LIVE Updated 1h ago

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 12-13-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 12-13-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
By Kyiv Post
8h ago

EBRD, Aon Launch War Risk Insurance to Cover Ukraine’s Domestic Cargo

By Olena Hrazhdan
1h ago

EBRD wants to create insurance protection for domestic cargo, motor vehicle damage, and railway rolling stock since the internal financial market does not cover these categories.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and leading professional services firm Aon are launching a new bank guarantee designed to reinsurance capacity to private-sector insurers in Ukraine. The plan should cover internal domestic cargo, motor vehicle damage and railway rolling stock.

The insurance was launched as a tool for the new €110 million Ukraine Recovery and Reconstruction Guarantee Facility.

Montenegro’s Milatović Supports Ukraine’s NATO Membership – But Maybe Not Now

By UkrInform
1h ago

Montenegro’s President Milatović backs Ukraine’s NATO membership but leaves open whether an invite should be immediate or tied to peace talks with Russia; More talks expected at NATO’s next summit.

President of Montenegro Jakov Milatović believes that every nation has the right to choose its future, and that Ukraine will eventually become a member of NATO.

Although Milatović stated that his country supports Ukraine’s NATO membership, he did not clarify whether an invitation should be immediate or contingent on peace talks with Russia.

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, December, 12, 2024

By ISW
1h ago

Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.

Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • Russia has reportedly reached an agreement with select elements of the Syrian opposition about control over Russian military bases in Syria, but it remains unclear if the alleged agreement ensures the security of Russia's bases in Syria in the long-term.
  • Russia is reportedly moving four ships from Russian ports to Syria, possibly to facilitate evacuations — further demonstrating the Kremlin's current cautious response to the developing situation in Syria.
  • Ukrainian officials denied Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's claim that Ukraine rejected his offer to mediate a Christmas ceasefire and a large-scale prisoner of war (POW) exchange with Russia.
  • People's Republic of China (PRC) President Xi Jinping continues to provide Kremlin officials with a platform from which to articulate their uncompromising demands on Ukrainian sovereignty.
  • India continues to preserve and enhance its economic relations with Russia despite recent efforts to reduce its reliance on Russia as a security partner.
  • Russian authorities are set to equate the violation of Russian censorship laws with extremism and terrorism, furthering the Kremlin's effort to establish a pseudo-state ideology.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded the Russian “Golden Star” Medal to a military correspondent for the first time since World War II as the Kremlin continues to use state awards to co-opt milbloggers and gain control over the Russian information space.
  • Actors affiliated with Ukraine’s Main Military Intelligence Directorate (GUR) likely assassinated the Deputy General Designer and Functional Software Department Head of the Russian Rosatom-owned “Mars” design bureau Mikhail Shatsky in Russia on December 12.
  • Russian forces recently advanced in the main Ukrainian salient in Kursk Oblast and in the Chasiv Yar, Pokrovsk, and Kurakhove directions.
  • Ukrainian forces recently regained lost positions near Svatove.
  • The Russian military command's efforts to ensure operational security amongst Russian forces continue to draw ire from select milbloggers, who derided these efforts as disruptive overreach.

‘Decisions Will Be Made in Warsaw and Only in Warsaw’ – Ukraine at War Update for Dec. 13

By John Moretti
6h ago

Trump, Time Magazine’s “Person of the Year,” says Europe will supply troops for a ceasefire; Poland says it will make up its own mind on that; Washington OKs additional $440M for Ukraine’s economy.

US President-elect Donald Trump has expressed that Europe should be responsible for sending troops to Ukraine to support a ceasefire, not the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

After meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris for the re-opening of the restored Norte Dame Cathedral last weekend, the once and future US commander-in-chief reportedly let it be known that US troops would not be part of any peacekeeping team. He said the protection and support of Ukraine should be a priority for European countries alone.

