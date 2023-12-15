Overview:

US Congress passes last-minute defense bill that includes $300 million for Ukraine

Orban blocks EU aid to Kyiv

Russian jets launch missiles on central Ukraine, air base

EU adds “unprecedented” new sanctions on Russia

US extends Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, but Senate vows to vote next week on larger package

US Congress on Thursday passed a National Defense Authorization Act that includes a provision to extend assistance to Ukraine through 2027, with $300 million pegged for fiscal year 2024. The defense budget, which included the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, easily passed both the Democratic-led Senate and the Republican-led House of Representatives.

Separately, the Senate vowed to extend its current session, rather than adjourn for the holidays on Friday, to revisit US President Joe Biden’s proposal for $110 billion in international aid, which includes a suggested $61 billion for Kyiv.

“The Senate will return on Monday,” Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said. “That will give negotiators from the White House, Senate Democrats, Senate Republicans time to work through the weekend in order to reach a framework agreement.”

Of course, any deal reached in the Senate would also need to pass the House of Representatives, which has already gone into its holiday recess, however, representatives can be called back to Capitol Hill if the Senate reaches an agreement.

“What Putin said just now about American aid to Ukraine: ‘The free stuff is going to run out someday, and it seems it already is.’ We must act,” Schumer wrote on social media.