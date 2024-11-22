Search

LIVE Updated 5m ago

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 11-22-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 11-22-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
...
By Kyiv Post
10h ago

Romania to Elect a New President

Romania to Elect a New President
...
By Eurotopics
5m ago

Warnings in the media about the possible rise of the far-right in Sunday’s presidential election in Romania

Romanian voters are called to the polls to elect a new head of state this Sunday. Pollsters believe the right-wing populist AUR candidate George Simion could make it to a runoff vote on December 8 against the Social Democratic Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu. Commentators zero in on Simion's chances of winning.

A candidate for the disgruntled

Read more

Ukrainian Parliament Cancels Session Over Threat of Russian Strike on Kyiv

Ukrainian Parliament Cancels Session Over Threat of Russian Strike on Kyiv
...
By Kyiv Post
47m ago

Ukrainian lawmakers were advised to limit their presence in the area and were urged to ensure the safety of their families.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has canceled its scheduled Nov.22 meeting due to security concerns, Ukraine's lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko reported. The session was expected to include a government Q&A hour but was called off following a warning about a potential Russian strike on Kyiv’s government quarter.

Ukrainska Pravda reported that people's deputies were advised to limit their presence in the area and were urged to ensure the safety of their families. Goncharenko stated that the next parliamentary meeting is planned for December.

Read more

Inside the South Korean Weapons Factory That Could Supply Kyiv

Inside the South Korean Weapons Factory That Could Supply Kyiv
...
By AFP
2h ago

Domestic policy prevents Seoul from sending weapons to conflict zones. However, since its spy agency accused North Korea of sending soldiers to aid Moscow, South Korea warned it may change its stance.

At the outskirts of a South Korean industrial city, workers at a sprawling weapons factory were conducting final-stage testing for a newly built surface-to-air defence system that could, eventually, head to Ukraine.

Longstanding domestic policy bars Seoul from sending weapons into active conflict zones, but ever since its spy agency accused the nuclear-armed North last month of sending thousands of soldiers to help Moscow fight Kyiv, South Korea has warned it might change course.

Read more

Eurotopics: Ukraine Hits Russian Target with US Missiles

Eurotopics: Ukraine Hits Russian Target with US Missiles
...
By Eurotopics
2h ago

Europe’s press analyses the operation and its potential consequences.

The Ukrainian military has carried out its first attack on Russian territory using US-made Atacms missiles, as confirmed by both Moscow and Washington. Kyiv has not provided details on the type or number of missiles used, but said that an ammunitions depot in the Bryansk region had been hit. Europe's press analyses the operation and its potential consequences.

A symbol of Ukrainian resistance

Read more

Ukraine Modifies Domestic UAV Into FPV Strike Drone ‘Aircraft Carrier’

Ukraine Modifies Domestic UAV Into FPV Strike Drone ‘Aircraft Carrier’
...
By Steve Brown
2h ago

A Nov. 19 video posted on the Telegram channel of “Serhii Flash” showed a re-engineered Dovbush T10 drone carrying and launching FPV drones from underwing positions.

A video posted on the “All things Communication” Telegram channel belonging to the Ukrainian electronic technology specialist Serhii Beskrestnov, best known under the pseudonym “Serhii Flash,” showed how the Ukrainian designed and manufactured Dovbush T10 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has been modified to carry and launch up to six first-person view (FPV) kamikaze drones.

In another example of how Ukraine has embraced drones and drone technology, the changes on show here have enhanced the value of the Dovbush, which was previously used as a reconnaissance platform, to act as a precision strike tool in the war against Russia.

Read more

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, November, 21, 2024

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, November, 21, 2024
...
By ISW
3h ago

Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.

Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin intensified his reflexive control campaign aimed at Ukraine and its Western partners by conducting an ostentatious ballistic missile strike against Ukraine that used multiple reentry vehicles on November 21.
  • Putin explicitly threatened that Russia may attack Western countries that support Ukrainian deep strikes in Russia and rhetorically connected the November 21 ballistic missile strike to Russian nuclear capabilities - a marked intensification of an existing Russian information operation that aims to use explicit threats and nuclear saber-rattling to discourage continued Western military support for Ukraine.
  • Putin’s November 21 statement demonstrates that Moscow’s constant saber-rattling largely remains rhetorical.
  • Neither the Oreshnik ballistic missile strike nor Putin's November 21 statement represent a significant inflection in Russian strike capabilities or likeliness to use a nuclear weapon.
  • The Kremlin continues to demonstrate its full commitment to use the prospect of "negotiations" with Ukraine and the West to pursue nothing short of the total destruction of the Ukrainian state despite Russian President Vladimir Putin's efforts to posture himself as amenable to peace negotiations.
  • North Korean troops are reportedly training alongside Russian naval infantry and airborne (VDV) units.
  • North Korea's ability to learn and integrate lessons from fighting alongside Russia is likely to be significantly degraded if the Russian military command uses North Korean troops in the same highly attritional infantry-led assaults that it uses most Russian personnel.
  • Russian forces recently marginally advanced in the main Ukrainian salient in Kursk Oblast southeast of Sudzha.
  • Ukrainian forces recently advanced north of Vuhledar. Russian forces recently advanced northwest of Kreminna, southeast of Chasiv Yar, in Toretsk, southeast of Kurakhove, northeast of Vuhledar, and likely advanced northeast of Velyka Novosilka.
  • The Russian State Duma adopted a three-year federal budget with record defense expenditures from 2025-2027.

Read more

‘Another Example of Reckless Behavior From Russia’ – Ukraine at War Update for Nov. 22

‘Another Example of Reckless Behavior From Russia’ – Ukraine at War Update for Nov. 22
...
By John Moretti
6h ago

Kremlin warns of global war, touts new hypersonic missile that hit Dnipro; White House speeds deliveries as a result; Trump’s Defense pick answers to sexual assault reports, new DOJ selection named.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that, as a result of the West’s allowing Ukraine to use long-range missiles well within Russia, the war there will spread beyond its current borders, and hinted that European targets could be next.

He highlighted Moscow’s newest hypersonic missile which he said was used in an early morning attack on Dnipro.

Read more

Ukraine Critic and Trump Loyalist Matt Gaetz Withdraws Nomination as US Attorney General

Ukraine Critic and Trump Loyalist Matt Gaetz Withdraws Nomination as US Attorney General
...
By AFP
10h ago
...
By Katie Livingstone
10h ago

The controversial congressman pulled his name from the running after dozens of lawmakers from both sides of the aisle spoke out against the choice to lead the Justice Department.

Right-wing firebrand Matt Gaetz, US President Donald Trump's pick to be attorney general, pulled out of the confirmation process Thursday after facing opposition over sexual misconduct allegations.

The Florida congressman has been a vocal critic of continuing American aid to Ukraine and has voted against several spending bills for Kyiv. 

Read more