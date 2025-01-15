Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 01-15-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 01-15-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
Trump’s team hints at peace talks with Putin; Australia demands answers over the reported death of an Australian fighter; and Russian attacks intensify across key fronts in Donetsk and Luhansk.
President-elect Donald Trump’s advisors have indicated that he may hold early peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. On Tuesday, The Times reported that Trump’s national security adviser, Mike Waltz, suggested that these talks could begin as early as next week, with Switzerland offering to host potential negotiations.
Waltz emphasized Trump’s belief in his ability to mediate an end to the conflict. “The President-elect believes he can bring both sides to the table and find a resolution,” Waltz said.