Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 03-26-2025

The massive drone strike on Kryvyi Rih ignited fires and damaged an administrative building, warehouses, an industrial enterprise, and a fire station.
Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Administration, reported via Telegram that Russian forces targeted the region with drones, igniting several fires in Kryvyi Rih.
Russia has “embarked on a Kremlin-directed, deeply institutionalized project to abduct Ukrainian children and forcibly turn them into the next generation of Russians,” according to a new report.
The research, published by the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW), claims that Moscow made plans to relocate and Russify young Ukrainians in occupied territories even before it launched its full-scale invasion of its neighbor.
Officials in Kyiv have managed to document around 20,000 cases of children who have been deported to Russia during the conflict, but the real number is likely to be far higher.
In a war-torn country that not long ago considered business to be an unethical form of speculation, integrating entrepreneurial activity into benign society requires effort and ingenuity.
When the communist economy system collapsed in Ukraine 30 years ago, many Ukrainian private companies were born, which began to operate in the new free market, but without that network of public relations and political representation for entrepreneurs that we usually find in Western countries.
The first entities of this type were the chambers of commerce, which offer services to associated companies. But a few years ago, in 2017, Board was born, a different form of association, because it is neither a chamber of commerce nor a business association, as we know them in the West.
Ukrainian refugees say the winds of anti-migrant intolerance blowing from Washington are completely out of step with their daily experience in a country where he has always felt welcomed.
With Russian troops ravaging their native Kharkiv, Nikita Demydov and his wife Alina were offered a way out when the United States welcomed them and their five-year-old daughter as part of a humanitarian program.
But that welcome is now being withdrawn under President Donald Trump, whose administration has suspended “Uniting for Ukraine,” which allowed more than 200,000 Ukrainians to legally reside in the country.
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
Key Takeaways from the ISW:
The proportion of its GDP that Ukraine spent on defense last year was more than four times higher than that of Russia as the war started by Moscow’s 2022 full-scale invasion continues.
In 2024, Ukraine allocated a record 30% of its GDP to defense, the highest share of any country in the world, the Ukrainian center for economic strategy (CES) reported.
By comparison, Russia spent a smaller part of GDP on its defense sector – around 7%, based on available data analyzed by the CES.
“No one can accuse Ukraine of not moving towards sustainable peace after this,” Zelensky said after grain passage deal is okayed, but wonders if US envoy is again parroting Kremlin talking points
President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday welcomed the deal made in Saudi Arabia on Monday that purports to halt hostilities in the Black Sea. However, he openly fretted about comments made by US special envoy to Moscow, Steve Witkoff, to a Kremlin-friendly US political media personality.
In an interview posted last week, fired Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who gave Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin free rein in an interview last year to expound his propaganda, allowed Witkoff to parrot much the same.
The classified Signal chat the Trump team sloppily sent to the press included slamming Europe as “freeloaders”; Witkoff was receiving the top-secret messages during a meeting at the Kremlin.
More details have emerged of the content of the US national security group text accidentally sent to the press during a planned strike on Houthi rebels in Yemen last month. The leaked exchange revealed an anti-European rant from the Defense Secretary and Vice President, especially, and the by-name mention of a CIA operative while one participant was chatting from Moscow.
National Security Adviser Mike Waltz had created the group on the publicly available encrypted Signal app and inadvertently included an editor from The Atlantic, who was then privy to war planning in real time and other highly classified communications.