Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 12-20-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 12-20-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
Poland assumes the presidency of the EU Council on January 1. What can be expected.
Security, security, security. That’s Poland’s menu of priorities for its half-year in the European Union hot seat, as it looks to share its experience of fending off threats and to nudge fellow member states to stick together in an ever more uncertain world.
The EU is a union of equals but there’s always one country that is a little more equal than the others. That’s because its ministers and diplomats chair meetings of the 27 states and act as a kind of administrative sheepdog, herding decisions and legislation through the complex machinery of Brussels. For the next six months, it’s Poland’s turn to be top dog.
Russian forces fired at least five Iskander-M and KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Bryansk region, along with two Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles launched from MiG-31K jets.
Russian forces unleashed a massive missile attack on Kyiv, causing significant destruction across the city early morning on Friday, Dec.20.
The assault, which involved Iskander-M ballistic missiles, North Korean KN-23 ballistic missiles and Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, left several districts reeling from falling debris, fires, and damage to infrastructure, including a heating main.
Ukraine’s Parliament passed a law to replace Medical and Social Expert Commissions, believed to be a major source of corruption, with doctor teams for disability assessments.
The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s parliament, approved a bill to eliminate the Medical and Social Expert Commission (MSEC) on Thursday, Dec.19.
The Ministry of Health commented on the approval, with 259 parliamentarians voting in favor, stating that it will begin reforming the MSEC and introducing assessments of daily functioning.
What are Putin and his massive Russian support-base really after.
Editors: Here is the latest bulletin from the Chatham House Russia and Eurasia Programme on developments in Russia. Preamble and questions are by Ben Noble, responses by Nikolai Petrov.
Russia’s Presidential Administration held a session in November for regional officials, during which the meaning of ‘victory’ in Russia’s war on Ukraine was discussed.
Scholz agrees with Trump that the war has lasted “too long”, but will his government last?; Russia arrests two on charges of planned terrorism for Ukraine; EU tells members to “step up” aid to Kyiv.
In a phone call on Thursday with US President-elect Donald Trump, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz agreed that Russia’s war on Ukraine “has been going on for far too long and that it is essential to move as quickly as possible towards a just, equitable and enduring peace,” Scholz spokesperson Steffan Hebestreit said, according to European Pravda.
In the conversation, centering on “challenges to security policy in Europe,” the German chancellor reportedly said that Berlin would continue to support Ukraine against Russian aggression “as long as necessary.” However, both leaders reaffirmed their respective vows not to allow Ukraine to fire its long-range missiles into Russia.