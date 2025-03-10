Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 03-10-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 03-10-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
At peace talks in Jeddah, US Secretary of State plans to resume dialogue with Ukraine delegation as Trump administration weighs effects of aid freeze and suspended intel cooperation.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio left his home city of Miami on Sunday night to get an early start on peace talks with Ukraine in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, as the White House considers resuming military aid to Kyiv.
State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said that Rubio will discuss how to “advance the president’s goal to end the Russia-Ukraine war,” over those three days in Jeddah accompanied by special envoy Steve Witkoff and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz.
General Staff confirms reports that Russian special forces had used an underground gas pipe to reach the outskirts of the main town controlled by Ukraine in the region, Sudzha.
Russia on Sunday announced it had captured territory in Ukraine’s Sumy region for the first time since 2022 in a cross-border offensive, as Kyiv struggles to hold onto territory in Russia’s neighbouring Kursk region.
Russia also claimed the recapture of four new villages in its Kursk border region as its troops pushed on against Ukrainian soldiers who had seized territory there.