique Scores a Win

By John Moretti
36m ago

After Italian prime minister’s visit to Trump’s Florida resort, a journalist is suddenly freed from an Iranian prison. Is there a correlation, and does Giorgia Meloni have the president-elect’s ear?

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni seems to have pulled a diplomatic rabbit out of a hat.

In recent decades, Iran has had a relatively good relationship with Italy as far as Western European governments go, but last month Tehran warned Rome about bending to the “political and hostile goals” of the United States, after Italian authorities in Milan arrested an Iranian engineer pursuant to a US Department of Justice warrant for a drone attack in Jordan last year.

Polish Opposition Presidential Candidate Sees Ukraine Neither in NATO Nor in the EU

By Kyiv Post
37m ago

Rekindling animosity over the 1943 Volhynia massacres, Polish presidential candidate Karol Nawrocki of the right-wing Law and Justice party says he does not see Ukraine in either NATO or the EU.

Polish presidential candidate Karol Nawrocki, who is supported by the opposition Law and Justice party, said: “Today, I do not see Ukraine in any structure – neither in the European Union nor in NATO – until such important civilizational issues for Poles are resolved.”

Nawrocki made the comment in response to the host’s remark that “Donald Trump does not see Ukraine in NATO.” The candidate expressed his “unequivocal opinion on this issue” on the Polsat News TV channel.

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 9, 2025

By ISW
39m ago

Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.

Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • Ukraine’s Western partners reiterated their support for Ukraine and their commitment to the development of Ukraine’s defense industrial base (DIB) at the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on January 9.
  • Ukraine’s Western partners announced additional military aid packages at Ramstein Air Base on January 9.
  • Russian elites and high-ranking security officials are reportedly frustrated with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to wage a full-scale war in Ukraine with half measures and are increasingly concerned with Putin’s timeline to end the war.
  • High-ranking Russian security officials appear to be assessing that Russia needs to intensify its war in Ukraine rather than seek an exit via negotiations.
  • Russian elites’ reported diagnosis of the main problem with Russia’s conduct of the war is inaccurate, as Russia’s failure to restore maneuver to the battlefield — not a shortage of manpower — is the main factor causing Russia’s relatively slow rate of advance.
  • Meduza‘s report indicates that Russia’s security elite — like Putin himself — is uninterested in a negotiated and peaceful resolution to the war in the near future.
  • A Russian opposition investigative outlet reported that Russian authorities have turned a pretrial detention center (SIZO) in Taganrog, Voronezh Oblast into a torture center for Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) and imprisoned Ukrainian civilians.
  • The UN condemned the recent surge in Russian executions of Ukrainian POWs.
  • The Armenian government approved a draft law on January 9, beginning Armenia’s accession process into the EU.
  • Russian forces recently advanced near Borova and Pokrovsk and in Kursk Oblast.
  • Ukrainian forces recently advanced near Sudzha.
  • Russian officials continue to indicate that the Kremlin intends to further militarize the Russian government and Russian society in the long term.

‘A Man of Character’ – Ukraine at War Update for Jan. 10

By John Moretti
2h ago

Russia paid the Taliban $200K per coalition soldier killed; Carter funeral in Washington gathers five former US presidents and four first ladies, as a president’s “character” is called into question.

Russia paid Taliban $200K per coalition soldier killed

A joint report from Russian-founded investigative outlet The Insider and German news magazine Der Speigel found that Moscow had been offering bounties of $200,000 for every American and coalition soldier killed in Afghanistan.

The report, which came out on Jan. 8, claimed that Russia’s military intelligence agency, the GRU, had paid around $30 million in total to Taliban-linked soldiers between 2016 and 2019.

Meloni ‘Expresses Solidarity’ for Ukraine, Strengthening Defense Commitment with Zelensky

By Kyiv Post
8h ago

Zelensky met Italian PM Meloni in Rome after attending Ramstein in Germany alongside other world leaders to discuss strengthening support for Ukraine and potential peace initiatives.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held talks in Rome Thursday with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, after meeting other allies in Germany.

Meloni “reiterated the all-round support that Italy ensures and will continue to provide to the legitimate defense of Ukraine... to put Kyiv in the best possible condition to build a just and lasting peace”, her office said. 

