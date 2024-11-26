Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
LIVE Updated 4h ago

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 11-26-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 11-26-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 11-26-2024
...
By Kyiv Post
6h ago

‘Arrogance of the Invader Prevails Over Dialogue’ – Ukraine at War Update for Nov. 26

‘Arrogance of the Invader Prevails Over Dialogue’ – Ukraine at War Update for Nov. 26
...
By John Moretti
4h ago

G7 to meet Tuesday with Sybiha as NATO discusses Russia’s new hypersonic missiles; Two more German air-defense systems on the way; Pope slams “invaders” in Ukraine and Palestine.

Italian officials said that on Tuesday, G7 foreign ministers will meet with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha to discuss ways to continue supporting Kyiv, prospects for peace, and initiatives for reconstruction.

Sybiha is scheduled to participate in a special session of the G7 ministerial meeting on Ukraine, as well as several bilateral talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot, Minister Melanie Joly, as well as German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry announced in a release.

Read more

UN Reports 376 Cases of Sexual Violence in War as Ukraine Aims to Support Victims

UN Reports 376 Cases of Sexual Violence in War as Ukraine Aims to Support Victims
...
By UkrInform
7h ago
...
By AFP
7h ago

The data was given in a report by the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine on the eve of the international campaign ‘16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.’

The United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine documented 376 cases of conflict-related sexual violence between February 24, 2022, and August 31, 2024.

Such data was given in a report by the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU), Ukrinform reports.

Read more