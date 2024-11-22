Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 11-22-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 11-22-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
Warnings in the media about the possible rise of the far-right in Sunday’s presidential election in Romania
Romanian voters are called to the polls to elect a new head of state this Sunday. Pollsters believe the right-wing populist AUR candidate George Simion could make it to a runoff vote on December 8 against the Social Democratic Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu. Commentators zero in on Simion's chances of winning.
A candidate for the disgruntled
Ukrainian lawmakers were advised to limit their presence in the area and were urged to ensure the safety of their families.
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has canceled its scheduled Nov.22 meeting due to security concerns, Ukraine's lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko reported. The session was expected to include a government Q&A hour but was called off following a warning about a potential Russian strike on Kyiv’s government quarter.
Ukrainska Pravda reported that people's deputies were advised to limit their presence in the area and were urged to ensure the safety of their families. Goncharenko stated that the next parliamentary meeting is planned for December.
Domestic policy prevents Seoul from sending weapons to conflict zones. However, since its spy agency accused North Korea of sending soldiers to aid Moscow, South Korea warned it may change its stance.
At the outskirts of a South Korean industrial city, workers at a sprawling weapons factory were conducting final-stage testing for a newly built surface-to-air defence system that could, eventually, head to Ukraine.
Longstanding domestic policy bars Seoul from sending weapons into active conflict zones, but ever since its spy agency accused the nuclear-armed North last month of sending thousands of soldiers to help Moscow fight Kyiv, South Korea has warned it might change course.
Europe’s press analyses the operation and its potential consequences.
The Ukrainian military has carried out its first attack on Russian territory using US-made Atacms missiles, as confirmed by both Moscow and Washington. Kyiv has not provided details on the type or number of missiles used, but said that an ammunitions depot in the Bryansk region had been hit. Europe's press analyses the operation and its potential consequences.
A symbol of Ukrainian resistance
A Nov. 19 video posted on the Telegram channel of “Serhii Flash” showed a re-engineered Dovbush T10 drone carrying and launching FPV drones from underwing positions.
A video posted on the “All things Communication” Telegram channel belonging to the Ukrainian electronic technology specialist Serhii Beskrestnov, best known under the pseudonym “Serhii Flash,” showed how the Ukrainian designed and manufactured Dovbush T10 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has been modified to carry and launch up to six first-person view (FPV) kamikaze drones.
In another example of how Ukraine has embraced drones and drone technology, the changes on show here have enhanced the value of the Dovbush, which was previously used as a reconnaissance platform, to act as a precision strike tool in the war against Russia.
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
Key Takeaways from the ISW:
Kremlin warns of global war, touts new hypersonic missile that hit Dnipro; White House speeds deliveries as a result; Trump’s Defense pick answers to sexual assault reports, new DOJ selection named.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that, as a result of the West’s allowing Ukraine to use long-range missiles well within Russia, the war there will spread beyond its current borders, and hinted that European targets could be next.
He highlighted Moscow’s newest hypersonic missile which he said was used in an early morning attack on Dnipro.
The controversial congressman pulled his name from the running after dozens of lawmakers from both sides of the aisle spoke out against the choice to lead the Justice Department.
Right-wing firebrand Matt Gaetz, US President Donald Trump's pick to be attorney general, pulled out of the confirmation process Thursday after facing opposition over sexual misconduct allegations.
The Florida congressman has been a vocal critic of continuing American aid to Ukraine and has voted against several spending bills for Kyiv.