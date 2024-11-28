Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
LIVE Updated 1h ago

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 11-28-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 11-28-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 11-28-2024
...
By Kyiv Post
8h ago

Ukraine-Poland Relations: Is a Historic Breakthrough Coming Closer?

Ukraine-Poland Relations: Is a Historic Breakthrough Coming Closer?
...
By Michał Kujawski
1h ago

The memory of the Volhynia massacres during World War II has been a perennial obstacle to Ukraine-Poland relations. Now Kyiv is moving closer to allowing the exhumations Poland has requested.

The fact that Poland and Ukraine share a close friendship does not mean that their relations are free of disputes. One of these is the unresolved issue of the Volhynia massacres of 1943. The Polish side has long demanded the exhumation and commemoration of civilian victims of Ukrainian nationalist forces. The lack of resolution on this matter has led to growing social frustration and numerous political tensions between the two countries. However, Tuesday’s events offer a glimmer of hope for resolving this situation.

“Ukraine will not block the exhumation of Volhynia massacre victims. Our ministers are beginning work on the details…” Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced on the X platform on Tuesday evening. This addresses an unresolved issue from 81 years ago that has persistently poisoned the political climate between Warsaw and Kyiv.

Read more

Kyiv Silent on Estimates War Dead Could be 100,000 and Russia’s Over 140,000

Kyiv Silent on Estimates War Dead Could be 100,000 and Russia’s Over 140,000
...
By Kyiv Post
1h ago

Since the start of Russia’s invasion, between 60,000 and 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died, with 400,000 injured with Russia’s deaths estimated at 106,000-140,000, according to The Economist.

Following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, various estimates say that between 60,000 and 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed. Around a further 400,000 others have sustained serious injuries that have made them unable to take part in combat operations. These figures are based on intelligence, analytical reports, and information from military officials, according to The Economist.

However, the accuracy of these figures is difficult to verify, as some soldiers who may be listed as missing in action or presumed dead are not always reflected in official statistics.

Read more

Who Is Boris Epshteyn, Trump’s Embattled Adviser and Once Aspiring Ukraine-War Envoy?

Who Is Boris Epshteyn, Trump’s Embattled Adviser and Once Aspiring Ukraine-War Envoy?
...
By John Moretti
1h ago

Investigated by the President-elect’s transition team, chastised by Elon Musk, and passed over for leadership of the war in Ukraine, the Moscow-born lawyer still has Trump’s ear

The transition team of US President-elect Donald Trump continues to churn out controversies this week, with its latest contentious member accused of demanding money from Republican politicians for access to the 47th president.

Russia-born lawyer Boris Epshteyn, who had asked Trump to be the administration’s point man on the war in Ukraine as he claims to have family on both sides of the conflict, has been called out by the transition team for soliciting financial retainers from potential nominees, including Scott Bessent, Trump’s selection for Treasury Secretary, in exchange for the president-elect’s ear.

Read more

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, November, 27, 2024

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, November, 27, 2024
...
By ISW
1h ago

Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.

Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • Ukrainian forces continue to leverage Western-provided weapons to conduct strikes using more complex strike packages against military objects in Russia's deep rear.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met in Astana on November 27 and signed a joint statement deepening the Russian-Kazakh strategic partnership within the framework of Russia's efforts to establish a "new world order."
  • The Russian military command may have imposed controversial restrictions on the use of personal vehicles by Russian volunteers delivering military and humanitarian aid to Russian troops on the frontlines, likely as part of an ongoing force centralization effort.
  • Ukrainian forces recently advanced within Toretsk, and Russian forces recently advanced in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions, and within the main Ukrainian salient in Kursk Oblast.
  • The Kremlin continues to promote the "Time of Heroes" program that aims to militarize the Russian government at the local, regional, and federal levels as a way to prevent the return of "Afghan syndrome" in Russia.

Read more

‘If Russia Balks, the US Could Reopen the Spigot of Aid’– Ukraine at War Update for Nov. 28

‘If Russia Balks, the US Could Reopen the Spigot of Aid’– Ukraine at War Update for Nov. 28
...
By John Moretti
5h ago

$6.8B left in US aid for Kyiv is “unlikely to be used” in time and “up to Trump,” some experts say; Biden says Ukraine recruitment age should be lower; Elon Musk threatens Trump-whistleblower Vindman.

About $6.8 billion is left in the US president’s approved coffers to give to Ukraine, remaining from the roughly $61 billion in weapons appropriations passed by Congress this spring. Experts worry that President Joe Biden won’t be able to send those weapons to Kyiv before President-elect Donald Trump takes over in late January.

It remains unclear whether Trump will use the remaining budget to provide Ukraine with much-needed defenses.

Read more