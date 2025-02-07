Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 02-07-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 02-07-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
Ukraine’s leading pet food producer is to open its second factory that could create more than 200 jobs for Ukrainian and Lithuanian professionals.
Ukraine’s largest pet food manufacturer the Kormotech Group has started construction of a second plant in the Lithuanian city of Kėdainiai aimed at strengthening its position in the European market.
The total cost of the project is estimated to be €60 million ($62.27 million), of which around two thirds will be allocated by the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), according to Kormotech’s press release.
Head of Zelensky’s Office Andriy Yermak stated that he and Keith Kellogg discussed the special representative’s upcoming visit to Ukraine and the situation on the front.
Ukrainian officials held their first meeting with Keith Kellogg after he assumed his role as US President Donald Trump‘s Ukraine envoy, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova reported on Facebook.
Kellogg said that elections are a “sign of a healthy democracy,” adding, “We also used to have elections even in the midst of war.” But the US never had voting citizens living abroad as refugees.
U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg has said that elections are a "sign of a healthy democracy" and added that Ukraine must be ready to hold them even during wartime.
He made this statement during an interview with NEWSMAX on Thursday, according to Ukrinform.
More than 1,500 civilians are still living in areas of Russia’s western Kursk region that Ukraine’s army seized in an offensive launched in August, 2024.
Ukraine said Thursday it was ready to open a humanitarian corridor to let hundreds of Russian civilians living in border areas seized by its army return to Russian-controlled territory, if Moscow requests one.
More than 1,500 civilians are still living in areas of Russia's western Kursk region that Ukraine's army seized in a shock cross-border offensive launched in August.
The Center for Economic Strategy says US interest in Ukraine’s rare earth elements and raw materials could boost its economy despite obstacles of outdated data, large capital needs and corruption.
US President Donald Trump’s idea of exchanging support for Ukraine in return for access to the country’s rare earth elements and other in-demand raw materials could benefit Ukraine’s economy, the Ukrainian Center for Economic Strategy (CES) said in a post on Telegram.
The CES said the exchange could boost Ukraine’s heavy industries and provide guarantees for its investment climate.
The world in focus, as seen by Canadian leading global affairs analyst Michael Bociurkiw in a quick review of the biggest news in international media today.
Gazans were defiant on Wednesday over any attempt to relocate them from the enclave, saying US President Donald Trump‘s plans to take control and redevelop the territory were “fantasies” bound to fail. The president made a surprise announcement on Tuesday alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the US will “take over” Gaza and send in troops if necessary, in an astonishing pivot in American policy that could reshape the Middle East. “We’re going to develop it, create thousands and thousands of jobs, and it’ll be something that the entire Middle East can be very proud of,” Mr Trump told a news conference in Washington. He did not say whether Palestinians would be allowed back to Gaza, instead saying “the world’s people” would be welcome. It was not clear whether Mr Trump will press ahead with the idea or if his remarks were a bargaining strategy. - The National
The White House on Wednesday tried to soften the most extreme elements of President Donald Trump’s declaration that he wanted to take ownership of Gaza, floating a more limited vision of U.S. involvement in the region. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters at the White House news briefing that Palestinians would be displaced temporarily rather than permanently, as Trump had said a day earlier. She said he had made no U.S. troop commitments despite his vow that the United States would dismantle bombs and clear out the territory. And she said that no U.S. tax dollars would be spent in the years-long reconstruction effort despite Trump’s statement the day before that “the U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it, too. We’ll own it. Leavitt’s explanation did little to appease critics, including a wide array of U.S. allies and Palestinians themselves, who condemned what they said would amount to an involuntary displacement of more than 2 million Gazans from their territory. - Washington Post
New US Attorney General says she will dismantle units designed to enforce sanctions on Russians, catch criminal foreign agents in the US, and lay groundwork for what Trump called the “Russia hoax.”
Newly appointed US Attorney General Pam Bondi unveiled plans this week to eliminate two separate Department of Justice task forces that target foreign influence in US politics on behalf of adversarial countries and help enforce US sanctions.
In a memo sent to staff Wednesday, Bondi revealed she had disbanded the Foreign Influence Task Force, a unit dedicated to investigating violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), which requires such agents to register with US authorities. AFP reported that the decision was made to free up resources “to address more pressing priorities and end risks of further weaponization and abuses of prosecutorial discretion.”
With the future of US aid for Kyiv in question, Britain says its defense minister will chair the meetings of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group for the time being.
The UK’s Ministry of Defence announced on Thursday that its minister, John Healy, will lead the next meeting of the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group (UDCG), otherwise known as the Ramstein group, set for Feb. 12.
Newly appointed US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is expected to attend, but unlike in Ramstein meetings past, the Pentagon’s leader will not be driving the agenda. At last month’s roundtable, just days before US President Donald Trump took office, the meeting was chaired by former US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin.