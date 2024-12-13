Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 12-13-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 12-13-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and leading professional services firm Aon are launching a new bank guarantee designed to reinsurance capacity to private-sector insurers in Ukraine. The plan should cover internal domestic cargo, motor vehicle damage and railway rolling stock.
The insurance was launched as a tool for the new €110 million Ukraine Recovery and Reconstruction Guarantee Facility.
Montenegro’s President Milatović backs Ukraine’s NATO membership but leaves open whether an invite should be immediate or tied to peace talks with Russia; More talks expected at NATO’s next summit.
President of Montenegro Jakov Milatović believes that every nation has the right to choose its future, and that Ukraine will eventually become a member of NATO.
Although Milatović stated that his country supports Ukraine’s NATO membership, he did not clarify whether an invitation should be immediate or contingent on peace talks with Russia.
Trump, Time Magazine’s “Person of the Year,” says Europe will supply troops for a ceasefire; Poland says it will make up its own mind on that; Washington OKs additional $440M for Ukraine’s economy.
US President-elect Donald Trump has expressed that Europe should be responsible for sending troops to Ukraine to support a ceasefire, not the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
After meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris for the re-opening of the restored Norte Dame Cathedral last weekend, the once and future US commander-in-chief reportedly let it be known that US troops would not be part of any peacekeeping team. He said the protection and support of Ukraine should be a priority for European countries alone.