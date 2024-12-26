Search

Updated 3h ago

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 12-26-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 12-26-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

By Kyiv Post
6h ago

‘What Could Be More Inhumane?’ – Ukraine at War Update for Dec. 26

‘What Could Be More Inhumane?’ – Ukraine at War Update for Dec. 26
By John Moretti
3h ago

Russia’s “outrageous” Christmas Day attack kills one and knocks out electricity to millions; Power grid announces blackouts; Pope calls for peace; “Hatred must not have the final word,” Biden says.

On the evening after Russia launched a massive missile and drone strike on targets throughout Ukraine on Christmas Day that killed an energy worker, the nation’s power grid operator, Ukrenergo, announced a now-familiar series of blackouts.

“Due to the large-scale missile attack, measures to limit consumption have been applied,” a social media message from Ukrenergo read. “For schedules of shutdowns in your region - find out on the website and official pages of your regional energy company.”

