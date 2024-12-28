Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 12-28-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 12-28-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
Troops are committing suicide rather than risking capture, likely out of fear of reprisal against their families in North Korea. An estimated 1,000 to 3,000 North Koreans have been killed so far.
A “human wave” of North Korean soldiers fighting on Russia’s side in the Ukraine war are being sent to their deaths in futile attacks by generals who see them as “expendable,” the White House said Friday.
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby confirmed South Korean estimates of around 1,000 of Pyongyang’s troops killed or wounded in just a week in the Kursk border region, where Ukraine mounted a shock incursion in August.
Ukraine’s underground network of partisans in occupied Crimea have noted Russian preparations for an expected attack on airfields previously hit by Ukrainian missile and drone attacks.
Russian forces are building protective structures at the Saky airfield in occupied Crimea, trying to protect themselves from Ukrainian missile and drone strikes, the Atesh underground network said in their Telegram channel.
“Atesh agents conducted reconnaissance of the military airbase near the settlement of Novofedorovka. The presence of special equipment and construction work was recorded, indicating that the occupiers are trying to build protective structures for aircraft,” the partisan group said.
Moscow’s playbook for re-establishing its dominance is no secret: destabilize Europe and NATO so that they suffer from paralysis. That way Russia can coerce and control states fearing chaos.
As the Kremlin once again resorts to false flag tactics, this time in Transnistria, it is clear that Moscow has no intention of backing down from its offensive strategy of destabilizing Europe. The goal is clear: to create an additional front, weaken Western support for Ukraine, and restore Russian influence through chaos and destabilization. Moldova is the next target on Vladimir Putin’s list. How the West responds to this threat will determine not only the fate of Moldova but also the security of Europe.
Russia has, as many times before, carefully constructed accusations of “Moldovan aggression” against Transnistria. These allegations are not just disinformation; they are the prelude to a destabilization plan that could escalate into military intervention. The Kremlin has already “illuminated” this path: it will stage incidents, accuse Moldova, and then intervene militarily under the guise of protecting the Russian people and “peace interests.” This is not a hypothesis – it is a tried and tested scenario from Ukraine, Georgia, and other parts of the post-Soviet space.
Two Puccini operas staged at the Odesa Opera House in collaboration with Italian institutions exemplify the port city’s defiance of Russia’s attempts to bomb Ukrainians into capitulation.
In an Odesa besieged by weeks of missile strikes and blackouts that left residents without light and heating, Odesans filled their Opera and Ballet Theater on Dec. 20, drawn by the allure of Italian music.
The performance was the Ukrainian premiere of two operas by Giacomo Puccini: Gianni Schicchi and Suor Angelica. These two short operas (50 minutes each) have very different plots. The first is a comic opera set in ancient Florence, where a disinherited family seeks to reclaim an inheritance through the cunning of a trickster, Gianni Schicchi. The second, set in a convent, portrays the inner torment of Angelica, a nun.
As Trump tries to strongarm European countries into buying US natural gas, Ukraine, which is shutting off gas transit from Russia the EU, has just received LNG from the US.
Ukraine on Friday received its first batch of liquefied natural gas from the US, a deal that Kyiv says will boost Ukrainian and European energy security as a major gas transit deal with Russia ends.
Despite the war, Moscow has continued to pump gas across Ukraine to Europe under a multi-billion euro deal, an agreement Kyiv has long said it will not renew when it expires at the end of 2024.
Despite the boost, 60 days is still far from the NATO standard of 6 to 9 months.
Recruits into the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will receive two months of induction training instead of 45 days as in the past, Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky said in a Monday statement.
Basic training will be expanded to one and a half months from the 30 days at present, Syrsky said in an announcement following the AFU’s final 2024 meeting on training military personnel.
