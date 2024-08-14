President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday evening praised the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) for continued successes in their week-old incursion across the northeastern border into the Russian region of Kursk, reporting that “as of today, our troops have advanced in some areas by one to three kilometers.” Zelensky said that, according to AFU Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky, Kyiv’s forces now control 74 Russian towns and had taken over about 40 square kilometers on Tuesday. On Monday, Kyiv measured its push into Russian territory at about 1,000 square kilometers (about 386 square miles.) JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. AFP called the Kursk counter-invasion “the biggest attack by a foreign military on Russian soil since World War II.” Advertisement US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said the incursion was giving Russian President Vladimir Putin a “real dilemma.” At a meeting with Zelensky on Tuesday, Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas relayed his nation’s intel that Moscow is relocating troops from neighboring Kaliningrad to combat the Ukrainian incursion in Kursk. “We are now seeing them redeploying their troops to Kursk,” the Baltic defense minister said, addressing the Ukrainian leader. “I’ve been saying to the Lithuanian people: look at how Ukrainians are fighting for you, and because of their struggle, Russia needs to withdraw its troops from Kaliningrad. We’re even calling it the ‘demilitarization’ of Kaliningrad, and it’s happening thanks to the bravery of your military. Thanks to your decisions.” Other Topics of Interest Russia Plans to Move Kursk Evacuees to Occupied Ukraine The acting governor of the Kursk region announced on Tuesday that an unconfirmed number of residents from the region will be moved to occupied Zaporizhzhia. The minister also announced at the meeting that his country would be sending a package to Kyiv this month that includes short-range air defense systems, armored vehicles, and anti-drone equipment.

Brussels sends an additional €4.2 billion tranche of aid Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Tuesday that Ukraine has received another €4.2 billion ($4.7 billion) in humanitarian and other budgetary help from the European Union under the Ukraine Facility program. Advertisement “Ukraine has received €4.2 billion from the European Union under the Ukraine Facility program. The government will use these funds for social programs, humanitarian aid, and other important budget programs. We continue to finance military expenditures solely from our resources,” Shmyhal specified in a social media post. This latest tranche brings the total amount of non-lethal aid from the EU to more than €12 billion ($13.2 billion). Brussels describes the Ukraine Facility fund as “a dedicated instrument which allows the EU to provide Ukraine with up to €50 billion ($55 billion) in stable and predictable financial support.” For this budgetary aid to continue, Kyiv is expected to meet certain benchmarks every year: outlined as protecting “democratic mechanisms, including a multi-party parliamentary system; the rule of law; human rights, including the rights of persons belonging to minorities.” “European partners support these efforts,” Shmyhal continued. “We expect to receive another tranche of assistance by the end of the year. We thank the EU for its solidarity with Ukraine in our struggle for freedom and independence,” he added. Advertisement State media outlet Ukrinform calculated that the Ministry of Finance has attracted more than $93 billion in budget support from international partners since February 2022.

Ukrainian pilot killed in action was awarded the nation's most prestigious medal for heroism The town of Mena, in the Chernihiv region, reported on Tuesday that it had lost its “faithful son,” Captain Oleksandr Myhulia, a flight commander in the Ukraine Air Force who was killed in combat on Monday. “On 12 August 2024, the Mena hromada lost its defender and faithful son. Flight commander Captain Oleksandr Myhulia, a resident of Mena born on 21 April 1997, has been killed in action,” the city council wrote, using the Ukrainian word “hromada” for “town” or “village.” Myhulia, who studied at Kharkiv National Air Force University, was awarded the Order for Courage medal, 3rd and 2nd class, Ukrainska Pravda reported. In August 1996, then-president Leonid Kuchma established the Order for Courage to be conferred upon those who demonstrate exceptional courage and heroism, risking their lives to rescue others. Before this century, during which only about a dozen Ukrainian soldiers have been awarded the medal, the great majority of those receiving the honor were recognized for their bravery in the Chornobyl disaster, including Vasily Ignatenko (March 13, 1961- May 13, 1986) a first responder who helped extinguished fires around the ventilation chimney and helped carry his comrades to safety from the flames. He received a fatal radiation dose while on the reactor’s roof. Advertisement

US State Department head of European affairs was back in Kyiv to talk F-16s On Tuesday, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Jim O’Brien arrived in Kyiv, the American ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, announced. “A warm welcome back to Ukraine to Assistant Secretary Jim O’Brien! His presence here in Kyiv sends a strong message: US support for Ukraine does not waiver,” Brink wrote on social media.

O’Brien met with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to talk about NATO membership, air defenses, the F-16 program, and the possibility of Ukraine using long-range weapons against military targets in Russia,” the Ukrainian National News outlet reported. “We discussed further steps that will bring Ukraine closer to NATO membership,” Kuleba said. “We also talked about continuing to provide air defense systems to Ukraine, expanding the F-16 program, and enabling Ukraine to use long-range capabilities against military targets in Russia.” Kuleba also expressed his appreciation for Washington’s leadership, echoing President Zelensky’s gratitude to visiting US Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal the day before. Advertisement