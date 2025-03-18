Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 03-18-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 03-18-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
The last few weeks have been full of twists and turns, with uncertainty surrounding the future of US support for Ukraine and the prospect of an American-Russian reset.
In the past few weeks, Americans have shown that they don’t want the same thing as Ukraine and Europe. “Zelensky – a dictator with minimal public support”: these words, spoken by President Trump a few weeks ago, made the world hold its breath.
The White House confirmed that Israel consulted US President Donald Trump’s administration before launching the wave of strikes, which rescuers said killed mostly women, children and elderly.
Israel on Tuesday unleashed its most intense strikes on the Gaza Strip since a January ceasefire, with rescuers reporting 220 people killed, and Hamas accusing Benjamin Netanyahu of deciding to “resume war” after a deadlock on extending the truce.
Ukrainian Gas Entrepreneur Zinoviy Kozytskyy opened a new art gallery in Lviv, paying an extra $2 million as collateral for leased artworks, including Banksy’s “Woman in a Gas Mask.”
Ukrainian gas entrepreneur Zinoviy Kozytskyi invested Hr.271 million (almost $7 million) to open the Zenyk Art Gallery (ZAG) in Lviv, which features works by top Ukrainian artists and a Banksy graffiti piece, Forbes Ukraine reported.
Kozytskyi named the gallery after his grandson, who studied cultural studies and passed away from cancer in 2024, just months before the gallery’s opening.
More than a year after Ukraine shot down two of Moscow’s key surveillance assets the aircraft’s reemergence coincided with the US announcement that it was withholding intelligence to Kyiv.
The pro-Kremlin “Russian Weapons,” “Novomoskovsk News,” and “Voevoda Broadcasts” milbloggers reported that at least one of the Russian Aerospace Forces remaining six A-50U Beriev (NATO: Mainstay) airborne early warning and control aircraft (AEW&C) had resumed operations targeted on Ukraine in early March.
These reports were also apparently confirmed by Ukraine’s Air Force, which had spotted the aircraft over the western Russian Orlovska region close to the border with Ukraine’s Sumy region. According to the milbloggers the aircraft could have been identified by air-to-air electronic systems carried on the Mirage-2000 and F-16 fighter aircraft supplied to Ukraine by its Western allies.
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
Key Takeaways from the ISW:
As Trump foreshadows that nuclear power plant could be a major focus of his upcoming call with the Kremlin leader, Britain and France lean in: “The guns must fall silent,” says Macron.
As US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin conduct a planned phone call about a proposed peace plan in Ukraine on Tuesday, with the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia as a potential focal point of negotiations, European leaders who have been left out of the talks could only pressure Putin from the sidelines.
UK Foreign Minister David Lammy told the British parliament, “Now it is Putin who stands in the spotlight; Putin who must answer; Putin, who must choose. Are you serious, Mr Putin, about peace?”
As Trump slashes funds and walks away from providing international leadership, European leaders try to fill the void the best they can after the White House silences Radio Liberty / Radio Free Europe.
At a time when EU leaders have been forced to step up defense spending, humanitarian aid and other assistance once provided by the United States, top diplomats in Brussels are now looking to support media in Eastern Europe that promote the values of democracy, as the US administration of Donald Trump has eschewed such principles at home and abroad.
During a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council on Monday, foreign ministers discussed the situation of Radio Liberty / Radio Free Europe (RL/RFE), which essentially has been de-funded by the Trump regime in Washington.
“Kremlin’s terrorist nature confirmed once again. It’s clear who we are dealing with,” Vilnius claims.
Lithuanian prosecutors on Monday blamed the Russian military intelligence service for an arson attack on an Ikea store in Vilnius last year, calling it “an act of terrorism”.
Lithuania, a Baltic state and NATO member, has been a staunch ally of Kyiv since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022, and has frequently warned against sabotage attempts inspired by Russia.