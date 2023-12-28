Overview: Last US aid package announced before renewed Congressional discussions

Ukraine dramatically boosts domestic production of weapons, Zelensky says

Energy slowly returns to Kherson after Kremlin’s holiday civilian strikes

Russians continue to encircle Avdiivka

AFU makes gains in Horlivka, Donetsk region

Left bank conditions are now “Hell” says Ukrainian marine US DOD rolls out the last aid package of 2023 for Kyiv The US Department of Defense on Wednesday announced the last remaining package of pre-approved weapons for Ukraine, as talks about renewed aid for Kyiv will have to wait until Congress returns in 2024 from its holiday recess. The tranche of aid is worth up to $250 million and includes air-defense missiles and other rockets and components, anti-tank systems, and more than 15 million rounds of small-arms ammunition. On its website, the Defense Department broke down some of the package’s contents: Additional munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS);

Stinger anti-aircraft missiles;

Air defense system components;

Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);

155mm and 105mm artillery rounds;

Tube-launched, Optically-tracked, Wire-guided (TOW) missiles;

Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems;

More than 15 million rounds of small arms ammunition;

Demolition munitions for obstacle clearing;

Spare parts, medical equipment, maintenance, and other ancillary equipment.

🇺🇦🇺🇸 New military aid package from the United States. Missiles for NASAMS air defense, HIMARS MLRS rockets, TOW missiles and much more.



Thank you for your help. We will win. — Andriy Yermak (@AndriyYermak) December 27, 2023

Ukraine increases domestic production of ammunition, drones and missiles to 3X last year President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that Ukraine tripled the domestic production of weapons and equipment this year over last, with a focus on artillery shells. At a meeting with executives and employees of state-owned and private defense enterprises, Zelensky expressed that “Ukraine’s task is absolutely clear. We must strengthen our state to the point where Russia feels that every one of their strikes will face our retaliation. This task can only be accomplished through sufficient domestic arms manufacturing.” “This year alone, thanks to everyone who works in the defense sector, it was possible to produce three times more weapons and equipment than last year,” the president claimed. Zelensky specified that the weapons prioritized for expedited production were ammunition, particularly artillery shells, as well as drones. Other Topics of Interest Mines Have Killed 277 Ukrainians, Including 74 Children, State Emergency Services Says Some 464,000 explosives have been neutralized so far, but many millions of acres remain to be demined. Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin stated that Ukraine increased the production of mortar rounds by a factor of 42, the production of artillery shells by a factor of 2.8, and the production of armored personnel carriers by a factor of five in 2023. Energy gradually restored to Kherson after Russian strikes A day after Russian airstrikes killed a policeman at the Kherson train station, wounded several others awaiting an evacuation train, and knocked out power utilities in the area, President Zelensky said in his nightly address that natural gas supply, at least, has been restored in the area. “All services are working to restore the energy supply in Kherson. Yesterday, 70 percent of the city was left without electricity. Critical infrastructure was connected to generators. They are gradually restoring normal work. Natural gas supply to Kherson has been restored,” Zelensky said, after meeting with Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko. Klymenko, whose brief includes responding to emergency situations, clearing the territory of mines, and supplying frontline units of the National Guard and police on the front lines, said that about 140 people were waiting at the station for a train that would take them to safety when the airstrikes rained down.

1/Today, Russian forces ambushed a crowded Kherson railway station, leaving at least one person dead and four others injured, according to Ukrainian officials. pic.twitter.com/itmU1DK9wW — Artur Rehi (@ArturRehi) December 27, 2023

Operations: Donestk In the Donetsk region, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) recently gained territory west of Horlivka and continued battles with Russian forces there on Wednesday. Geolocated footage published on Tuesday seems to show Ukrainian forces advancing further into a waste heap west of the city.

A squad of 10 AFU personal can be seen firing potentially on RU personal, one of the AFU troops tries to throw a grenade over RU position but mistakenly he throws it on his own comrades, after this the AFU squad retreats.



Location: Waste Heap south of Pivdenne, Donetsk Oblast. pic.twitter.com/TVYAu51k5P — Vigorous Falcon (@VigorousFalcon) December 26, 2023

Meanwhile, Russian forces advanced north of the heavily contested goal of Avdiivka. Geolocated footage published on Tuesday and Wednesday indicates that Russian forces advanced in eastern Stepove (north of Avdiivka) and south of Avdiivka’s famous Terrikon slag heap. Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the Ukrainian commander responsible for the Avdiivka area said on Wednesday that the Russian effort to capture Avdiivka continues to be the Russian military’s main offensive effort in Ukraine.