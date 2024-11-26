Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 11-26-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 11-26-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
G7 to meet Tuesday with Sybiha as NATO discusses Russia’s new hypersonic missiles; Two more German air-defense systems on the way; Pope slams “invaders” in Ukraine and Palestine.
Italian officials said that on Tuesday, G7 foreign ministers will meet with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha to discuss ways to continue supporting Kyiv, prospects for peace, and initiatives for reconstruction.
Sybiha is scheduled to participate in a special session of the G7 ministerial meeting on Ukraine, as well as several bilateral talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot, Minister Melanie Joly, as well as German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry announced in a release.
The data was given in a report by the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine on the eve of the international campaign ‘16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.’
The United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine documented 376 cases of conflict-related sexual violence between February 24, 2022, and August 31, 2024.
Such data was given in a report by the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU), Ukrinform reports.