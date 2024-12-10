Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
LIVE Updated 30m ago

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 12-10-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 12-10-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 12-10-2024
...
By Kyiv Post
8h ago

Zelensky Says No to Drafting 18-Year-Olds, Calls on US for More Weapons

Zelensky Says No to Drafting 18-Year-Olds, Calls on US for More Weapons
...
By Kyiv Post
30m ago

The Biden administration reportedly pushed for a lower draft age, saying it would help Ukraine quickly grow its military.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has drawn the line at lowering the country’s draft age from 25 to 18, despite suggestions from the US to expand the pool of eligible recruits.

Instead, he’s calling on Washington to send more weapons and focus on weakening Russia’s military power.

Read more

’Shadow President’ Trump Strides World Stage

’Shadow President’ Trump Strides World Stage
...
By AFP
50m ago

President-elect Trump has stamped his seal on US diplomacy on crises in Syria and Ukraine as his second spell in the White House approaches.

Donald Trump does not take office until January 20, but on the world stage he is already acting as if he is US president.

President-elect Trump has stamped his seal on US diplomacy on crises in Syria and Ukraine as his second spell in the White House approaches.

Read more

Body Counts and Counterattacks, Transformer Roboboats, America First! And Winning Bigly!

Body Counts and Counterattacks, Transformer Roboboats, America First! And Winning Bigly!
...
By Stefan Korshak
1h ago

Stefan Korshak, Kyiv Post’s military correspondent, shares his perspective on the developments in Russia’s war in Ukraine.

In general, there’s been more positive news this week than for the last little while, but of course, that’s partly because of the low bar.

The Fighting

Read more

Zelensky Weighs Macron’s Proposal to Deploy Foreign Troops in Ukraine Before NATO Membership

Zelensky Weighs Macron’s Proposal to Deploy Foreign Troops in Ukraine Before NATO Membership
...
By Kyiv Post
1h ago

Zelensky stated that Kyiv is ready to consider Macron’s proposal to deploy foreign troops until joining NATO, but only with clear security guarantees.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine is ready to consider French President Emmanuel Macron’s proposal to deploy foreign troops on Ukrainian territory until the country joins NATO.

Zelensky made this statement just prior talks with Friedrich Merz, leader of the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU), in Kyiv on Monday.

Read more

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, December, 9, 2024

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, December, 9, 2024
...
By ISW
1h ago

Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.

Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • The Kremlin continues to cautiously signal that it can ensure the security of Russian military bases in Syria in the short-term but notably has expressed uncertainty about the long-term future of the military bases against the backdrop of the volatile and rapidly evolving political situation in Syria.
  • Russia has removed some vessels from the Port of Tartus to a nearby area offshore.
  • The Syrian Embassy in Moscow confirmed to Kremlin newswire TASS on December 9 that former Syrian President Bashar al Assad is in Moscow.
  • Russia continues to face staggering costs required to maintain its war effort against Ukraine, with mounting economic strain, labor shortages, and systemic corruption threatening the sustainability of the Russian defense industrial base (DIB).
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin promoted Chechen Akhmat Spetsnaz Commander Apty Alaudinov and Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov amid ongoing Kremlin efforts to shift blame for Russia's inadequate response to Ukraine’s incursion into Kursk Oblast onto local government officials and away from the military.
  • The Russian government claimed to have returned the bodies of deceased Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) who were allegedly killed in the January 24 Russian Il-76 military transport aircraft crash in Belgorod Oblast.
  • Russian forces recently advanced near Pokrovsk and Velyka Novosilka.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to highlight Russian officials who sponsor Russian volunteer units in Ukraine and the "Time of Heroes program," which places veterans of the war in Ukraine in leadership positions within the Russian federal and regional governments.

Read more

‘There Is No Point in Discussing Matters With Trump’ – Ukraine at War Update for Dec. 10

‘There Is No Point in Discussing Matters With Trump’ – Ukraine at War Update for Dec. 10
...
By John Moretti
2h ago

“The most important thing is to work together on how to end this war,” Zelensky said, adding, “I am planning to call Biden soon” about NATO; Russian finances are in pretty bad shape, ISW says.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that he was grateful for US President-elect Donald Trump’s “strong resolve” to end the Russian invasion of Ukraine after he met with Trump in Paris last week. Still, he later added that there was little point in discussing Ukrainian matters with the once and future president until he held power in Washington.

AFP noted that French President Emmanuel Macron hosted three-way talks with Zelensky and Trump at the Elysée Palace on Saturday after the unveiling of the newly renovated Notre Dame Cathedral, but it wasn’t until Zelensky’s online remarks this week that the new foreign policy began to take shape.

Read more

Ukraine’s New Droid TW 12.7 Wreaks Havoc on Russian Hardware

Ukraine’s New Droid TW 12.7 Wreaks Havoc on Russian Hardware
...
By Kyiv Post
9h ago

The Defense Ministry of Ukraine approved the combat-tested Droid TW 12.7 robotic system, hinting at a new era of drone-on-drone warfare.

In a significant leap towards more autonomous warfare, Ukraine has officially greenlit the deployment of the Droid TW 12.7, a cutting-edge robotic combat system, to its military units. This approval comes after rigorous combat testing that proved the system's reliability, according to a recent press release from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

The Droid TW 12.7, a tracked platform armed with a formidable Browning 12.7 mm machine gun, represents Ukraine's growing emphasis on unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) in its tech-driven approach to warfare. 

Read more