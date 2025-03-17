Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 03-17-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 03-17-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
Drone attacks ignite fires in the Odesa region; one injured, and nearly 500 without power in Odesa suburbs.
Russia launched 174 drones in an overnight attack on Ukraine, striking from five different directions on Monday, March 17.
On the evening of March 16, the Ukrainian Air Force recorded the launch of Russian Shahed drones toward Ukraine. An alert was issued in several regions due to the threat of these strikes.
Russia continues to wage cyberwar on Ukraine’s state institutions and critical infrastructure, against which Kyiv is strengthening its defenses, the head of its State Special Communication says.
Russia is not only waging war on the battlefield but is also actively attacking Ukraine in cyberspace, attempting to destabilize the work of state institutions, critical infrastructure, and the financial sector, Brig. Gen. Oleksandr Potii, head of Ukraine’s State Special Communications and Information Protection Service, in an exclusive interview with Kyiv Post on the sidelines of Kyiv’s 2025 International Cyber Resilience Forum.
“If you look at the public reports of our partners, we see that, unfortunately, the intensity of cyberattacks that may be linked to the Russian Federation remains high and is increasing,” he said.
The US administration, led by Trump, froze funding for several state-backed media outlets over the weekend, putting journalists on leave at RFE/RL and Voice of America.
Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský will push for a European response to U.S. funding cuts for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) at Monday’s European Union foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels, warning that the decision threatens democracy in authoritarian states.
Lipavský called for a broader political discussion on the broadcaster’s future, emphasizing its historical and present-day role in providing independent news to countries under authoritarian rule.
According to sources, the Trump administration has not provided a specific reason, only citing a general need to redeploy resources.
The US Justice Department has quietly informed European officials that it will withdraw from an international group investigating those responsible for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including President Vladimir Putin.
According to The New York Times (NYT), citing sources, this decision signals a shift under the Trump administration away from President Joe Biden’s efforts to hold Putin accountable for crimes committed against Ukrainians.
Ukraine’s Defense Minister denies reports of encirclement in Kursk, vows active defense, and calls on Russia to accept the US peace proposal unconditionally.
Rustem Umerov denied the claims spread by Russian propaganda of the alleged encirclement of a large number of Ukrainian troops in Kursk region.
“Our Defense Forces continue to conduct defensive operations, and we are keeping a significant number of kilometers of enemy territory under control,” he said. “To preserve some availability of the forces and troops, we have conducted some planned redeployment to more favorable defense lines, but at this stage, no unit of our Defense Forces is encircled.”
“We will be talking about land. We will be talking about power plants,” Trump said, describing the “negotiations” as “dividing up certain assets.”
US President Donald Trump said he will speak with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on Tuesday as part of efforts to end the war in Ukraine.
Flying from Florida to Washington on Air Force One, Trump told reporters, “We will see if we have something to announce maybe by Tuesday. I will be speaking to President Putin on Tuesday.”
Russia had the opportunity to modernize for the good of its people, but it chose the path of tyranny. In the future, its people will pay the price.
For many of us, the justifications put forward by Putin for his war against Ukraine – NATO, “denazification,” the supposed decadence of the West, and other arguments – are mere pretexts. What truly worries the Russian leaders is the path Ukraine has taken toward democracy and the fight against corruption.
Imagine a Ukraine integrated into Europe and the world, thriving in a more free and prosperous societal model. This, Putin cannot accept, because sooner or later, the Russian people might demand the same thing by looking at their Ukrainian neighbors and saying: “We too want to follow this path.”
Kyiv Post sat down on Thursday with Jonas Rydin, a Swedish business developer working in Ukraine since 2007. He’s upbeat on investing in Ukrainian defense.
A former military officer, Rydin started out in Swedish-Ukrainian IT with a Kyiv-headquartered company called Sigma Software Group. His work expanded to defense sector development in Sweden and Ukraine. He said his main business, currently, is raising funds and managing some 20 companies with an annual turnover of more than $1 billion. Of those firms, he said, six manufacture or deliver military-related services or goods like military shelters, medical kit, generators and training for customers like the Swedish Defense Ministry, other NATO states, and Ukraine’s Defense Ministry.
In 2022 he founded the non-profit organization Quartermaster for Ukraine, which by 2025 had delivered $20 million to aid to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), including medical bags, tourniquets, field rations, drones and vehicles.
Repeating Kremlin talking points, top US security adviser suggests that much of “Novorossiya” would go to Russians in any deal, while Zelensky says Putin is just “prolonging” the war.
US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said on Sunday that, as part of preliminary peace talks with Russia, the White House will propose that Ukraine would receive unspecified security guarantees in exchange for unspecified territorial concessions.
In an interview with ABC News, the top security adviser to President Donald Trump said that because of the “reality of the situation on the ground” there would need to be territory ceded to Russia in negotiations, using language that closely resembled Kremlin talking points about the balance of power on the battlefield.