Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 12-10-2024

The Biden administration reportedly pushed for a lower draft age, saying it would help Ukraine quickly grow its military.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has drawn the line at lowering the country’s draft age from 25 to 18, despite suggestions from the US to expand the pool of eligible recruits.
Instead, he’s calling on Washington to send more weapons and focus on weakening Russia’s military power.
President-elect Trump has stamped his seal on US diplomacy on crises in Syria and Ukraine as his second spell in the White House approaches.
Donald Trump does not take office until January 20, but on the world stage he is already acting as if he is US president.
Stefan Korshak, Kyiv Post’s military correspondent, shares his perspective on the developments in Russia’s war in Ukraine.
In general, there’s been more positive news this week than for the last little while, but of course, that’s partly because of the low bar.
The Fighting
Zelensky stated that Kyiv is ready to consider Macron’s proposal to deploy foreign troops until joining NATO, but only with clear security guarantees.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine is ready to consider French President Emmanuel Macron’s proposal to deploy foreign troops on Ukrainian territory until the country joins NATO.
Zelensky made this statement just prior talks with Friedrich Merz, leader of the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU), in Kyiv on Monday.
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
Key Takeaways from the ISW:
“The most important thing is to work together on how to end this war,” Zelensky said, adding, “I am planning to call Biden soon” about NATO; Russian finances are in pretty bad shape, ISW says.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that he was grateful for US President-elect Donald Trump’s “strong resolve” to end the Russian invasion of Ukraine after he met with Trump in Paris last week. Still, he later added that there was little point in discussing Ukrainian matters with the once and future president until he held power in Washington.
AFP noted that French President Emmanuel Macron hosted three-way talks with Zelensky and Trump at the Elysée Palace on Saturday after the unveiling of the newly renovated Notre Dame Cathedral, but it wasn’t until Zelensky’s online remarks this week that the new foreign policy began to take shape.
The Defense Ministry of Ukraine approved the combat-tested Droid TW 12.7 robotic system, hinting at a new era of drone-on-drone warfare.
In a significant leap towards more autonomous warfare, Ukraine has officially greenlit the deployment of the Droid TW 12.7, a cutting-edge robotic combat system, to its military units. This approval comes after rigorous combat testing that proved the system's reliability, according to a recent press release from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.
The Droid TW 12.7, a tracked platform armed with a formidable Browning 12.7 mm machine gun, represents Ukraine's growing emphasis on unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) in its tech-driven approach to warfare.