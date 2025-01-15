Search

LIVE Updated 1h ago

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 01-15-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 01-15-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
By Kyiv Post
6h ago

‘We See a Growing Understanding from the Incoming US Administration’ – Ukraine at War Update for Jan. 15

By Katie Livingstone
1h ago

Trump’s team hints at peace talks with Putin; Australia demands answers over the reported death of an Australian fighter; and Russian attacks intensify across key fronts in Donetsk and Luhansk.

Trump’s team hints at early peace talks, Russia reacts with optimism

President-elect Donald Trump’s advisors have indicated that he may hold early peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. On Tuesday, The Times reported that Trump’s national security adviser, Mike Waltz, suggested that these talks could begin as early as next week, with Switzerland offering to host potential negotiations.

Waltz emphasized Trump’s belief in his ability to mediate an end to the conflict. “The President-elect believes he can bring both sides to the table and find a resolution,” Waltz said.

