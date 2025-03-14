Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 03-14-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 03-14-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
As his envoy, Steve Witkoff, arrives in Moscow, Trump says he’d “love to meet with Putin” in person if possible. “We have to get a ceasefire deal over with fast,” he said.
US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had made “a very promising statement” on a possible Ukraine ceasefire, but added that “it wasn’t complete.”
Trump’s comments came after Putin said he backed the idea of a 30-day ceasefire but had serious questions about it that he wanted to discuss with his US counterpart.
The diplomatic Rutte praised the president for pushing European allies to up defense spending, but was not going to agree with him about Greenland issue.
NATO chief Mark Rutte spoke flatteringly of Donald Trump’s effort to end the war in Ukraine, and about the US President in general when the two met in Washington on Thursday.
“[On] Ukraine, you broke the deadlock, as you said; all the killing, the young people dying, cities getting destroyed,” Rutte said in his prepared remarks. “The fact that you did that, that you started the dialogue with the Russians and the successful talks in Saudi Arabia, now with the Ukrainians, I really want to commend you for this.”
The spokeswoman had also hit out at Mattarella a month ago after he drew comparisons between Russia and the Third Reich.
Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Thursday that he had summoned Russia’s ambassador after the “umpteenth verbal attack” by Moscow’s diplomatic corps against Italian President Sergio Mattarella.
“Strong condemnation of the umpteenth verbal attack against the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella. A man of peace and a symbol of national and European unity,” Tajani wrote on X.
Rubio has called for the G7 to avoid “antagonistic” language toward Russia, saying it would hinder US diplomacy that could end the war that has killed tens of thousands of people.
Canada called Thursday on the Group of Seven powers to back Ukraine against Russia’s “aggression” as US President Donald Trump’s more conciliatory approach toward Moscow split the club of wealthy democracies.
Canada, the current G7 president, is gathering foreign ministers for three days of talks inside a rustic hotel in snow-dusted Charlevoix, on the banks of the St. Lawrence River in Quebec.
In short, no more Russian gas and oil purchases via Russian banks using hard money by US entities.
The US Treasury, under the Trump administration, allowed an exception for energy transactions with Russian financial institutions to expire as planned on March 12, 2025.
Reuters received confirmation from the US Treasury that General License 8L, which Atlantic Council Fellow Eddie Fishman described as an “energy loophole” in Russian sanctions in an X update, has expired.