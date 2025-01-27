Search

LIVE Updated 14m ago

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 01-27-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 01-27-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
By Kyiv Post
9h ago

Fico’s Coalition Critically Weakens as More MPs Withdraw Support – for Now

By Euractiv
14m ago

More than 30 Slovak cities were swept by nationwide protests as citizens demanded Fico’s government end its pro-Russian policies and reaffirm Slovakia’s alignment with the EU and NATO.

As the government of Prime Minister Robert Fico faces mass demonstrations over its pro-Russian policies, the coalition crisis has reached a breaking point, with four MPs withdrawing support “for now”, leaving the government without a parliamentary majority.

More than 30 Slovak cities were swept by nationwide protests as citizens demanded Fico’s government end its pro-Russian policies and reaffirm Slovakia’s alignment with the EU and NATO. For the first time, citizens also openly called for his resignation.

NATO Shares Classified Weapons Recommendations With EU to Boost Defense Coordination

By Kyiv Post
1h ago

According to Bloomberg, the goal is to “harmonize” the military forces of NATO member countries and improve interoperability among allies.

NATO has started sharing classified information about weapons standards with the European Union, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. According to them, the goal is to “harmonize” the military forces of NATO member countries and improve interoperability among allies.

Central to this is standardizing military terms, such as weapons calibers, for all members. It will also help the EU create common rules for military and shared-use systems, including the use of radio communications frequencies.

Lukashenko Extends Three-Decade Belarus Rule, West Denounces Vote

By AFP
2h ago

With his opponents in prison or exiled, the 70-year-old ruler appeared to have won 87.6 percent of the vote, according to an official exit poll.

Belarus autocrat Alexander Lukashenko, in power since 1994, won a seventh consecutive term in office Sunday in an election denounced by the European Union and the exiled opposition.

With his opponents in prison or exiled, the 70-year-old ruler appeared to have won 87.6 percent of the vote, according to an official exit poll.

Impressions from Davos

By Anders Aslund
2h ago

Key takeaways from the 2025 Davos World Economic Forum courtesy of renowned Swedish economic and political analyst Anders Aslund.

Each January, the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, attracts a flurry of international media attention, but this year, the event’s main talking point was US President Donald Trump. Strangely, the media savvy WEF opened the very day Trump was inaugurated. The biggest question on everyone’s lips in Davos was what Trump plans to do about Russia’s war in Ukraine.

This was the 11th year I attended the WEF. For many years, the WEF has rather hypocritically embraced liberal good causes that few business leaders actually believed in. In recent years, green energy and the combat of corruption have been favorite themes, but no longer. Only a few protesters dared to advocate green energy in the new Trump world. Instead, the Promenade in Davos was dominated by AI, with dubious slogans such as “Make AI work for you!” Many of the AI companies were obscure, reminiscent of the dotcom bubble.

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 26, 2025

By ISW
2h ago

Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.

Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • Russian forces recently made further advances within Velyka Novosilka amid official Russian claims that Russian forces seized the entire settlement on January 26.
  • The Russian MoD notably is paying an abnormally high amount of fanfare to the claimed Russian seizure of Velyka Novosilka, very likely as part of informational efforts to shape Western perceptions of the battlefield situation in Ukraine and degrade international support for Ukraine.
  • The seizure and clearing of Velyka Novosilka will likely present opportunities and a decision point to the Russian military command on whether to redeploy elements of the Russian Eastern Military District [EMD] from the Velyka Novosilka area to other priority operational areas. Any redeployment of EMD elements from the Velyka Novosilka area over the coming weeks will indicate the Russian military command’s priority operational areas for offensive operations in Spring and Summer 2025.
  • Russian forces are poised to seize Toretsk in the coming days and a redeployment of elements of the EMD to reinforce the Russian force grouping in the Toretsk direction would indicate a new Russian priority effort to resume attacks in the direction of Kostyantynivka.
  • Ukrainian forces conducted a second strike on the Ryazan Oil Refinery in Ryazan Oblast on the night of January 25 to 26.
  • Ukrainian forces advanced in Kursk Oblast and regained positions in Toretsk.
  • Russian forces recently advanced near Borova, Pokrovsk, and Kurakhove.
  • Russian milbloggers criticized the Russian government on January 25 for not prioritizing the recruitment and training of Russia’s next generation of military officers.

EU Considers Deploying Troops to Monitor Potential Ukraine Ceasefire

By Kyiv Post
6h ago

EU Military Committee head Gen. Brieger suggested international forces ‘in the high five-digit range’ may be needed to monitor a Ukraine peace deal as Trump amps up pressure on Europe to end the war.

The European Union is exploring the possibility of deploying an international force to oversee a potential ceasefire in Ukraine, according to Gen. Robert Brieger, chairman of the EU Military Committee (EUMC).

Brieger said any such mission would likely require “high five-digit” troop numbers and could involve forces from outside Europe, including from the Global South.

USAID Suspends All Humanitarian Projects in Ukraine as Aid Freeze Takes Effect

...
By Katie Livingstone
8h ago

USAID has halted all civilian projects in Ukraine following a surprise 90-day foreign aid freeze brought on by the new US President. Zelensky says military assistance remains unaffected.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has ordered an immediate suspension of all projects in Ukraine, following a State Department directive freezing most foreign aid for 90 days, Suspilne reported, citing sources inside the agency. 

The move is part of US President Donald Trump’s broad review of US funding abroad, which has already impacted multiple American-backed initiatives worldwide.

Trump Hits Colombia with 25% Tariffs, Threatens More in Revealing Deportation Standoff

...
By Kyiv Post
10h ago

Trump immediately imposed tariffs on Colombia after deportation flights were denied landing, Bogotá quickly matched the move. The spat characterizes Trump’s volatile re-entrance onto the world stage.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday ordered sweeping tariffs and sanctions against Colombia in retaliation for its refusal to accept deportation flights, doubling down on his immigration crackdown as he sought to silence a chorus of defiance in Latin America.

Trump, back into office for less than a week, said he would impose tariffs of 25% on Colombian products that would rise to 50% in a week. 

