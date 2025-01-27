Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 01-27-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 01-27-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
As the government of Prime Minister Robert Fico faces mass demonstrations over its pro-Russian policies, the coalition crisis has reached a breaking point, with four MPs withdrawing support “for now”, leaving the government without a parliamentary majority.
More than 30 Slovak cities were swept by nationwide protests as citizens demanded Fico’s government end its pro-Russian policies and reaffirm Slovakia’s alignment with the EU and NATO. For the first time, citizens also openly called for his resignation.
According to Bloomberg, the goal is to “harmonize” the military forces of NATO member countries and improve interoperability among allies.
According to Bloomberg, the goal is to "harmonize" the military forces of NATO member countries and improve interoperability among allies.

Central to this is standardizing military terms, such as weapons calibers, for all members. It will also help the EU create common rules for military and shared-use systems, including the use of radio communications frequencies.
Central to this is standardizing military terms, such as weapons calibers, for all members. It will also help the EU create common rules for military and shared-use systems, including the use of radio communications frequencies.
Belarus autocrat Alexander Lukashenko, in power since 1994, won a seventh consecutive term in office Sunday in an election denounced by the European Union and the exiled opposition.
With his opponents in prison or exiled, the 70-year-old ruler appeared to have won 87.6 percent of the vote, according to an official exit poll.
Key takeaways from the 2025 Davos World Economic Forum courtesy of renowned Swedish economic and political analyst Anders Aslund.
Each January, the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, attracts a flurry of international media attention, but this year, the event’s main talking point was US President Donald Trump. Strangely, the media savvy WEF opened the very day Trump was inaugurated. The biggest question on everyone’s lips in Davos was what Trump plans to do about Russia’s war in Ukraine.
This was the 11th year I attended the WEF. For many years, the WEF has rather hypocritically embraced liberal good causes that few business leaders actually believed in. In recent years, green energy and the combat of corruption have been favorite themes, but no longer. Only a few protesters dared to advocate green energy in the new Trump world. Instead, the Promenade in Davos was dominated by AI, with dubious slogans such as “Make AI work for you!” Many of the AI companies were obscure, reminiscent of the dotcom bubble.
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
Key Takeaways from the ISW:
EU Military Committee head Gen. Brieger suggested international forces ‘in the high five-digit range’ may be needed to monitor a Ukraine peace deal as Trump amps up pressure on Europe to end the war.
The European Union is exploring the possibility of deploying an international force to oversee a potential ceasefire in Ukraine, according to Gen. Robert Brieger, chairman of the EU Military Committee (EUMC).
Brieger said any such mission would likely require “high five-digit” troop numbers and could involve forces from outside Europe, including from the Global South.
USAID has halted all civilian projects in Ukraine following a surprise 90-day foreign aid freeze brought on by the new US President. Zelensky says military assistance remains unaffected.
The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has ordered an immediate suspension of all projects in Ukraine, following a State Department directive freezing most foreign aid for 90 days, Suspilne reported, citing sources inside the agency.
The move is part of US President Donald Trump’s broad review of US funding abroad, which has already impacted multiple American-backed initiatives worldwide.
Trump immediately imposed tariffs on Colombia after deportation flights were denied landing, Bogotá quickly matched the move. The spat characterizes Trump’s volatile re-entrance onto the world stage.
US President Donald Trump on Sunday ordered sweeping tariffs and sanctions against Colombia in retaliation for its refusal to accept deportation flights, doubling down on his immigration crackdown as he sought to silence a chorus of defiance in Latin America.
Trump, back into office for less than a week, said he would impose tariffs of 25% on Colombian products that would rise to 50% in a week.