Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 11-28-2024

The memory of the Volhynia massacres during World War II has been a perennial obstacle to Ukraine-Poland relations. Now Kyiv is moving closer to allowing the exhumations Poland has requested.
The fact that Poland and Ukraine share a close friendship does not mean that their relations are free of disputes. One of these is the unresolved issue of the Volhynia massacres of 1943. The Polish side has long demanded the exhumation and commemoration of civilian victims of Ukrainian nationalist forces. The lack of resolution on this matter has led to growing social frustration and numerous political tensions between the two countries. However, Tuesday’s events offer a glimmer of hope for resolving this situation.
“Ukraine will not block the exhumation of Volhynia massacre victims. Our ministers are beginning work on the details…” Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced on the X platform on Tuesday evening. This addresses an unresolved issue from 81 years ago that has persistently poisoned the political climate between Warsaw and Kyiv.
Since the start of Russia’s invasion, between 60,000 and 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died, with 400,000 injured with Russia’s deaths estimated at 106,000-140,000, according to The Economist.
Following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, various estimates say that between 60,000 and 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed. Around a further 400,000 others have sustained serious injuries that have made them unable to take part in combat operations. These figures are based on intelligence, analytical reports, and information from military officials, according to The Economist.
However, the accuracy of these figures is difficult to verify, as some soldiers who may be listed as missing in action or presumed dead are not always reflected in official statistics.
Investigated by the President-elect’s transition team, chastised by Elon Musk, and passed over for leadership of the war in Ukraine, the Moscow-born lawyer still has Trump’s ear
The transition team of US President-elect Donald Trump continues to churn out controversies this week, with its latest contentious member accused of demanding money from Republican politicians for access to the 47th president.
Russia-born lawyer Boris Epshteyn, who had asked Trump to be the administration’s point man on the war in Ukraine as he claims to have family on both sides of the conflict, has been called out by the transition team for soliciting financial retainers from potential nominees, including Scott Bessent, Trump’s selection for Treasury Secretary, in exchange for the president-elect’s ear.
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
Key Takeaways from the ISW:
$6.8B left in US aid for Kyiv is “unlikely to be used” in time and “up to Trump,” some experts say; Biden says Ukraine recruitment age should be lower; Elon Musk threatens Trump-whistleblower Vindman.
About $6.8 billion is left in the US president’s approved coffers to give to Ukraine, remaining from the roughly $61 billion in weapons appropriations passed by Congress this spring. Experts worry that President Joe Biden won’t be able to send those weapons to Kyiv before President-elect Donald Trump takes over in late January.
It remains unclear whether Trump will use the remaining budget to provide Ukraine with much-needed defenses.